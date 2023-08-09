The female perspective in film has become an increasingly important and celebrated aspect of storytelling. Movies are offering a new and varied perspective on the world by focusing their narrative on female characters. The female point of view in movies encourages diversity, dispels prejudices, and provides representation that is frequently missing in mainstream movies.

Consequently, this idea prompts numerous conversations online, particularly on Reddit, regarding which movie best represents a female perspective. Redditors immediately expressed their picks, demonstrating the care that filmmakers took to present these viewpoints to a wider audience.

10 ‘Eighth Grade’ (2018)

A deleted Reddit account named Eighth Grade which is a coming-of-age film directed by Bo Burnham that revolves around the life of Kayla (Elsie Fisher), a socially awkward and introverted 13-year-old girl navigating the challenges of her final week of middle school.

RELATED: The 10 Greatest Teen Movies of All Time, Ranked By Accuracy

The film excels in presenting the female perspective with sincerity and sensitivity. It avoids the cliches and tropes frequently associated with teenage girls in mainstream media and presents Kayla as a fully developed, nuanced, and real character. The movie presents a novel and realistic look at the experiences of women by spotlighting the particular difficulties experienced by girls, such as body image issues and attempting to find their place in a hyperconnected digital world.

9 ‘But I’m a Cheerleader’ (1999)

But I'm a Cheerleader is named by a deleted Reddit account, and it follows Megan (Natasha Lyonne), a perky and popular high school cheerleader who is sent to a gay conversion therapy camp by her concerned parents. As Megan navigates the strict rules and regulations of the camp, she begins to question her sexual orientation and develops a romantic connection with another camper, Graham (Clea DuVall).

But I’m a Cheerleader successfully presents the viewpoint of women, questioning gender stereotypes and societal expectations placed on them. Moreover, through Megan’s journey, it criticizes the narrow definitions of femininity and sexuality often enforced by society. It sheds light on the struggles and complexities faced by LGBTQ+ women, offering a nuanced portrayal of their experiences.

8 ‘Ghost World’ (2001)

A deleted Reddit account picked Ghost World, which follows Enid (Thora Birch) and Rebecca (Scarlett Johansson), two disaffected teenagers who have recently graduated high school. As they navigate the uncertain path of adulthood, they encounter various eccentric characters and embark on a series of misadventures.

Ghost World offers a compelling female perspective through the eyes of the main characters. It explores the nuances and difficulties of navigating the changing dynamics of female friendships while dealing with the responsibilities of growing up. Moreover, by focusing on these young women's experiences, the film provides a fresh and honest portrayal of female adolescence.

7 ‘Easy A’ (2010)

Easy A is one of the two that comes to Redditor Getupkid1284's mind which follows Olive Penderghast (Emma Stone), a high school student who finds herself embroiled in a web of rumors when a white lie about losing her virginity spirals out of control. However, rather than backing down, Olive embraces her newfound reputation and takes on the role of the school's "Scarlet Letter" heroine, performing fake sexual escapades to teach her peers a lesson about judgment and hypocrisy.

RELATED: 10 Movies That Bring Old Classics to a Modern Setting

Easy A shines in how it portrays the viewpoint of a woman, providing a sophisticated analysis of sexuality and double standards. In addition, the film addresses the societal pressures and stereotypes imposed on women, particularly around the concept of virginity. It challenges the idea of female sexuality being something to be judged or exploited and instead celebrates individual agency and empowerment.

6 ‘Amélie’ (2001)

The other movie mentioned by Getupkid1284 is Amélie, a French romantic comedy that follows Amélie Poulain (Audrey Tautou), a young woman with an imaginative and compassionate nature. After discovering a lost treasure in her apartment, Amélie embarks on a series of adventures, spreading joy and helping others find love and happiness while simultaneously grappling with her own desires for connection.

Amélie delves into Amélie's inner thoughts, desires, and vivid imagination, creating a rich exploration of her emotions and experiences. It also presents a novel portrayal of a female protagonist who is sympathetic, self-reliant, and unafraid to forge her own course. Moreover, Amélie questions society's standards and expectations while educating audiences on the value of accepting one's authentic self and finding delight in everyday pleasures.

5 ‘Carol’ (2015)

Set in the 1950s, Carol tells the story of a forbidden love affair between Carol Aird (Cate Blanchett), an elegant and mysterious older woman, and Therese Belivet (Rooney Mara), a young aspiring photographer. The film is mentioned by Redditor mesh509.

Therese and Carol's inner lives are explored through their perspectives, giving audiences a close understanding of their aspirations, anxieties, and challenges. It provides an in-depth examination of female agency, autonomy, and the constraints placed on them in patriarchal societies. Moreover, through superb performances by Blanchett and Mara and its stunning cinematography, Carol brilliantly conveys the subtleties of feminine desire and the complexities of love and identity.

4 ‘The Virgin Suicides’ (1999)

Based on the novel by Jeffrey Eugenides, The Virgin Suicides revolves around the Lisbon sisters, a group of five teenage girls living in a suburban neighborhood. The film is narrated from the perspective of a group of male classmates who become fascinated by the mysterious and enigmatic Lisbon sisters.

RELATED: 'The Virgin Suicides': Differences Between the Book and Movie

NoDisintegrationz said, "The Virgin Suicides is a movie about teenage boys’ memories of girls adapted by a woman from a book by a man. There are a lot of layers to the gender dynamics, but they’re what make it a favorite of mine." Although the story is presented from a male perspective, The Virgin Suicides successfully and delicately explores the inner lives of the Lisbon sisters, highlighting their problems with society's restrictions on young women. It also reveals the complexity of their experiences in an oppressive setting by probing their wants, dreams, and inner anguish.

3 ‘Three Colours Trilogy’ (1993-1994)

The Three Colours Trilogy, directed by Krzysztof Kieślowski, is a series of three films, including Blue (1993), White (1994), and Red (1994), inspired by the three colors of the French flag, representing liberty, equality, and fraternity. Each film explores different themes and stands alone as a complete story but is thematically interconnected. They are mentioned by Redditor politebearwaveshello.

Each movie in the Three Colours Trilogy dives into the inner lives of the female protagonists, providing fascinating insights into their wants, dreams, and difficulties. Whether it's Julie (Juliette Binoche) in Blue seeking liberation in the aftermath of tragedy, Dominique (Julie Delpy) seeking equality and power in White, or Valentine (Irène Jacob) discovering true connection and empathy in Red, the trilogy portrays complex female characters with depth and authenticity.

2 ‘Raise the Red Lantern’ (1991)

As also mentioned by politebearwaveshello and set in 1920s China, Raise the Red Lantern tells the story of Songlian (Gong Li), a young woman who becomes the fourth wife to a wealthy man. As she enters the luxurious but oppressive world of her husband's compound, Songlian encounters a complex web of power dynamics, manipulations, and jealous rivalries among the wives.

Zhang Yimou depicts the psychological and emotional toll that conventional gender norms and institutional oppression can have on women through compelling graphics and skillful narration. It is also an insightful representation of the common struggles and unspoken resistance of women in a culture where marital status determines how valuable they are.

1 ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’ (2019)

Set in the 18th century, Portrait of a Lady on Fire follows Marianne (Noémie Merlant), a young painter commissioned to create a portrait of Héloïse (Adèle Haenel), a woman soon to be married. As Marianne spends time with Héloïse, a forbidden romance blossoms between them. The film is named by Redditor mikeyfreshh.

The film is a masterful portrayal of the female perspective, with director Céline Sciamma skillfully showcasing the desires, struggles, and agency of the film's female characters. Viewers are encouraged to consider the restrictions imposed on women's independence and self-expression as it explores the constraints and expectations surrounding them. Moreover, Portrait of a Lady on Fire's emphasis on the female gaze, both behind and in front of the camera, results in a profoundly intimate and authentic depiction of the female experience.

KEEP READING: 10 Underrated International LGBTQ+ Movies, Ranked According to Rotten Tomatoes