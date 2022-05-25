The MCU is home to some of the most beloved and well-known films in the world. It has shot unknown actors to stardom and given well-known actors a new spot in the limelight. Nearly every actor or actress that makes their way into a Marvel movie becomes a new fan favorite.

Fans will seek out new and old movies that MCU actors have been in, and some will watch films they're not even interested in just to get a glimpse of their favorite actors. Fortunately, the superheroes of Marvel have starred in a wide variety of excellent films that are both critically praised and audience-approved.

Chris Evans, Sunshine (2007)

Chris Evans is an important part of the Avengers and an even more important addition to the film world. He has starred in many acclaimed films throughout his career, but none that showed off his acting skills better than the sci-fi thriller, Sunshine (2007). Evans played Mace, an engineer aboard the Icarus shuttle that is on a mission to revive the dying sun.

Evans depicted the pragmatic engineer with a fierce determination unlike any of his previous films at the time. It showed his more serious side, as the movie wrestled with existential questions about life and space. It showed a character close to losing himself in space who ultimately finds a way to harbor that anger into a sacrifice to save his planet.

Zoe Saldana, Avatar (2009)

Gamora is the strong-willed and resourceful alien in the Guardians of the Galaxy films. She is unlike any other female character in the MCU, both in her important connection to Thanos and her headstrong attitude. And Zoe Saldana seemingly has a penchant for bright-colored alien characters, because her role as a Na'vi in Avatar (2009) was one of her best.

Saldana portrayed Neytiri, one of the tall, blue creatures in the world of Pandora. Every inch of her face and body showed true emotions despite the CGI that transformed her entire being into an alien. James Cameron went out of his way to make sure the actors' emotions were portrayed properly, but Neytiri would have never come to life as vividly as she did without Saldana's excellent performance.

Robert Downey Jr., Zodiac (2007)

Robert Downey Jr. has had a tough time in Hollywood, but he was given a chance to reprise his acting career in the early 2000s. Much of his renewed stardom was thanks to Jon Favreau's choice to cast him as Tony Stark in 2007. Before his role with Marvel though, he starred in another high-profile film directed by David Fincher, and it became one of his best roles to date.

Zodiac is based on the true story of the Zodiac killer in San Francisco in the 60s. Zodiac starred several MCU actors including Mark Ruffalo and Jake Gyllenhaal, but Robert Downery Jr. stole every scene that he was in. He played a reporter who becomes obsessed with learning the serial killer's identity while Zodiac continues to taunt him with cryptic messages.

Tom Holland, The Lost City Of Z (2017)

Spider-Man is the youngest of the superheroes in the MCU, but that hasn't stopped 25-year-old Tom Holland from having an impressive collection of acting roles.

Holland's role in The Lost City of Z showed just how great of an actor he is. He has played the nerdy Peter Parker, and the charming Nathan Drake, but The Lost City of Z ensured that he can be taken seriously as well. He played Jack Dawcett, the son of Charlie Hunnam's Percy, who eventually gets caught up in his father's dream while wanting to become closer to him. Holland portrays adventure and fear perfectly here.

Don Cheadle, Hotel Rwanda (2004)

James Rhodes is introduced in Iron Man (2008) as a US Air Force officer with a personal connection to Stark Industries. Originally played by Terrence Howard, Don Cheadle took over the part in Iron Man 2 (2010) as one of Tony's best friends, becoming War Machine with his own suit of iron.

Don Cheadle has had an illustrious career that began in the late 80s and is still thriving to this day. His best role is still in Hotel Rwanda, where Paul runs a hotel during the Hutu military's ethnic cleansing. He allowed refugees to take shelter in his hotel, later facing the violence of the Rwandan genocide all alone. Cheadle's role was a harrowing portrayal of a headstrong man amidst chaos far beyond his reach.

Elizabeth Olsen, Martha Marcy May Marlene (2011)

Wanda Maximoff has become one of the strongest characters in the MCU. She started as a side character and went on to become an incredibly important character in the subsequent Avengers films, leading her to her own show, WandaVision.

Elizabeth Olsen made a name for herself in Martha Marcy May Marlene as it swept through the awards season that year. Olsen played a young woman named Martha who struggles with paranoia and delusions after escaping from an abusive cult. Olsen depicted her with such delicacy that some parts seem more horror than thriller. She is childlike and naive as the unformed young woman with horrific struggles.

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Imitation Game (2014)

Benedict Cumberbatch launched into the MCU with great acclaim as Doctor Strange in 2016. He plays the intelligent, pompous doctor and owner of the time stone so perfectly that it's hard to see him as anyone else but Stephen Strange.

Cumberbatch has been nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards twice though, and the first was for his role in The Imitation Game. It remains his best film as he portrayed the mathematics genius, Alan Turing, during WWII. In the film, the British intelligence agency recruits Turing to crack Nazi codes, and he later becomes disgraced when he is found out to be gay. Cumberbatch plays the arrogant and socially awkward Turing with such excellence that the character's eccentricities become uncanny.

Scarlett Johansson, Under The Skin (2014)

In the MCU, Scarlett Johansson plays Black Widow, the lonely and strong-willed assassin. She does so with grace and has turned the character into one of the most interesting female Avengers.

Johansson's acting career is rife with excellent performances outside of Marvel, as she has been acting since she was young. Her most intriguing role was in Under The Skin. The movie is solely Johansson's, as she stars as an extraterrestrial disguising itself as a human. She drives around attempting to lure men into her vehicle to send them into another dimension. Johansson portrays the film's themes excellently, highlighting the exploration of human empathy and feminism.

Chris Hemsworth, The Cabin In The Woods (2012)

Chris Hemsworth had just been shot to stardom as Thor when The Cabin in the Woods was released. While he plays the God of Thunder in Thor (2011), the horror movie showed a completely different side to the actor as the clichéd jock.

The Cabin in the Woods was a smart and unique take on horror. It follows a group of friends that fall victim to backwoods monsters in a remote cabin. The twist: two scientists are manipulating what's going on. Hemsworth gave a perfect portrayal of the athlete, Curt, who pokes fun at the trope of the “jock character” in the best way.

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods (2020)

The sudden passing of Chadwick Boseman in 2020 rocked the world. Not only was he beloved by fans, but he was also an incredible actor who turned any character into something extraordinary. Boseman breathed life into T'Challa and gave a black superhero to both children and adults to look up to for ages.

Boseman was more than just Black Panther though, he starred in a hefty 15 films in his lifetime. His best movie was Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods. It follows a group of veterans who reminisce on their time in the Vietnam War and return to the country to find the remains of their fallen leader. Boseman plays “Stormin” Norman, said leader, and gives an unforgettable performance of a character that perfectly embodies unapologetic Blackness.

