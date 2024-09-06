The volume of content available on Disney+ may feel overwhelming. Indeed, there are a plethora of good movies on Disney+, from forgotten live-action films from the '60s, '70s, and '80s alongside a ton of Disney Channel Original movies — and that's not to mention the catalog titles from Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm and the growing library of new original films you can only find on Disney+.

To help you find the cream of the crop, we've compiled a list of the best movies on Disney Plus across all genres. Take a look! For more recommendations, check out our list of the best shows on Disney+, best comedies on Disney+, and best romantic movies on Disney+.

Editor's note: This article was updated September 2024 to include Tron.

‘Tron’ (1982)

Rotten Tomatoes: 73% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Tron Release Date July 9, 1982 Director Steven Lisberger Cast Jeff Bridges , Bruce Boxleitner , David Warner , Cindy Morgan , Barnard Hughes , Dan Shor Runtime 96 minutes

A cyberpunk adventure ahead of its time, Tron follows arcade owner and computer hacker Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges), who becomes the victim of a digital breakdown and is transported into a 3D graphical world. Held captive by the Master Control Program, Kevin joins forces with the titular Tron to traverse the eye-popping digital landscape and find a way to save the day. Tron is a beautiful time capsule of early 1980s cyberpunk cinema, with a dazzling blue-based visual landscape holding the desperate fears the world had for the future of computers. Thanks to an innovative design, the film holds up to this day with a unique visual style that makes for a wholly engaging viewing experience. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Disney+

‘Zootopia’ (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% | IMDb: 8.0/10

Zootopia Release Date February 11, 2016 Director Byron Howard , Rich Moore , Jared Bush Cast Ginnifer Goodwin , Jason Bateman , Idris Elba , Jenny Slate , Nate Torrence , Bonnie Hunt Runtime 108

Directed by Byron Howard and Rich Moore and co-directed by Jared Bush, Zootopia is an animated buddy cop action-comedy set in a world of anthropomorphic mammals. The Disney film boasts a massive ensemble voice cast featuring Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Idris Elba, Jenny Slate, Nate Torrence, Bonnie Hunt, Don Lake, Tommy Chong, J. K. Simmons, Octavia Spencer, Alan Tudyk, and Shakira. Set in the titular city, Zootopia tells the story of Judy Hopps (Goodwin), a rabbit police officer at Zootopia Police Department, who forms an unlikely partnership with Nick Wilde (Bateman), a fox con artist, to uncover a criminal conspiracy involving some of the city’s citizens who belong to predator species. Released in 2016, Zootopia had record-breaking box office success and global popularity, becoming the fourth-highest-grossing movie of the year. It’s been hailed as one of the best films of 2016, winning Best Animated Feature at the 89th Academy Awards. The film was followed by a spin-off series, Zootopia+, released in 2022, and a sequel film, Zootopia 2, is set to release in 2025.

Watch on Disney+

‘The Beach Boys’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 7.1/10

The Beach Boys Release Date May 21, 2024 Director Frank Marshall , Thom Zimny Cast Brian Wilson , Mike Love , Al Jardine , David Marks , Bruce Johnston Runtime 113 Minutes

One of the greatest bands in music history, The Beach Boys were a marvel of sonic delight, with their story captured in this Disney documentary. Directed by Frank Marshall and Thom Zimmy, the doc dives deep into the music of a generation of surf sound lovers, with The Beach Boys' numerous hits and their road to the top of the charts detailed in harmonic glory. Music docs can come in all sorts of shapes and sizes, with some unpacking the troubled life of an artist and others focusing on one musical event in particular. The Beach Boys is neither of these; instead, it simply pays homage to music titans. Documentaries need not always be winding and dramatic, with this movie delightfully capturing the essence of The Beach Boys and their many iconic hits. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Disney+

‘Never Been Kissed’ (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes: 55% | IMDb: 6.0/10

Written by Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein and directed by Raja Gosnell, Never Been Kissed is a 1999 romantic comedy film partly inspired by a true story. Drew Barrymore stars as Josie, a young journalist who has never had a real relationship. When her editor-in-chief asks her to go undercover at a high school for a story, Josie has to relive the worst years of her life with the help of her brother. Besides Barrymore, the film also stars Jessica Alba, David Arquette, Michael Vartan, Leelee Sobieski, Jeremy Jordan, Molly Shannon, Garry Marshall, and John C. Reilly. At the time of its release, Never Been Kissed received mostly mixed reviews, though it proved successful at the box office. The movie is a rather silly ‘90s rom-com with its share of plot problems. However, what saves the film is its undeniable charm, anchored by Barrymore’s delightful performance, which she has since reprised numerous times on The Drew Barrymore Show. Never Been Kissed also boasts a great soundtrack featuring music by REM, The Beach Boys, Jimmy Eat World, and more.

Watch on Disney+

‘Elemental’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 73% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Elemental Release Date June 16, 2023 Director Peter Sohn Cast Leah Lewis , Mamoudou Athie Runtime 93 minutes

Inspired by the iconic Shakespeare tale Romeo and Juliet, Disney’s Elemental follows the fire element Ember (Leah Lewis) and water-based Wade (Mamoudou Athie), an unlikely pair whom society has deemed unacceptable to connect. Despite sharing the preconceived notion that the other is bad, the two quickly develop a connection and head on a journey to solving their society's bigotries. The very best Disney movies wrap an important message in a visually stunning bow, and Elemental is no different. Director Peter Sohn brings to life an eye-popping world of color, with the contents inside enough to change the lives and minds of the movie’s young target audience for the better. By the books but brilliantly so, Elemental is a gem. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Disney+

‘Young Woman and the Sea’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 7.5/10

This fascinating biopic explores the life of Trudy Ederle (Daisy Ridley), the woman who would become the very first to swim across the English Channel. Despite winning gold at the 1924 Olympics, ambition would see Ederle continue to push her limits right the way through until her remarkable 1926 triumph. Young Woman and the Sea is the perfect example of the marriage of two great elements — an eye-opening true story and a terrific director who deftly understands it. Joachim Rønning’s ability to pull mesmerizing scope without ever losing the intricate internal nature of the story is genius, with many already heralding him as a worthy option for the next Academy Awards. With the Olympic games in Paris now in full flow, this feels like the perfect accompanying material. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Disney+

‘Deadpool 2’ (2018)

Rotten Tomatoes: 84% | IMDb: 7.6/10

A sequel to 2016’s Deadpool, Deadpool 2 is a superhero comedy film starring Ryan Reynolds, who also co-wrote the movie with Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The film was directed by David Leitch and is based on the eponymous Marvel Comics character. Deadpool 2 follows Deadpool’s efforts to protect a young mutant from a time-traveling soldier called Cable. Besides Reynolds, the movie also stars Josh Brolin as Cable, with Morena Baccarin, Julian Dennison, Zazie Beetz, T. J. Miller, Brianna Hildebrand, and Jack Kesy in supporting roles. After the unexpected success of the first movie, Deadpool 2 was a highly anticipated film ahead of its release, and it went on to outperform its predecessor. The movie broke multiple records at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film at the time of its premiere. The film received largely positive reviews as well, with many critics considering it to be even better than the first. The movie does go deeper into meta-comedy, which may not be to everyone’s taste, but Deadpool 2 is a gleefully violent and raucously funny movie that entertains from beginning to end.

Watch on Disney+

'While You Were Sleeping' (1995)

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% | IMDb: 6.8/10

While You Were Sleeping Release Date April 21, 1995 Director Jon Turteltaub Cast Sandra Bullock , Bill Pullman Peter Gallagher , Peter Boyle , Jack Warden , Glynis Johns Runtime 103

While You Were Sleeping follows Lucy (Sandra Bullock), a token collector for the Chicago Transit Authority who saves her long-time crush, Peter (Peter Gallagher), from an oncoming train. At the hospital, Lucy's offhand remark leads Peter's family to believe she is his fiancée. Rather than correcting them, Lucy goes along with it and becomes part of their lives. The situation becomes more complex as she develops feelings for Jack, Peter's brother (Bill Pullman).

While While You Were Sleeping may not have garnered as much attention as other romantic comedies of its time, but it remains a compelling and charming film with a reasonable amount of warmth and twists and turns. Sandra Bullock, in the lead role, effortlessly exudes charm, bringing humor, captivating viewers, and making the audience fall in love with her in every frame. Furthermore, the movie's premise, though seemingly cliché with mistaken identity and comedic misunderstandings, establishes a feel-good atmosphere, making it an ideal choice for those seeking lighthearted entertainment. While You Were Sleeping also successfully captures the romantic essence of Chicago as a backdrop, almost like a supporting character in this intricate love story.

Watch on Disney+

'Mulan' (1998)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 7.7/10

When the Huns invade China, one man from every household is conscripted to serve in the Imperial Army. This is very distressing for Fa Mulan (Ming-Na Wen) since she has no brother, and her father, Fa Zhou (Soon Tek Oh), is old and suffers from a previous war wound. Fearing that he will die, Mulan disguises herself as a man and takes her father’s place. She is aided by a dragon named Mushu (Eddie Murphy), who claims to be her family’s guardian but is actually disgraced and hoping to use Mulan as a chance to regain his title.

Mulan is an animated classic, telling a powerful story about self-discovery, courage, and challenging the idea of what a Disney heroine is. Mulan is a great protagonist who acts as a much stronger heroine than many female characters from modern films. Her flaws are relatable to a wide audience, and she often succeeds thanks to her observational powers and her mind rather than brute strength. Its animation is also gorgeous, with massive landscape shots and vibrant linework that captures the essence of the original Chinese culture.

Watch on Disney+

'Lilo & Stitch' (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes: 87% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Lilo & Stitch Release Date June 21, 2002 Director Dean DeBlois , Chris Sanders Cast Daveigh Chase , Chris Sanders , Tia Carrere , David Ogden Stiers , Kevin McDonald , Ving Rhames Runtime 85 minutes

When I was in college, I attempted to re-capture the scene from Alien where the alien is protruding from someone’s chest using my Stitch stuffed animal from the hit Disney animated film Lilo & Stitch. There was one major problem: Stitch is the cutest alien to ever exist, and therefore, the shot was entirely unbelievable. Lilo & Stich premiered on the big screen in 2002 and became the animated alien we never knew we needed in our lives. Written and directed by Dean DeBlois and Chris Sanders (both of How to Train Your Dragon fame), the story follows a young girl named Lilo (Daveigh Chase) and her older sister Nani (Tia Carrere) as they go about their lives in Hawaii, until one day, an alien named Stitch (Chris Sanders) comes crashing into their lives. Initially believing Stitch to be a dog, the girls adopt him, only to discover that he’s a scientific experiment hiding on Earth from its creators.

The film was a hit at the box office, earning $273 million against its $80 million budget, and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature. With the film’s score done by the legendary Alan Silvestri (Forrest Gump) and fantastic voice acting by David Ogden Stiers (M*A*S*H*), Kevin McDonald (The Kids in the Hall), Ving Rhames (Pulp Fiction), Amy Hill (50 First Dates) and more, the film is a treat for kids and parents alike.

Watch on Disney+

'Freaky Friday' (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 6.3/10

Adapted from Mary Rodgers's 1972 novel of the same name, 2003’s Freaky Friday is the third version of the iconic story. The movie revolves around Tess Coleman (Jamie Lee Curtis), an overworked single mother, and her rebellious teenage daughter Anna (Lindsay Lohan), who are polar opposites. After receiving mysterious fortunes at a Chinese restaurant, they wake up the next day to find that they have switched bodies. Unable to switch back, they must navigate each other's lives, leading to newfound respect and understanding.

Freaky Friday avoids being just another uninteresting remake, thanks to the standout performances of the leading ladies. Their chemistry and performances have turned it into a classic that continues to entertain audiences even two decades later, making it the definitive version that comes to mind when the title is mentioned. Moreover, Curtis displays her comedic flair with gusto, flawlessly embodying the mannerisms of a 15-year-old trapped in her 44-year-old body, while Lohan showcases her natural talents, reminding audiences why she was such a sensation. Freaky Friday also provides all-around entertainment for teenagers and adults alike to enjoy in its brisk 90-minute runtime, allowing viewers to see themselves in either of the characters.

Watch on Disney+

'Millions' (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 6.8/10