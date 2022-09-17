Fantastic Fest is one of the best opportunities that genre film fans have to check out science fiction, horror, fantasy, and comedy films. If something doesn’t feel “ordinary” and can’t be labeled as just one thing, it might find a home at this Austin film festival. The festival was founded in 2005 by Tim League of Alamo Drafthouse, and has become a staple of the film community ever since.

This year’s festival promises an exciting lineup of highly-anticipated projects. Among the most exciting films set to play at the festival are The Menu, Bones and All, Decision to Leave, Triangle of Sadness, Banshees of Inisfree, and Lynch/Oz. Of course, the festival should also be able to spotlight some undiscovered gems that will gain a larger audience as a result of their debut. This year’s festival runs from September 22-29.

Although Fantastic Fest generally brings in projects that have debuted at other festivals, it's also where a lot of great films first screen for audiences. Here are some of the greatest films that ever had their world premiere at Fantastic Fest.

There Will Be Blood (2007)

Paul Thomas Anderson’s modern masterpiece is often cited as one of the greatest films of the 21st century. Daniel Day-Lewis’ performance is one for the ages, but the film actually screened for the first time at Fantastic Fest. Following its acclaimed debut, There Will Be Blood became a major contender at the 2008 Academy Awards. Although it would ultimately lose Best Picture to No Country For Old Men, Day-Lewis came home with his second Best Actor trophy.

Southland Tales — Director's Cut (2007)

Southland Tales had one of the most disastrous premieres in the history of the Cannes Film Festival. Director Richard Kelly had to rush the film in order to compete at the 2006 festival, where he was subjected to terrible reviews and boos from the audience. Southland Tales’ theatrical release was held for an entire year. It wasn’t until the 2007 Fantastic Fest that Kelly was able to debut the director’s cut of his wild, hallucinatory dystopian satire.

Zombieland (2009)

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

Zombieland is one of the best horror comedies of the century; it strikes the right balance between being genuinely disturbing and absolutely hilarious. Fantastic Fest attendees were in for a treat when the film debuted at the festival in 2009. Zombieland is very much a love letter to the history of zombie cinema, a genre that Fantastic Fest often promotes. The audience also got to see the amazing Bill Murray cameo before it could be spoiled by the Internet.

Universal Soldier: Regeneration (2009) & Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning (2012)

Who would have thought that Universal Soldier would turn into one of the most ambitious and exciting franchises of the 21st century? Although Roland Emmerich’s 1992 original is a bland summer blockbuster, director John Hyams took the sequels in a much darker and more experimental direction. Hyams used the premise to satirize jingoism, toxic masculinity, and radical fundamentalism. Dolph Lundgren attended the 2009 premiere of Universal Soldier: Regeneration, and Scott Adkins showed up for the 2012 debut of Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning.

Red (2010)

Red is the self-aware action franchise about elder assassins that The Expendables should have been. Bruce Willis, Helen Mirren, Morgan Freeman, and John Malkovich star as ground of former black ops agents who reunite to take down a common enemy. Red works as a crowd pleasing action movie, but the cast delivers more than a few great one-liners. Unfortunately, Red 2 opted to skip Fantastic Fest. In hindsight, it’s probably best that the Austin audiences didn’t have to see the disappointing sequel.

Frankenweenie (2012)

The original 1984 Frankenweenie short film is where Tim Burton got his start, and almost three decades later, he returned to the premise. Burton’s 2012 animated movie is both a heartfelt “boy and his dog” story and a genuinely clever take on the Frankenstein origin story. Fantastic Fest audiences who attended the world premiere lucked out; Burton showed up himself to discuss how his early short inspired the feature.

Bone Tomahawk (2015)

On its surface, Bone Tomahawk looked like just another VOD western that happened to get a few movie stars involved. However, these are the type of obscure projects that Fantastic Fest celebrates, and anyone who attended the world premiere of S. Crag Zahler’s ridiculous horror western was never going to forget it. Bone Tomahawk was widely celebrated once it was available digitally, but there’s nothing like seeing the gruesome final moments with a live audience.

Split (2016)

Split is definitely a movie that audiences needed to see right away. While M. Night Shyamalan has become notorious for his plot twists, the shocking tie to the Unbreakable universe was one of the most audacious decisions of his career. It’s a testament to the respect that audiences at Fantastic Fest have for their peers within the film community that the film’s twist wasn’t spoiled for most audiences who had to wait to see it during the wide release months later.

1922 (2017)

Image via Netflix

2017 was the year of Stephen King. Between The Dark Tower, It: Chapter One, and Gerald’s Game, King adaptations were more popular than ever. Although 1922 slipped by many audiences, it’s a truly creepy King story that’s brought to life by Thomas Jane in the best performance of his career. 1922 is essentially King’s version of Edgar Allen Poe’s “A Tell-Tale Heart;” audiences at Fantastic Fest got the rare pleasure of seeing it in theaters before it was released on Netflix.

Wheelman (2017)

One of the joys of festivals like Fantastic Fest is the ability to see films that wouldn’t be given a theatrical window otherwise. Wheelman was sent straight to Netflix, and that’s a shame. The car chase thriller tells an exciting crime story from the perspective of an unnamed driver (Frank Grillo); the camera does not show anything outside the interior of the wheelman’s car. If you liked Locke, but wanted the action of Drive, then Wheelman is the perfect B-movie for you.

Overlord (2018)

Image via Paramount

Fantastic Fest has an affinity for pulp. Overlord feels like the sort of crazy genre mashup that simply doesn’t get made anymore, because who doesn’t want to see Nazi zombies get obliterated? Although Overlord feels like a tribute to classic B-movies, it has a refreshing perspective on racism within the military thanks to the excellent lead performance by Jovan Adepo. It’s also the type of grisly crowd pleaser that deserves to be seen with an audience of ardent genre buffs.

Tammy and the T-Rex — Restored Version (2019)

Fantastic Fest has done its best to restore strange moments in film history, and has restored many forgotten “classics.” Tammy and the T-Rex is one of the weirdest movies ever made. The film follows a teenager girl Tammy (Denise Richards), who watches her boyfriend Michael (Paul Walker) get viciously murdered by a gang of bullies. Michael’s brain is then placed inside a T-Rex. If you think this sounds confusing, just wait until you see the ridiculous direction that the film takes in its last act. Audiences at Fantastic Fest that saw Tammy and the T-Rex can certainly say that they had never seen anything like it.