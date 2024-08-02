Another streaming service means another vast library of titles to sift through to find what you want to watch. Max is the streaming service from WarnerMedia, hosting not just titles from the pay cable channel HBO, but a bevy of films from the Warner Bros. library and other studios. There’s a great selection of classics, fairly new releases, quirky indies, and yes, superhero movies. The studio behind The Dark Knight and Man of Steel has a solid number of DC films available to stream. But if you’re daunted by all the good movies on Max to choose from, we’ve got your back. Below, we’ve put together a curated list of the absolute best movies on Max. Films that will be well worth your time, with our writers making the case for why each film is special.

So check out our list of the best movies on Max streaming below. And for more recommendations, check out our list of the best shows on Max, best drama movies on Max, and best horror movies on Max.

Editor's note: This article was updated August 2024 to include Love Lies Bleeding.

‘Love Lies Bleeding’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 6.7/10

Love Lies Bleeding Release Date March 8, 2024 Director Rose Glass Cast Anna Baryshnikov , Kristen Stewart Dave Franco , Katy M. O'Brian Runtime 104 minutes

This 2024 A24 hit follows the quick-burning love between gym manager Lou (Kristen Stewart) and bodybuilder Jackie (Katy O’Brian). As Jackie pursues her dream of Vegas bodybuilding fame, their romance spirals out of control and into the world of criminal violence. A24 is no stranger to love gone wrong, with this romance one of the darker the company has produced. A grim, twisted affair, both Stewart and O’Brian shine with enough chemistry to fill a lab. Managing to neatly toe the line between graphic material and a lack of exploitation of the LGBTQ+ nature of the film, Love Lies Bleeding is both thrilling and challenging. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Max

‘The Sixth Sense’ (1999)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 8.2/10

Bolstered by one of the greatest twists in cinema history, The Sixth Sense stars Bruce Willis as child psychologist Malcolm Crowe, a genius in his field who is tasked with helping a young boy, Cole (Haley Joel Osment). No normal child, Cole can “see dead people,” leaving Crowe with a challenge only he can solve that will soon take over his entire life. M. Night Shyamalan’s magnum opus, The Sixth Sense is a masterclass in storytelling, with each beat steeped in narrative importance. It is inconceivable to imagine anyone who hasn’t had the ending of this iconic flick spoiled, but in the event this is the case, prepare to have your world blown open as the walls the story has built come crumbling down around you. Nominated for an incredible six Academy Awards, The Sixth Sense is a must-watch. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Max

'Twister' (1996)

Rotten Tomatoes: 63% | IMDb: 6.5/10

A disaster thriller film produced by Steven Spielberg, Twister was directed by Jan de Bont and written by Michael Crichton and Anne-Marie Martin. Twister follows meteorologist Jo Harding and her soon-to-be ex-husband Bill, who put together an amateur team to deploy a weather research device during an outbreak of violent tornadoes in Oklahoma. The film features an ensemble cast starring Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Jami Gertz, and Cary Elwes as the daring storm chasers, with Philip Seymour Hoffman, Alan Ruck, and Lois Smith in supporting roles. On its release, Twister was a huge box office success, becoming the second-highest-grossing film of 1996, and it’s widely considered a classic. The movie also received positive reviews from critics and earned two Academy Award nominations for sound and visual effects. Twister is also notable for being one of the first films to be released on DVD. The film also has a standalone sequel titled Twisters, directed by Lee Isaac Chung and starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, and Anthony Ramos.

Watch on Max

'The Florida Project' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 7.6/10

The Florida Project Release Date October 6, 2017 Director Sean Baker Cast Brooklynn Prince , Christopher Rivera , Aiden Malik , Josie Olivo , Valeria Cotto , Edward Pagan Runtime 111 mins

The Florida Project is brilliant and human and it will absolutely break your heart. The film follows a six-year-old girl named Moonee (Brooklynn Prince) who lives in a motel in Kissimmee, Florida, just around the corner from DisneyWorld. In Moonee’s eyes, her days are filled with adventure as she makes the best out of living week-to-week in a motel with her single mother. But through the eyes of Bobby (Willem Dafoe), the motel’s manager, we see the abject poverty surrounding its tenants and the loops they continue getting stuck in without any promise of upward mobility. Like Boyhood, this story feels at once individualistic and universal, and Sean Baker’s docudrama-like filmmaking makes the events feel all too real. This is an essential watch. – Adam Chitwood

Watch on Max

'The Other Guys' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes: 79% | IMDb: 6.6/10

Directed and co-written by Adam McKay, The Other Guys follows, initially, a pair of hyper-masculine policing heroes played by Dwayne Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson, with no criminal too big for their death-defying action prowess… at least that’s what they think. After inexplicably jumping from a roof to their death, it's up to desk dwellers Terry (Mark Wahlberg) and Allen (Will Ferrell) to pick up the mantle. Comedies of this ilk can often have mixed reviews, but that isn’t the treatment given to The Other Guys, with both the public and critics hailing it as a success. Wahlberg and Ferrell have brilliant chemistry, with Wahlberg’s incessant barrage of frustration at Ferrell’s sloppy mistakes simply hilarious — each joke funnier than the last. A by-the-books comedy ready to entertain, The Other Guys is a prime example of this genre done right. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Max

'Uncut Gems' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% | IMDb: 7.1/10

This critically acclaimed Safdie Brothers flick follows Adam Sandler’s Howard, a gems dealer whose professional success is overshadowed by his financial ruin through a gambling addiction. After finding an uncut Ethiopian Opal he thinks will put him on top again, his actions alert the attention of some less-than-savory people, with the consequences of his reckless actions starting to catch up on him. Uncomfortable, unsettling, and brilliantly so, Uncut Gems is a rare movie that relishes making its audience squirm. From an infectious score to the Safdies’ genius attention to tension, Uncut Gems can honestly be considered a masterpiece. Beyond its technical marvel, the film features a host of great performances, highlighted by a potential career-best turn for Sandler. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Max

'Am I OK?' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 78% | IMDb: 6.6/10

Dakota Johnson stars as Lucy in the Sundance-picked Am I OK? After finding no luck in her quest for romance with men, the 32-year-old, portrayed with grace by Johnson, realizes that her dissatisfaction with love actually stems from her being a lesbian. This leads her and her best friend, Jane (Sonoya Mizuno), to navigate what it's like to come out to both the world and herself. Slick and sensitive, Am I OK? is a tale that understands the sensitivity of its subject matter, with Johnson and Mizuno bringing both light and shade to their performances. It has its detractors, but the movie is certainly well worth a watch and is one of the most intriguing additions to Max in quite some time. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Max

'The Iron Claw' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 7.7/10

A movie widely cited as the most dismissed during the most recent Academy Awards, The Iron Claw, written and directed by Sean Durkin, tells the true story of wrestling’s Von Erich brothers. As some of the 1980s best-loved wrestlers, the brothers leave everything on the line to become legends of their sport, often resulting in grand tragedy. Featuring an excellent pair of performances from Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White, The Iron Claw is much more than a movie for wrestling fans, reaching into the heart of any viewer with themes of legacy and family. A marvel of storytelling triumph, the movie is paced to perfection, with jumps in time feeling wholly necessary and the moments of true emotion well earned. This is certainly one of the best movies to have been released in the past year. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Max

'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 8.1/10

George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road is an epic post-apocalyptic action film that’s the fourth entry in Miller’s Mad Max franchise. The movie stars Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Hugh Keays-Byrne, and more. Set in a desert wasteland dominated by warring gangs, the film follows Hardy as Max Rockatansky, who allies himself with Imperator Furiosa (Theron) against the barbaric Immortan Joe (Keays-Byrne). Mad Max: Fury Road is both the highest-grossing film in the franchise and the most acclaimed. Praised by critics for its cinematography, direction, production value, and performances, the movie has won six Academy Awards and is widely considered one of the greatest action films of all time. A sequel three decades in the making, Fury Road has revitalized interest in the Mad Max franchise, bringing new fans to the classic 80s films and spawning follow-up projects. The first of those follow-ups is the prequel film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Watch on Max

'Dune: Part 2' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 8.6/10

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two is the second act of the filmmaker’s adaptation of the 1965 Frank Herbert novel Dune, an epic story of science fiction. The film boasts an ensemble cast led by Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, who unites with Arrakis’ Fremen people against House Harkonnen. Zendaya, Josh Brolin, and more reprise their roles from the first film, 2021’s Dune: Part One, with the movie also introducing Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, and Souheila Yacoub to its sprawling ensemble. Villeneuve directed and produced the film and co-wrote the screenplay with Jon Spaihts. Dune: Part Two has received great praise from critics and fans — even more so than the first film — and is one of the highest-grossing films of 2024. A visual spectacle in every frame, the movie is a stunning piece of cinematic storytelling that’s everything a sci-fi fan could ask for. The film also improves on its predecessor in terms of character development and emotional depth, and with a sequel already in development, based on 1969’s Dune Messiah, this burgeoning franchise shows no signs of slowing down.

Watch on Max

'War for the Planet of the Apes' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 7.4/10

The third installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise, War for the Planet of the Apes was directed by Matt Reeves, who also co-wrote the script alongside Mark Bomback. A sequel to Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, the film presents the final act in the epic story of intelligent ape Caesar (played by the talented Andy Serkis), picking up two years after the events of the previous film with the war between apes and humans at its peak. War for the Planet of the Apes has garnered widespread critical acclaim, earning praise for its compelling narrative, outstanding performances, impressive visual effects, cinematography, and evocative music by Michael Giacchino. The film has achieved massive box office success and received numerous accolades, including Academy Award nominations for Best Visual Effects and Best Special Visual Effects. Exploring themes of grief, loss, and what truly makes us human through the unique lens of its interspecies conflict, War for the Planet of the Apes is a well-crafted, emotionally rich piece of cinematic storytelling.

Watch on Max

'Turtles All the Way Down' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 89% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Turtles All The Way Down Director Hannah Marks Cast Isabela Merced , J. Smith-Cameron , Judy Reyes , Hannah Marks

Adapted from the 2017 John Green novel of the same name, Turtles All the Way Down is a romantic drama that follows a teenager with obsessive-compulsive disorder who struggles with anxiety and intrusive thoughts while navigating romance and investigating the mysterious disappearance of a billionaire. Directed by Hannah Marks and written by Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker, the movie stars Isabela Merced in the lead role, appearing alongside Cree, Felix Mallard, Maliq Johnson, Poorna Jagannathan, and more. Turtles All the Way Down has received largely positive reviews from critics, with praise for Merced’s performance and the film’s depiction of obsessive-compulsive disorder. The source material is a very popular book with legions of fans, who have also been quite happy with the adaptation. While primarily targeted towards teen and tween audiences, Turtles All the Way Down is an engaging film with great performances and a well-written protagonist that’s sure to strike a chord with audiences of all ages.

Watch on Max

'Black Swan' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes: 84% | IMDb: 8.0/10

Directed by Darren Aronofsky, Black Swan is a psychological horror film starring Natalie Portman as a ballerina who finds herself spiraling into madness as she competes for the coveted lead in a production of Swan Lake. The film’s screenplay was written by Andres Heinz, Mark Heyman, and John McLaughlin. Besides Portman in the lead role, the movie also stars Vincent Cassel, Mila Kunis, Barbara Hershey, and Winona Ryder. Black Swan premiered at the 2010 Venice International Film Festival, where it received critical acclaim for its direction and performances. Shortly after, the film arrived in theaters and became a major global success as well, bringing in over $300 million on a budget of just $13 million. Natalie Portman delivers an Oscar-winning performance as a troubled artist on the brink of insanity — arguably one of the best of her career. Aronofsky’s masterful direction blends reality and illusion into a heady, surreal mix, which further highlights Portman’s performance and takes the viewer on a troubling, enthralling journey to the darkest corners of the human mind.

Watch on Max

'The Zone of Interest' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 78% | IMDb: 7.5/10

The Zone of Interest 8 10 Release Date December 15, 2023 Director Jonathan Glazer Cast Sandra Hüller , Christian Friedel , Freya Kreutzkam , Max Beck Runtime 105 minutes

Read Our ReviewJonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest is a much-acclaimed historical drama that focuses on the family of an Auschwitz commandant who lives next to the concentration camp. While inspired by Martin Amis’s 2014 novel of the same name, the film actually looks at the real-life people who inspired the book instead of being a direct book-to-screen adaptation. The movie stars Christian Friedel and Sandra Hüller and premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival to critical acclaim, winning the Grand Prix and receiving praise for its direction, script, cinematography, sound design, and atmosphere. The movie won Oscars for Best International Feature and Best Sound and was nominated in three other categories. Hailed as one of the best films of 2023, The Zone of Interest presents a dispassionate look at the ordinary people who were part of extraordinary cruelty. With this brilliant movie, Glazer juxtaposes the mundane life of a family with the heinousness of the Holocaust, creating a film that is devastatingly real.

Watch on Max

'Priscilla' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 84% IMDb: 6.5/10

Based on Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me, Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla stars Cailee Spaeny in the title role alongside Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley. Coppola wrote and directed the film, which presents the untold story of the Presleys’ marriage and relationship through the eyes of Priscilla. A critical success, Priscilla is an intimate film about female youth and the toxicity of fame. Rather than be just another Elvis story, the movie focuses instead on Priscilla’s life and her growth as a person over the course of their many years together. The heartfelt narrative is further elevated by stellar performances by the two leads, who capture a tenderness and humanity that audiences don’t generally associate with such larger-than-life celebrities. Spaeny’s performance, in particular, is fascinating and earned the actor a Best Actress nomination at the Golden Globe Awards. It’s not much of a crowd-pleaser, but Priscilla has an emotional depth that looks beyond the rock-and-roll glamor of stardom.

Watch on Max

'Dune' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% | IMDb: 8.0/10

Adapted from Frank Herbert's classic science fiction novel, Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune is a sci-fi adventure drama that focuses on the conflict between two influential families on an alien planet. The movie features an ensemble cast that features Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Oscar Isaac. Highly successful at the box office and generally well-received by critics, Dune is an expansive work of worldbuilding, the likes of which are few and far between. It’s well-acted and well-written, but the visual spectacle of the film is what truly blows you away. The movie is truly cinematic in scale and ambition, presenting a beautiful and absorptive world that’s both strange and familiar. The film received a sequel in 2024, Dune: Part Two, which may be even better, but Dune remains a colossal work of science fiction cinema that should be required viewing for all lovers of cinema.

Watch on Max

'Barbie' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 6.8/10

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is a surprisingly existential adaptation of Mattel’s eponymous fashion doll line. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as Barbie and Ken, who leave Barbieland and journey to the real world on a quest for self-discovery. The movie also features a stacked supporting cast that includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and Michael Cera. With her Barbie movie, Gerwig takes the ultra-commercial entity and gives it a deeply thoughtful indie-movie-esque adaptation. That incongruity is precisely what has made Barbie such a celebrated film. Credit is also due to the stellar cast that balances comedy and real emotion to create relatable, three-dimensional characters. Witty and insightful, this Barbie broke records and wormed her way into hearts around the world, and we could all stand to learn from what she has to say.

Watch on Max

'The Player' (1992)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 7.5/10

The Player (1992) Release Date April 10, 1992 Director Robert Altman Cast Tim Robbins , Greta Scacchi , Fred Ward , Whoopi Goldberg , Peter Gallagher , Brion James , Cynthia Stevenson Runtime 124 minutes

Written by Michael Tolkin and directed by Robert Altman, The Player is a hilarious satire about Hollywood. Starring incredible talents like Tim Robbins and Whoopi Goldberg, The Player also features a whopping 65 A-list cameos. That's right — there are 65 celebrity cameos in this movie. A film about filmmaking, The Player cleverly pokes fun at the industry with an outlandish plot about a movie exec who receives death threats from a screenwriter whose script was overlooked. Highlighted by biting humor and self-deprecation, The Player charms dark comedy lovers, earning several Oscar nominations and, ironically, even winning Best Adapted Screenplay. - Yael Tygiel

Watch on Max

'The Umbrellas of Cherbourg' (1964)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 7.8/10

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg Release Date December 16, 1964 Director Jacques Demy Cast Catherine Deneuve , Nino Castelnuovo , Anne Vernon , Marc Michel Runtime 91 minutes

Written and directed by Jacques Demy, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg is a gorgeous musical romance where the entire film’s dialogue is sung. Even casual conversations are shared through music by Michel Legrand. Starring Catherine Deneuve, Anne Vernon, Nino Castelnuovo, and Marc Michel, Umbrellas of Cherbourg follows a young couple (Deneuve and Castelnuovo) attempting to find their way back to each other after being separated by circumstance.

Aside from award nominations and being an obvious influence on the 2016 musical La La Land and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, The Umbrellas of Cherbourg itself is a stunning musical masterpiece expressed through a clever format and unforgettable French songs.

Watch on Max

'La Strada' (1954)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 8.0/10

La Strada Release Date September 6, 1954 Director Federico Fellini Cast Anthony Quinn , Richard Basehart Runtime 1 hr 48 min

La Strada stars the dazzling Giulietta Masina as a young woman sent to live with a brutish street performer (Anthony Quinn), joining his traveling act as a clown, as well as his wife. The often uncomfortable yet absolutely unforgettable parable from director Federico Fellini explores themes of identity, strength, and compassion through fantastic acting and harsh scenes, co-written by Fellini, Tullio Pinelli, and Ennio Flaiano.

La Strada’s initial release on the festival circuit garnered immense criticism and controversial reactions, setting a foundation for Fellini's creative flair in his subsequent films. Highlighted by Quinn’s charisma and Masina’s wide-eyed naivety, La Strada devastatingly captures the audience's attention. - Yael Tygiel

Watch on Max

'Judas and the Black Messiah' (2021)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 7.4/10

Directed by Shaka King, Judas and the Black Messiah is a powerful film. Inspired by a true story, it shines a light on an important part of American history. This biographical crime drama co-stars Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton, chairman of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party, and LaKeith Stanfield as William O'Neal, a reluctant FBI informant tasked with infiltrating the party in late-1960s Chicago. Judas and the Black Messiah also features Jesse Plemons and Dominique Fishback.

Judas and the Black Messiah not only earned a handful of Oscar nominations for the film, but Kaluuya won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor, competing against co-star Stanfield. While the acting, soundtrack, and production are truly stellar, the harsh realities of revolution exposed in the film are triumphant and moving. - Yael Tygiel

Watch on Max

'8 1/2' (1963)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 8.0/10

8 1/2 Release Date May 29, 1963 Director Federico Fellini Cast Marcello Mastroianni , Claudia Cardinale , Anouk Aimee Runtime 2 hr 18 min

Directed by Federico Fellini, who co-wrote the film with Ennio Flaiano, Tullio Pinelli, and Brunello Rondi, 8 1/2 delightfully blends comedy, drama, and avant-garde surrealism. An Italian film about movie making, 8 1/2 focuses on a frustrated filmmaker attempting to direct his epic sci-fi movie. Starring Marcello Mastroianni as the harried director who finds himself withdrawing into his own mind, electing to live in memories and fantasies rather than reality, 8 1/2 imaginatively explores the creative mind in honest and dream-like ways.

A classic film that utilizes clever practical effects to explore dreamscapes, 8 1/2 gorgeously touches sensuality, the plight of artists, and both internal and external pressure when pursuing greatness. 8 1/2 has earned awards and critical praise, but the film’s respect from modern visionaries like Guillermo del Toro is an endorsement on its own. - Yael Tygiel

Watch on Max

'Bicycle Thieves' (1948)

Rotten Tomatoes: 99% | IMDb: 8.3/10