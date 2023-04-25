Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss the best films where the main character is a villain. We're not talking an antihero here or a good guy with a couple of flaws. We're talking full-on bad guy, a character who commits a ton of dastardly deeds.

The discussion leads to some interesting exchanges, with Redditors debating whether figures like Ender from Ender's Game or Leonard from Memento fit the bill. Their picks range from animated comedies to gritty crime films. These characters are the best at being bad.

10 'Megamind' (2010)

Megamind puts a comedic twist on the superhero genre, following the story of a supervillain (Will Ferrell) who, after defeating his longtime foe, must come to terms with his own identity and sense of purpose. It gleefully subverts classic good vs. evil tropes, making Megamind one of the best villain main characters in years.

On top of Ferrell's great performance, the film also serves up stunning animation and an all-star supporting cast that includes Tina Fey, Brad Pitt, and Jonah Hill. Multiple Redditors praised it for the way it depicts its lead character. "He's just a misunderstood character," said the user GrimReaperAngelOf23, while user Romulus3799 said, "Megamind is definitely my favorite gangster movie."

9 'Maniac' (2012)

Maniac is a psychological horror starring Elijah Wood as Frank, a mannequin store's disturbed and delusional owner. It's a remake of the 1980 slasher film of the same name and features an unconventional perspective, shot entirely from Frank's point of view. The audience is taken on a journey through Frank's twisted mind as he becomes increasingly obsessed with a young artist named Anna (Nora Arnezeder).

It's especially fun to see Wood take on a much more menacing role than the characters he's famous for. "Maniac 2012 remake with Elijah Wood is completely POV of the killer," said the user Klutzy-Bug7427. "You actually just see him a few moments in a car mirror or a reflection."

8 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Infinity War was the culmination of over a decade of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, bringing together characters from across multiple films and franchises in a battle against the ultimate villain, Thanos (Josh Brolin). While it has a sprawling cast, in many ways, the main character is Thanos himself.

"The Russos have said that Thanos did go on a hero’s journey," said the Redditor comrade_batman explains. "It parallels Thor’s journey in the film except at the end Thanos is the one who wins and completes his mission, not Thor. Had Thor gone for the head the film would have been his and not Thanos."

7 'The Death of Stalin' (2017)

The Death of Stalin is a satirical comedy directed by Armando Iannucci and starring an ensemble cast that includes Steve Buscemi, Simon Russell Beale, and Jeffrey Tambor. It's based on the real-life events surrounding the death of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin and the subsequent struggle for power among his inner circle.

"Most of the main characters are power-hungry communists," said Redditor TheCosmicFailure. Like Tarantino's The Hateful Eight, the fun here is in watching a hosting of villainous cretins fighting it out to come out on top. The cast clearly take a delight in these dastardly roles, with Buscemi's portrayal of Nikita Khrushchev and Beale's performance as Lavrentiy Beria being particularly noteworthy.

6 'To Live and Die in LA' (1985)

To Live and Die in LA is a crime thriller directed by William Friedkin about a cop and his partner trying to take down a counterfeiting ring in Los Angeles, leading them down a path filled with corruption and violence.

"To Live And Die In LA is an interesting case," said the user GodFlinstone. "It stars William Petersen as a Secret Service Agent whose hunt for a counterfeiter (Willem Dafoe) reaches insane levels after the counterfeiter kills his partner. By the end of the film, Petersen's character has left such a trail of death and destruction through LA streets that you're left wondering who was the real villain."

5 'Heat' (1995)

This iconic crime film by Michael Mann features Robert De Niro as master thief Neil McCauley and Al Pacino as LAPD detective Vincent Hanna. The film centers on the cat-and-mouse game between McCauley's criminal crew and Hanna's police force, culminating in an intense and unforgettable shootout on the streets of Los Angeles.

Mann's direction is stylish and visually stunning, and the performances from De Niro and Pacino are some of their best, with their characters' conflicting ideologies and obsessions driving the film's central conflict. "Heat often gets overlooked because the characters there are not 'gangsters' but they are the textbook definitions of sociopaths," said the Redditor Pretend_Pension_8585. "Just completely devoid of emotions."

4 'Cruising' (1980)

Another William Friedkin film, Cruising stars Al Pacino as Steve Burns, a young New York City police officer who goes undercover in the city's gay BDSM scene to catch a serial killer. It has become a cult classic, drawing praise from directors like Tarantino, the Safdie brothers, and Nicolas Winding Refn.

The highlight is Pacino. He turns in a nuanced performance as a conflicted and troubled cop, who becomes increasingly twisted as the story progresses. "You're left wondering if he's started serial killing," said the user NoHandBananaNo.

3 'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

Several Redditors suggested Martin Scorsese's wild epic about an amoral banker. The film explores the life of Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio), a stockbroker who becomes extremely wealthy through fraud and corruption. It makes for one of the most darkly funny commentaries on greed and excess ever put to film.

Some critics slammed the movie for the way that Belfort basically gets away scot-free at the end without paying a price for his crimes. However, this is actually the movie's genius. Rather than having a feel-good ending where justice is served à la Wall Street, the movie reminds us that more often than not, people in Belfort's position are never held to account.

2 'Richard III' (1995)

Ian McKellen stars in this historical drama as the titular character, the power-hungry and ruthless King of England. It's an adaptation of William Shakespeare's play, but relocates the setting to an alternate reality 1930s England, with Richard portrayed as a fascist dictator.

McKellen delivers a mesmerizing performance, capturing the character's manipulation, cruelty, and dark humor. It ranks among the very best screen adaptations of the Bard's work, offering a fresh take on the classic story. "This is such a great film," said the user NoHandBananaNo.

1 'Citizen Kane' (1941)

Widely considered one of the best movies ever made, Citizen Kane tells the story of Charles Foster Kane (Orson Welles), a powerful newspaper magnate. It follows him from humble beginnings to rise to power and eventual downfall. Welles' direction was innovative for its time, with the film's use of deep-focus cinematography and non-linear storytelling techniques still influencing filmmakers today. The main character is iconic, but also deeply flawed, to the point that some Redditors say he is the villain.

"Kane was the protagonist who turned out to be a megalomaniac narcissist. The journalists were trying to see if he had any humanity remaining for anyone else but himself. He did not. All he cared about was his missing sled “rosebud” that represented his youth and abundant future still ahead of himself," said the Redditor butcherbunbun10. "Kane fits this bill due to his choices whereas (to Kane) anyone threatening his legacy (aka journalists) are bad antagonists. However, the journalists are really the heroes of the story trying to find the truth behind the larger-than-life image of Kane."

