As it is a leap year, February will have that special “extra day” added to calendars. That’s an extra day to enjoy all that Hulu has to offer as it brings new movies to its streaming platform this month! Although the dreary and cold weather will be with us for at least a few more weeks, February has a way of bringing people together in the aftermath of the holiday chaos between November and January. Whether it’s a new romantic connection, a rekindling of an existing relationship, or bonding over buffalo chicken dip, hilarious advertisements, and performances at the Super Bowl, February is the month when friends and family come together not out of any obligation, but by choice. Whatever your plans are for February, one thing for certain is that there will be no lack of exciting new movies to watch with your loved ones. This article will help you figure out what you can look forward to this month on Hulu!

Suncoast (2024)

Available on: February 9

Director: Laura Chinn | Runtime: 109 minutes| Genre: Drama, Coming of Age

Cast: Nico Parker, Laura Linney, Woody Harrelson, Matt Walsh, Cree Kawa

Suncoast is a semi-autobiographical film that stars Nico Parker (The Last of Us) as a young woman who struggles to find her own identity while dealing with her older brother’s terminal illness. Doris (Parker) finds herself isolated from other teens her age and her mother (Laura Linney) seems to only focus on caring for her son, Max (Cree Kawa). In a role not unlike his performance in The Edge of Seventeen, Woody Harrelson forms a caring, yet unorthodox bond with Doris as he offers her advice on how to navigate her formative years. After her mother decides to spend her nights at Suncoast, the facility where Max is cared for, Doris throws a massive party and gets her first real taste of what it’s like to be a teenager in high school.

Suncoast From debut feature film writer/director Laura Chinn, a semi-auto-biographical coming of age story about a young woman dealing with her brother's serious illness. Release Date February 9, 2024 Director Laura Chinn Cast Nico Parker , Laura Linney Woody Harrelson , Cree Kawa Runtime 109 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Laura Chinn

Camp Hideout (2023)

Available on: February 6

Director: Sean Olson | Runtime: 100 minutes| Genre: Comedy, Family

Cast: Ethan Drew, Corbin Bleu, Christopher Lloyd, Amanda Leighton, Zion Wyatt

After troubled teen Noah (Ethan Drew) steals a magical video game from a pair of big-city thugs, he attempts to avoid them by lying low at a church-run sleepaway summer camp. While there, he makes both friends and enemies with the other campers, as well as Falco (Christopher Lloyd) and the other camp counselors. When the thugs he stole from eventually track him down, he and his newfound friends must unite to thwart them once and for all. This feel-good coming-of-age movie is rated PG and focuses on trust building, honesty, and working together as a team.

Camp Hideout Release Date September 15, 2023 Director Sean Olson Cast Corbin Bleu , Ethan Drew , Amanda Leighton , Christopher Lloyd Runtime 100 minutes Main Genre Family Writers Kat Olson , C. Neil Davenport , Dave DeBorde Distributor(s) Roadside Attractions

Cat Person (2023)

Available on: February 9

Director: Susanna Fogel | Runtime: 120 minutes| Genre: Drama, Thriller

Cast: Emilia Jones, Nicholas Braun, Geraldine Viswanathan, Isabella Rossellini, Fred Melamed

The first holiday that comes to mind in February is usually Valentine’s Day. Filled with chocolates, roses, and other romantic gestures, some people think of this month as the time to put themselves out there to find their person. However, you might want to watch this movie before you go out on a Valentine’s Day date with someone new this year.

Based on a 2017 short story of the same name, Cat Person is a unique film that envelops the thrills (and sometimes nightmares) of modern-day dating. 20-year-old college sophomore Margot (Emilia Jones) works at a movie theater where she is charmed by 33-year-old Robert, played by Nicholas Braun (Succession). Robert is a regular at Margot’s work, and eventually, he asks for her number. The two of them text each other constantly, reveling in the excitement of a potential new relationship, but for some reason, Robert is hesitant to set a time to meet for an actual date. When they do finally go out together, Margot learns that Robert is older than he initially said, that he lied about owning two cats to make him seem less threatening and that the Robert that she’s been texting is a completely different person to interact with in person. The movie serves as a poignant example of the saying that “men are afraid of being rejected by a woman, but women are afraid of what a man will do when they’ve been rejected.”

The Lost City (2022)

Available on: February 10

Directors: Aaron Nee and Adam Nee | Runtime: 112 minutes| Genre: Action, Comedy

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Brad Pitt

After the death of her husband, adventure-romance novelist Loretta (Sandra Bullock) agrees to go on a book tour to promote her latest installment in her Lovermore book series with book cover model, Alan (Channing Tatum). After a rocky start, things get worse as Loretta gets kidnapped by eccentric billionaire Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe) after he realizes that she wrote her adventure novels based on actual historical research she did with her late archaeologist husband. He whisks her off to a remote island, convinced that she can lead him to a priceless artifact that is rumored to be hidden there. Suddenly thrust into the stories she writes, Loretta has to rely on model Alan and real-life adventurer, Jack Trainer (Brad Pitt) to rescue her (and possibly inspire her next novel).

The Lost City Brilliant, but reclusive author Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) has spent her career writing about exotic places in her popular romance-adventure novels featuring handsome cover model Alan (Channing Tatum), who has dedicated his life to embodying the hero character, “Dash.” While on tour promoting her new book with Alan, Loretta is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire (Daniel Radcliffe) who hopes that she can lead him to the ancient lost city’s treasure from her latest story. Wanting to prove that he can be a hero in real life and not just on the pages of her books, Alan sets off to rescue her. Thrust into an epic jungle adventure, the unlikely pair will need to work together to survive the elements and find the ancient treasure before it’s lost forever. Release Date March 25, 2022 Director Aaron Nee , Adam Nee Cast Sandra Bullock , Channing Tatum Daniel Radcliffe , Da'Vine Joy Randolph , Brad Pitt Runtime 112 minutes Main Genre Action

Joan Baez: I Am A Noise (2023)

Available on: February 15

Directors: Miri Navasky, Maeve O’Boyle, and Karen O’Connor | Runtime: 113 minutes| Genre: Documentary, Biography

Cast: Joan Baez, Hanna Shykind, Joan Baez Sr.

Joan Baez: I Am A Noise follows the legendary folk singer and activist on her farewell tour after 60 years in the music industry. Not only does it cover what she is currently experiencing as she sings her goodbyes, but the documentary also dives deep into her history through home videos, diaries, audio recordings, artwork, and therapy tapes. Archive footage also explores her activism with Martin Luther King Jr., her romantic relationship with Bob Dylan, and even when she met Bill and Hillary Clinton. Baez also opens up about personal struggles she has dealt with throughout her career that she has never before shared with the public as she recounts the highs and lows of her life.

Joan Baez: I Am A Noise Release Date October 6, 2023 Director Karen O'Connor , Miri Navasky , Maeve O'Boyle Cast Joan Baez Main Genre Documentary Distributor(s) Magnolia Pictures

Pod Generation (2023)

Available on: February 16

Directors: Sophie Barthes | Runtime: 109 minutes| Genre: Sci-Fi, Romantic Comedy

Cast: Emilia Clarke, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Vignette Robinson, Rosalie Craig, Jean-Marc Barr

Set in futuristic New York, a young couple decide to have a child via detachable artificial wombs, known as “pods.” Although she is the one who pushed for it, Rachel (Emilia Clarke) soon finds herself unable to bond with their child as she carries the egg-shaped pod around. Her husband, Alvy (Chiwetel Ejiofor) was initially hesitant, as he wanted to have a child the “natural way,” but he soon began to enjoy picking out items and accessories for their unborn child. Initially created as a way for families to have children without disrupting the careers and lifestyles of expectant mothers, this seemingly perfect solution has a few unexpected drawbacks that neither of them had considered before.

The Pod Generation 5 10 Release Date August 24, 2023 Director Sophie Barthes Cast Emilia Clarke , Chiwetel Ejiofor , Rosalie Craig , Lamara Strijdhaftig Runtime 101 minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi

Monica (2022)

Available on: February 23

Director: Andrea Pallaoro | Runtime: 106 minutes| Genre: Drama

Cast: Trace Lysette, Patricia Clarkson, Emily Browning, Adriana Barraza, Joshua Close

Monica is an intimate examination of abandonment, aging, acceptance, and redemption. When she learns that her mother is dying, Monica (Trace Lysette) returns home to care for her after years of estrangement from the family after she came out as a transgender woman. Now that her mother Eugenia (Patricia Clarkson) suffers from memory loss, she no longer recognizes Monica as one of her children, but as a caring friend who helps out around the house. Torn between telling her mother the truth or letting her believe what she wants to believe, Monica has to decide how to navigate the inevitable as her mother’s final days rapidly approach.

Monica Release Date May 12, 2023 Director Andrea Pallaoro Cast Trace Lysette , Patricia Clarkson Emily Browning , Joshua Close , Adriana Barraza Runtime 106 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Andrea Pallaoro , Orlando Tirado Studio(s) Rai Cinema Distributor(s) IFC Films

Stay tuned here to see what Hulu has in store for March!