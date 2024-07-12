There are so many good movies on Hulu, from side-splitting comedies like Fire Island to passionate romances like Palm Springs to terrifying horror films like The Babadook. There are so many good ones, in fact, that it can be hard to wade through everything to find the cream of the crop. Never fear: We've compiled a list of the best movies on Hulu so you can find new and old favorites alike.

'Tangerine' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Tangerine Run Time 1 hr 28 min Director Sean Baker Release Date January 23, 2015 Actors Kitana Kiki Rodriguez, Mya Taylor, Karren Karagulian, Mickey O'Hagan, Alla Tumanian, James Ransone

One of the most innovative movies of the 2010s, Tangerine follows Sin-Dee (Kitana Kiki Rodriguez), a woman returning to Tinseltown after 28 days away. With Christmas on the horizon, her holiday spirit is crushed after learning that the love of her life has cheated on her, which sets Sin-Dee on a mission to track him down at any cost. On its surface, Tangerine is already an immersive and gorgeous flick that oozes style and substance. However, when learning that the entire project was shot on the iPhone 5s, it becomes a masterpiece. Indulgent and inventive, Tangerine is early proof of the genius of its creator, Sean Baker, with the most recent Cannes Film Festival seeing the filmmaker pick up the Palm d’Or for his movie Anora. - Jake Hodges

'Get Out' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Jordan Peele’s feature film directorial debut follows Daniel Kaluuya’s Chris, who visits his girlfriend’s (Allison Williams) all-white family one fateful weekend. After an uncomfortable beginning sparks friction, the visit spirals into a hate-fueled nightmare. A horror widely considered one of the 21st century’s best, Get Out is a masterpiece of visual storytelling, with the suspense-ridden narrative oozing a social commentary that bubbles under the surface before exploding in all its unapologetic glory in the final act. Tense, shocking, and beautifully written by Peele, Get Out remains a shining example of how the horror genre doesn’t just have to be a catalyst of nightmares — it can also be an almighty catalyst of change. - Jake Hodges

'Little Women' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Based on the iconic 1868 novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott, Little Women marks Greta Gerwig’s second solo directing project, following on from the hit coming-of-age drama Lady Bird. Set in 19th-century Massachusetts, the film follows the four March sisters, each with their own dreams — and all bound by their desperate attempts to escape the clutches of a patriarchal society unwilling to let them fly. The gorgeous period setting plays host to a modern tale of equality and freedom wrapped in the stylings of the 19th century. Bolstered by an iconic central cast featuring some of the best actors of today, Little Women is a masterpiece in adaptation and rightfully earned itself an Academy Award for Best Costume Design, along with five other nominations. - Jake Hodges

'Bad Boys for Life' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 76% | IMDb: 6.5/10

The third installment in the beloved franchise, Bad Boys for Life sees Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprise their roles as Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, with the streets not safe without them. After joining a new team in the Miami Police Department, the pair is tasked with bringing down the powerful leader of a local drug cartel. As entertaining as ever, Bad Boys for Life proves that both Smith and Lawrence haven’t lost a beat. Back to their old comedy-driven, high-octane ways, Bad Boys for Life also intelligently doesn’t avoid the elephant in the room, healthily discussing themes of mid-life crises and career changes. Superb fun, Bad Boys for Life is everything you could want it to be. - Jake Hodges

'Brats' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 84% | IMDb: 6.9/10

Written and directed by Andrew McCarthy, Brats is a detailed documentary that follows the iconic ‘Brat Pack’ — a group of young actors known for making coming-of-age movies in the 1980s. With their story told through a new lens, this documentary aims to look at just what a profound impact being a young celebrity can have on lives, with the endless media attention and constant heavy expectations on their immature shoulders analyzed in detail. Honest and eye-opening, Brats is a reminder of the humanity behind the concept of stardom, with our current attitude towards celebrities no better than in the 1980s. A fascinating documentary, Brats is one you won’t want to miss. - Jake Hodges

'Ferrari' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 73% IMDb: 6.4/10

Directed by Michael Mann, Ferrari is a biopic about the titular racing entrepreneur with a life steeped in intrigue. Set in the summer of 1957, the movie follows Ferrari (Adam Driver) at a time when his business is on uneven ground, leading him to push innovation and break boundaries to try and regain a legacy. But just how will this dedication to business affect his marriage? By focusing only on one section of Ferrari’s life, Mann proves that detail is often better than scope, with each pivotal moment during that one summer unpacked in full. As can be expected, Driver is utterly brilliant in the lead role, bringing gravitas to a man with enormous mythos. Not just for racing fans or motorheads, Ferrari is a widely immersive drama. - Jake Hodges

'Saw' (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes: 50% | IMDb: 7.6/10

The movie that kicked off one of the 21st century’s biggest horror franchises, Saw is an experience like no other. Directed by James Wan, the story follows two strangers, Adam (Leigh Whannell) and Dr. Lawrence Gordon (Cary Elwes), who awake inside a strange room, soon realizing they must follow the sadistic Jigsaw Killer’s games to win their escape. If you’re even remotely squeamish, Saw might not be the film for you. Beyond its intriguing puzzle and weaving narrative, Saw is a gory masterpiece that delights in the visceral shock and awe it demands from its audience. Creepy and unforgettable, the film is another horror that proves low budget doesn’t mean low quality, with Saw turning a $1 million cost into a $100 million global success. - Jake Hodges

'Beyond Utopia' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.9/10

Beyond Utopia Run Time 1 hr 47 min Director Madeleine Gavin Release Date October 23, 2023

One of the most eye-opening documentaries available on Hulu, Beyond Utopia pulls back the curtain on one of the world’s most fascinating countries: North Korea. The doc tells the story of several families who seek to escape the oppression of their country, with the truth behind their lives simply mind-blowing. An awards darling, winning a total of seven and being nominated for another 44, Beyond Utopia is, if nothing else, brave. Pushing the boundaries of what is expected from a modern-day documentary, the film rightfully earned its BAFTA nomination for Best Documentary, with this life-changing tale sure to leave you with your jaw on the floor as the credits roll. - Jake Hodges

'Eileen' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 6.0/10

Eileen Release Date December 8, 2023 Director William Oldroyd Cast Thomasin McKenzie , Shea Whigham , Siobhan Fallon Hogan , Tonye Patano Runtime 97 minutes

Directed by William Oldroyd, Eileen is a psychological thriller film based on the novel by Ottessa Moshfegh, with a screenplay co-written by Moshfegh and her husband, Luke Goebel. The movie, set in 1960s Massachusetts, stars Thomasin McKenzie and Anne Hathaway as two women working at a juvenile detention facility whose budding friendship takes a dark turn. The film also stars Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland, and Owen Teague. Eileen premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival to positive reviews from critics, with particular praise for the performances and script. Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie share brilliant chemistry in the film, successfully bringing the novel’s engaging and layered characters to the big screen. Following in the footsteps of classic suspense films, Eileen presents a twisted story carried by well-acted performances and a morbid sense of humor. A criminally underrated movie, the film is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat — and your sanity.

'War for the Planet of the Apes' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 7.4/10

The third film in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise, War for the Planet of the Apes was directed by The Batman filmmaker Matt Reeves, who also co-wrote the script with Mark Bomback. A sequel to Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, the film picks up two years after the previous entry and follows the central character, Caesar (Andy Serkis), on a quest for vengeance as the war between apes and humans reaches its crescendo. War for the Planet of the Apes has received widespread critical acclaim, with praise for practically every aspect of the movie, from its story and performances to the visual effects, cinematography, and music. The film was a massive box office success and won awards and nominations, including Academy Award nominations for Best Visual Effects and Best Special Visual Effects. While very much an action sci-fi film, what sets War apart is its deeply emotional storytelling and the themes of loss and humanity that it explores through its unique setting, delivering a satisfying conclusion to Caesar’s epic story.

'Die Hard' (1988)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 8.2/10

Die Hard is the first entry in a multimedia franchise that encompasses four sequels, games, comics, and more. Directed by John McTiernan and written by Jeb Stuart and Steven E. de Souza, the movie is based on Roderick Thorp’s 1979 novel Nothing Lasts Forever. Die Hard stars Bruce Willis as NYC detective John McClane, who flies to LA on Christmas Eve to visit his estranged wife — only to find himself caught in a hostage situation masterminded by charismatic international criminal Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman). Though it received a lukewarm response from critics at the time of its release, Die Hard was commercially successful and nominated for four Academy Awards, becoming the most successful actioner of the year. It’s now hailed as one of the greatest action movies of the 1980s — and possibly of all time. The biggest highlights of the movie are Willis and Rickman, who both deliver pitch-perfect performances. With its tightly-paced plot, memorable characters, and heaps of punchy one-liners, Die Hard is a delightful entertainer from start to finish.

'BlackBerry' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% IMDb: 7.4/10

BlackBerry 9 10 Release Date March 12, 2023 Director Matt Johnson Cast Jay Baruchel , Glenn Howerton , Matt Johnson , Cary Elwes Runtime 119 minutes

Read Our ReviewA biographical comedy-drama film, BlackBerry is a fictionalized adaptation of Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff's book Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry. The movie was directed by Matt Johnson, who also co-wrote the script with producer Matthew Miller and co-stars alongside Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton. The film explores the origins of the BlackBerry mobile phone and the story of how it went from the hottest new thing to a mostly forgotten footnote in the history of smartphones. The most nominated movie in the history of the Canadian Screen Awards, BlackBerry has been praised by critics and audiences for its wit and intelligence. With its great performances and sharply written story, it’s easy to forget that this film is ultimately a work of fiction. Glenn Howerton, in particular, delivers what’s arguably a career-best performance. Whether you are familiar with the BlackBerry phones or if they’re just some relic of the past to you, there’s plenty to enjoy in the humorous, sort-of-true story.

'Captain Phillips' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Directed by Paul Greengrass and starring Tom Hanks as the title character, Captain Phillips is a biographical drama that follows the story of Captain Richard Phillips, who was taken hostage by Somali pirates in 2009. The screenplay (written by Billy Ray) was inspired by Phillips' 2010 memoir about the incident. The movie also stars Barkhad Abdi and Catherine Keener and was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Captain Philips is Tom Hanks at his best, delivering an incredibly emotional performance as Phillips that’s sure to break your heart. And it’s not all emotional drama either, as Captain Phillips also has some extremely tense, edge-of-your-seat moments and sequences to keep you hooked as it navigates this sad, true story. Filled to the brim with intense, hard-to-watch scenes, Captain Phillips was a critical and commercial darling upon its release. Though it’s nowhere near as talked about now as it was when it first hit theaters, the film still holds up as a gripping story of real people facing terrible danger.

'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% | IMDb: 8.1/10

Directed by Joel Coen, who also co-wrote the script with his brother Ethan Coen, The Big Lebowski is an iconic cult classic crime comedy starring Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, and Sam Elliott. Los Angeles slacker Jeffrey Lebowski — aka "The Dude" (Jeff Bridges) — is assaulted in his home by two men who mistake him for a millionaire, Jeffrey "The Big" Lebowski (David Huddleston). When he seeks “restitution” from the other Lebowski, the Dude finds himself drawn into a messy situation involving a kidnapped trophy wife, a porn kingpin, and a bunch of European nihilists. Despite receiving mixed reviews when it was first released, The Big Lebowski is now considered one of the most significant American films of the 20th century. With a flawless script and entertaining performances, the film presents a unique portrait of a time, a place, and of course, a Dude. The Big Lebowski’s influence has long since spread beyond just film, even inspiring a religion and philosophy called “Dudeism.” While the Coen brothers have many acclaimed and popular movies in their filmography, The Big Lebowski stands out as one of their very best — and certainly one of their funniest.

'Anatomy of a Fall' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Anatomy of a Fall 9 10 Release Date May 22, 2023 Director Justine Triet Cast Sandra Hüller , Swann Arlaud , Antoine Reinartz , Samuel Theis Runtime 151 Minutes

Read Our ReviewThe 2023 French legal drama Anatomy of a Fall was directed by Justine Triet from a screenplay she co-wrote with Arthur Harari. The film stars Sandra Hüller as a writer accused of killing her husband, the narrative bridging the criminal investigation with a psychological one. The movie also stars Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado-Graner, Antoine Reinartz, Samuel Theis, Jehnny Beth, Saadia Bentaieb, Camille Rutherford, Anne Rotger, and Sophie Fillières.

Anatomy of a Fall premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, where it won the coveted Palme d'Or and the Palm Dog Award. In addition to these accolades, it was also a strong contender for the Queer Palm and won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. The film received a total of five Oscar nominations, not to mention widespread critical and popular acclaim.

'Poor Things' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 8.0/10

Read Our ReviewOscar winner Emma Stone captivates in Poor Things, a uniquely fantastical story of self-discovery from Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite). Stone plays Bella Baxter, a science experiment hatched by an unorthodox scientist, Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe), determined to explore the world into which she was brought. Supporting Stone and Dafoe are Mark Ruffalo and Ramy Youssef, rounding out the impressive cast in the peculiar tale. Based on Alasdair Gray’s novel, Poor Things showcases an alternative Victorian London, blending a variety of genres highlighted by steampunk elements and Lanthimos’ signature comedic style.

Stone’s performance as a woman with a brain transplant whose body and mind are not synchronized is somehow charming, hilarious, and endearing all at the same time, grounding the whirlwind adventure, which could so easily fly off the rails due to the absurd plot.

'The Creator' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 67% | IMDb: 6.8/10

2023’s The Creator comes at an interesting time. With the discussion of humans versus Artificial Intelligence more prevalent than ever, Gareth Edwards' latest film puts that debate on display. The film tells the story of Joshua (John David Washington) as he fights against "The Creator," an AI possessing a weapon that could end the entire human race. The twist: this weapon, which is the key to destroying The Creator, is an AI that looks, talks, and acts like a child (Madeleine Yuna Voyles). The film co-stars Gemma Chan (Eternals) and Academy Award winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya).

Director Gareth Edwards’s previous work includes Rogue One, a film that was a massive success when it premiered in 2016 and grossed over a billion dollars. While The Creator didn’t bring in major box office bucks, it was praised by critics, who highlighted the film’s visual effects, action sequences, and the great direction done by Edwards. - Emily Cappello

'Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 7.6/10