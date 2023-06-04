Movie characters can be great role models, especially when it comes to parental figures. Previous generations' ideas of what a loving family looks like were probably shaped by films like Mary Poppins. For younger audiences, Harry Potter's adoptive Hogwarts family likely played a similar role.

With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which film characters are the best father figures. From drama to comedy, animation to sci-fi, these are the most lovable dads in cinema.

10 'My Neighbor Totoro' (1988)

This Miyazaki classic follows two young sisters, Satsuki and Mei, who move to the countryside with their father and discover a world of magic and wonder in the woodland near their new home, including the large and friendly forest spirit Totoro.

"The dad from My Neighbor Totoro is the perfect dad," said user KalenTamil. "He's a great dad who loves his daughters and goes along with what (to him probably) would seem as childish imagination. He takes care of them, encourages their curiosity, and is non-judgmental. He also has a great relationship with their mother and is a devoted husband who makes things work even though she is fragile and ill," said Redditor isecore.

9 'Dead Poets Society' (1989)

Buena Vista Pictures

"Carpe diem!" Robin Williams delivers one of his most memorable dramatic performances here as John Keating, an unorthodox English teacher at an all-boys prep school in the 1950s. Keating inspires his students to embrace their individuality and pursue their dreams, despite the strict expectations of their parents and the school's administration.

A young Ethan Hawke also shines in one of his earliest major roles. "[Keating]'s not a dad but is certainly a father figure for many of the students," said user Silverfate2.

8 'Frequency' (2000)

Frequency is a sci-fi thriller starring Jim Caviezel as John Sullivan, a New York City police detective who discovers a way to communicate with his deceased father, Frank (Dennis Quaid), via an old ham radio. Together, they work to solve a decades-old murder case and prevent an impending catastrophe.

It's a great blend of high-concept sci-fi, taut suspense, and heartwarming family drama. "[Frequency is] one of the best father-son films ever made," said Redditor greenpill98. "I watch it whenever I really get to missing my dad."

7 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' (1990)

Not all of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies are good, but this version directed by Steve Barron holds up. It sees the anthropomorphic reptiles taking on their arch-nemesis, The Shredder, and his Foot Clan. Several Redditors mentioned their mentor and de facto adoptive dad Master Splinter as a wonderful father figure.

"[Splinter's] talk with Raphael about his anger is probably my favorite scene of the film. It’s so powerful," said user RoiVampire. "Splinter affirms his son's uniqueness and isn't telling him he's wrong for facing his demons in his own way. But he still cautions him about what he's facing and lets him know that he and his brothers are there for him. That's a good dad," said Redditor greenpill98.

6 'Fly Away Home' (1996)

13-year-old Amy (Anna Paquin) is forced to move to Canada to live with her estranged father (Jeff Daniels) after her mother dies in a car accident. While there, she discovers a nest of abandoned goose eggs and decides to raise the goslings with her father's help.

Together, they set out to teach the geese to fly south for the winter, and in the process, they rebuild their relationship. It's a gorgeous film and a true tearjerker. "Ultimate father-daughter movie," said user Zenwaved. "As a single dad to a daughter, we watched this a bunch."

5 'About Time' (2013)

Domhnall Gleeson leads this romantic drama as a man who discovers that he can time travel and resolves to change his past to improve his present. Bill Nighy plays his father, and the dynamic between the two is a highlight of the movie. "The dad and son have a beautiful relationship in About Time. It’s a great movie filled with loving gentle relationships across the board," said user jenkirch.

"Such an excellent film," agreed Redditor roseinspring. "The scene when Tim goes back to have a last meeting with his dad; they play table tennis, then he tells him that the baby is on the way….They embrace and they go back again together to when Tim was a little boy, and they spend time by the sea…. Oh, it’s a brilliant sequence."

4 'The Road' (2009)

The Road is a post-apocalyptic drama based on Cormac McCarthy's Pulitze-winning novel. A father (Viggo Mortensen) and son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) journey across a desolate landscape after a cataclysmic event has destroyed most of society. To reach a safe haven, they must contend with extreme weather conditions and cannibalistic gangs.

Mortensen's performance as a gruff, hardened protector in a dangerous world ranks among his very best. "This movie broke me in ways I never thought I could be broken," said user Firm_Hair_8545.

3 'Chef' (2014)

Carl Casper (Jon Favreau) is a once-renowned chef who has lost his passion. After a public feud with a prominent food critic goes viral, Carl quits his job and resolves to rediscover his love for cooking by starting a food truck business with his son (Emjay Anthony), and his friend (John Leguizamo).

"[Carl]'s a little too career-focused in the beginning but he realizes that he's losing his son and turns things around," said Redditor isecore. "A related thing that I like about it too is that the parents have a non-toxic relationship despite being divorced. They simply adapted to emotional changes and decided to remain friends. It's a great portrayal in contrast to most divorced couples who are portrayed as bickering enemies."

2 'Scent of a Woman' (1992)

Image via Universal Pictures

Student Charlie Simms (Chris O'Donnell) takes a job as a caretaker for Frank Slade (Al Pacino), a blind retired Army Lieutenant Colonel. Over the course of a Thanksgiving weekend, Charlie accompanies Frank to New York City, where they embark on a journey of self-discovery and adventure.

"One of my all-time favorite films. Al Pacino knocks it out of the park. His paternal chemistry with Chris O’Donnell is excellent; they are great foils for one another. He never backs down, but he still learns from Charlie," said user roseinspring."Frank slowly learns to actively take the role of a parent in Charlie's life, putting aside his own pessimistic outlook on how his life turned out. That reluctance makes the final act of the movie that much more impactful," added Redditor EnochFalls.

1 'Rushmore' (1998)

One of Wes Anderson's finest films, Rushmore tells the story of Max Fischer (Jason Schwartzman), a precocious teenager who attends the prestigious Rushmore Academy. Seymour Cassel is lovely as Max's father Bert who runs a barbershop.

"I just rewatched Rushmore and was struck by the father character played by the late Seymour Cassel," said user Clark_n_gable. "Not only does he raise his son as a single dad after his wife dies, which is in itself a display of strength and dependability, but he is an emotionally supportive dad, a dad with good advice, and a dad who shows up, exactly when Max needs such a dad."

