Hulu has so many excellent movies, from side-splitting comedies like Theater Camp to beautiful romances like Rye Lane to terrifying horror films like No One Will Save You. There is an abundance of options, which means that it can be difficult to find the best. But don't worry — we've compiled a list of the best movies on Hulu so you can discover your new favorite film.

This list has been curated by top Collider editors with decades of combined experience — not to mention a deep knowledge of and passion for the medium. Only the best of the best is included. Read on to discover the best movies to watch on Hulu right now.

'Bad Boys for Life' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 76% | IMDb: 6.5/10

The third installment in the beloved franchise, Bad Boys for Life sees Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprise their roles as Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, with the streets not safe without them. After joining a new team in the Miami Police Department, the pair is tasked with bringing down the powerful leader of a local drug cartel. As entertaining as ever, Bad Boys for Life proves that both Smith and Lawrence haven’t lost a beat. Back to their old comedy-driven, high-octane ways, Bad Boys for Life also intelligently doesn’t avoid the elephant in the room, healthily discussing themes of mid-life crises and career changes. Superb fun, Bad Boys for Life is everything you could want it to be. - Jake Hodges

'Brats' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 84% | IMDb: 6.9/10

Written and directed by Andrew McCarthy, Brats is a detailed documentary that follows the iconic ‘Brat Pack’ — a group of young actors known for making coming-of-age movies in the 1980s. With their story told through a new lens, this documentary aims to look at just what a profound impact being a young celebrity can have on lives, with the endless media attention and constant heavy expectations on their immature shoulders analyzed in detail. Honest and eye-opening, Brats is a reminder of the humanity behind the concept of stardom, with our current attitude towards celebrities no better than in the 1980s. A fascinating documentary, Brats is one you won’t want to miss. - Jake Hodges

'Ferrari' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 73% IMDb: 6.4/10

Directed by Michael Mann, Ferrari is a biopic about the titular racing entrepreneur with a life steeped in intrigue. Set in the summer of 1957, the movie follows Ferrari (Adam Driver) at a time when his business is on uneven ground, leading him to push innovation and break boundaries to try and regain a legacy. But just how will this dedication to business affect his marriage? By focusing only on one section of Ferrari’s life, Mann proves that detail is often better than scope, with each pivotal moment during that one summer unpacked in full. As can be expected, Driver is utterly brilliant in the lead role, bringing gravitas to a man with enormous mythos. Not just for racing fans or motorheads, Ferrari is a widely immersive drama. - Jake Hodges

'Saw' (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes: 50% | IMDb: 7.6/10

The movie that kicked off one of the 21st century’s biggest horror franchises, Saw is an experience like no other. Directed by James Wan, the story follows two strangers, Adam (Leigh Whannell) and Dr. Lawrence Gordon (Cary Elwes), who awake inside a strange room, soon realizing they must follow the sadistic Jigsaw Killer’s games to win their escape. If you’re even remotely squeamish, Saw might not be the film for you. Beyond its intriguing puzzle and weaving narrative, Saw is a gory masterpiece that delights in the visceral shock and awe it demands from its audience. Creepy and unforgettable, the film is another horror that proves low budget doesn’t mean low quality, with Saw turning a $1 million cost into a $100 million global success. - Jake Hodges

'Beyond Utopia' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.9/10

Beyond Utopia Run Time 1 hr 47 min Director Madeleine Gavin Release Date October 23, 2023

One of the most eye-opening documentaries available on Hulu, Beyond Utopia pulls back the curtain on one of the world’s most fascinating countries: North Korea. The doc tells the story of several families who seek to escape the oppression of their country, with the truth behind their lives simply mind-blowing. An awards darling, winning a total of seven and being nominated for another 44, Beyond Utopia is, if nothing else, brave. Pushing the boundaries of what is expected from a modern-day documentary, the film rightfully earned its BAFTA nomination for Best Documentary, with this life-changing tale sure to leave you with your jaw on the floor as the credits roll. - Jake Hodges

'Eileen' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 6.0/10

Eileen Release Date December 8, 2023 Director William Oldroyd Cast Thomasin McKenzie , Shea Whigham , Siobhan Fallon Hogan , Tonye Patano Runtime 97 minutes

Directed by William Oldroyd, Eileen is a psychological thriller film based on the novel by Ottessa Moshfegh, with a screenplay co-written by Moshfegh and her husband, Luke Goebel. The movie, set in 1960s Massachusetts, stars Thomasin McKenzie and Anne Hathaway as two women working at a juvenile detention facility whose budding friendship takes a dark turn. The film also stars Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland, and Owen Teague. Eileen premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival to positive reviews from critics, with particular praise for the performances and script. Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie share brilliant chemistry in the film, successfully bringing the novel’s engaging and layered characters to the big screen. Following in the footsteps of classic suspense films, Eileen presents a twisted story carried by well-acted performances and a morbid sense of humor. A criminally underrated movie, the film is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat — and your sanity.

'War for the Planet of the Apes' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 7.4/10

The third film in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise, War for the Planet of the Apes was directed by The Batman filmmaker Matt Reeves, who also co-wrote the script with Mark Bomback. A sequel to Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, the film picks up two years after the previous entry and follows the central character, Caesar (Andy Serkis), on a quest for vengeance as the war between apes and humans reaches its crescendo. War for the Planet of the Apes has received widespread critical acclaim, with praise for practically every aspect of the movie, from its story and performances to the visual effects, cinematography, and music. The film was a massive box office success and won awards and nominations, including Academy Award nominations for Best Visual Effects and Best Special Visual Effects. While very much an action sci-fi film, what sets War apart is its deeply emotional storytelling and the themes of loss and humanity that it explores through its unique setting, delivering a satisfying conclusion to Caesar’s epic story.

'Die Hard' (1988)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 8.2/10

Die Hard is the first entry in a multimedia franchise that encompasses four sequels, games, comics, and more. Directed by John McTiernan and written by Jeb Stuart and Steven E. de Souza, the movie is based on Roderick Thorp’s 1979 novel Nothing Lasts Forever. Die Hard stars Bruce Willis as NYC detective John McClane, who flies to LA on Christmas Eve to visit his estranged wife — only to find himself caught in a hostage situation masterminded by charismatic international criminal Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman). Though it received a lukewarm response from critics at the time of its release, Die Hard was commercially successful and nominated for four Academy Awards, becoming the most successful actioner of the year. It’s now hailed as one of the greatest action movies of the 1980s — and possibly of all time. The biggest highlights of the movie are Willis and Rickman, who both deliver pitch-perfect performances. With its tightly-paced plot, memorable characters, and heaps of punchy one-liners, Die Hard is a delightful entertainer from start to finish.

'BlackBerry' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% IMDb: 7.4/10

BlackBerry 9 10 Release Date March 12, 2023 Director Matt Johnson Cast Jay Baruchel , Glenn Howerton , Matt Johnson , Cary Elwes Runtime 119 minutes

Read Our ReviewA biographical comedy-drama film, BlackBerry is a fictionalized adaptation of Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff's book Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry. The movie was directed by Matt Johnson, who also co-wrote the script with producer Matthew Miller and co-stars alongside Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton. The film explores the origins of the BlackBerry mobile phone and the story of how it went from the hottest new thing to a mostly forgotten footnote in the history of smartphones. The most nominated movie in the history of the Canadian Screen Awards, BlackBerry has been praised by critics and audiences for its wit and intelligence. With its great performances and sharply written story, it’s easy to forget that this film is ultimately a work of fiction. Glenn Howerton, in particular, delivers what’s arguably a career-best performance. Whether you are familiar with the BlackBerry phones or if they’re just some relic of the past to you, there’s plenty to enjoy in the humorous, sort-of-true story.

'Captain Phillips' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Directed by Paul Greengrass and starring Tom Hanks as the title character, Captain Phillips is a biographical drama that follows the story of Captain Richard Phillips, who was taken hostage by Somali pirates in 2009. The screenplay (written by Billy Ray) was inspired by Phillips' 2010 memoir about the incident. The movie also stars Barkhad Abdi and Catherine Keener and was nominated for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Captain Philips is Tom Hanks at his best, delivering an incredibly emotional performance as Phillips that’s sure to break your heart. And it’s not all emotional drama either, as Captain Phillips also has some extremely tense, edge-of-your-seat moments and sequences to keep you hooked as it navigates this sad, true story. Filled to the brim with intense, hard-to-watch scenes, Captain Phillips was a critical and commercial darling upon its release. Though it’s nowhere near as talked about now as it was when it first hit theaters, the film still holds up as a gripping story of real people facing terrible danger.

'The Big Lebowski' (1998)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% | IMDb: 8.1/10

Directed by Joel Coen, who also co-wrote the script with his brother Ethan Coen, The Big Lebowski is an iconic cult classic crime comedy starring Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, and Sam Elliott. Los Angeles slacker Jeffrey Lebowski — aka "The Dude" (Jeff Bridges) — is assaulted in his home by two men who mistake him for a millionaire, Jeffrey "The Big" Lebowski (David Huddleston). When he seeks “restitution” from the other Lebowski, the Dude finds himself drawn into a messy situation involving a kidnapped trophy wife, a porn kingpin, and a bunch of European nihilists. Despite receiving mixed reviews when it was first released, The Big Lebowski is now considered one of the most significant American films of the 20th century. With a flawless script and entertaining performances, the film presents a unique portrait of a time, a place, and of course, a Dude. The Big Lebowski’s influence has long since spread beyond just film, even inspiring a religion and philosophy called “Dudeism.” While the Coen brothers have many acclaimed and popular movies in their filmography, The Big Lebowski stands out as one of their very best — and certainly one of their funniest.

'Anatomy of a Fall' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Anatomy of a Fall 9 10 Release Date May 22, 2023 Director Justine Triet Cast Sandra Hüller , Swann Arlaud , Antoine Reinartz , Samuel Theis Runtime 151 Minutes

Read Our ReviewThe 2023 French legal drama Anatomy of a Fall was directed by Justine Triet from a screenplay she co-wrote with Arthur Harari. The film stars Sandra Hüller as a writer accused of killing her husband, the narrative bridging the criminal investigation with a psychological one. The movie also stars Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado-Graner, Antoine Reinartz, Samuel Theis, Jehnny Beth, Saadia Bentaieb, Camille Rutherford, Anne Rotger, and Sophie Fillières.

Anatomy of a Fall premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, where it won the coveted Palme d'Or and the Palm Dog Award. In addition to these accolades, it was also a strong contender for the Queer Palm and won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. The film received a total of five Oscar nominations, not to mention widespread critical and popular acclaim.

'Poor Things' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 8.0/10

Read Our ReviewOscar winner Emma Stone captivates in Poor Things, a uniquely fantastical story of self-discovery from Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite). Stone plays Bella Baxter, a science experiment hatched by an unorthodox scientist, Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe), determined to explore the world into which she was brought. Supporting Stone and Dafoe are Mark Ruffalo and Ramy Youssef, rounding out the impressive cast in the peculiar tale. Based on Alasdair Gray’s novel, Poor Things showcases an alternative Victorian London, blending a variety of genres highlighted by steampunk elements and Lanthimos’ signature comedic style.

Stone’s performance as a woman with a brain transplant whose body and mind are not synchronized is somehow charming, hilarious, and endearing all at the same time, grounding the whirlwind adventure, which could so easily fly off the rails due to the absurd plot.

'The Creator' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 67% | IMDb: 6.8/10

2023’s The Creator comes at an interesting time. With the discussion of humans versus Artificial Intelligence more prevalent than ever, Gareth Edwards' latest film puts that debate on display. The film tells the story of Joshua (John David Washington) as he fights against "The Creator," an AI possessing a weapon that could end the entire human race. The twist: this weapon, which is the key to destroying The Creator, is an AI that looks, talks, and acts like a child (Madeleine Yuna Voyles). The film co-stars Gemma Chan (Eternals) and Academy Award winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya).

Director Gareth Edwards’s previous work includes Rogue One, a film that was a massive success when it premiered in 2016 and grossed over a billion dollars. While The Creator didn’t bring in major box office bucks, it was praised by critics, who highlighted the film’s visual effects, action sequences, and the great direction done by Edwards. - Emily Cappello

'Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood has a lot packed into its almost three-hour-long runtime. One of those features is its incredible (and very large) ensemble cast, made up of Brad Pitt (Ocean’s Eleven), Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon), Margot Robbie (Barbie), Emile Hirsch (Into the Wild), Al Pacino (The Godfather), Dakota Fanning (War of the Worlds), Austin Butler (Elvis), and the late Luke Perry (Beverly Hills, 90210), just to name a few. This heavy-hitting cast of characters tells a reimagined story of the life and (almost) death of Sharon Tate (Robbie) as she related to Charles Manson in the late 1960s. The story is told through the lens of the fictional Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt), both of whom are experiencing the effects of Dalton’s fading career.

The film won two Oscars for Production Design and Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt. Tarantino ended up turning the film into a full-length novel of the same name, which was published in 2021 with HarperCollins publishers. In the novel, Tarantino added extra background information on fans’ favorite characters, including Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth. - Emily Cappello

'How to Blow Up a Pipeline' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Director Daniel Goldhaber explores environmental justice through the use of property damage in the gripping drama How to Blow Up a Pipeline. Centering on eight young people who unite to take extreme actions to fight the climate crisis, How to Blow Up a Pipeline is an intensely thrilling, heart-pumping action film. Starring Ariela Barer (Runaways), who co-wrote the screenplay with Goldhaber and Jordan Sjol, the movie features a truly incredible cast alongside Barer, including Lukas Gage, Sasha Lane, Jayme Lawson, Marcus Scribner (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power), Jake Weary, and Forrest Goodluck.

Highlighted by powerhouse performances and a fascinatingly raw investigation into social justice and activism, How to Blow Up a Pipeline showcases talent without neglecting an unapologetically genuine story confronting harsh realities. - Yael Tygiel

'Personal Shopper' (2016)

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% | 6.1/10

personal shopper Release Date October 19, 2016 Director Olivier Assayas Cast Kristen Stewart , Lars Eidinger , Sigrid Bouaziz , Anders Danielsen Lie , Ty Olwin , Hammou Graïa Runtime 105

The 2016 Cannes Film Festival winner for Best Direction by Olivier Assayas, Personal Shopper tells the story of a young woman named Maureen (Kristen Stewart) in Paris who won't leave the city until she finds contact with her twin brother, Lewis, who died three months prior. She and her brother had a pact before he died that they would contact one another from beyond, and she is battling her grief, waiting for that message. Working as a personal shopper to a celebrity, Maureen and Lewis are/were mediums and have spiritual connections to the world around them and each other. Adding to the drama is the fact that Maureen is suddenly receiving text messages from a mysterious sender, unsure of what is real and what isn’t.

The film was also written by Assayas and was considered a box office success, as with its limited release, it still earned $2.2 million against its $1 million budget. However, the film’s ending was booed at the Cannes Film Festival, which didn’t bother Assayas, who still won the Best Director prize. Despite the controversial conclusion, it was listed as one of Time magazine’s top 10 films of 2017. - Emily Cappello

'Alien' (1979)

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% | IMDb: 8.5/10

I tried to re-create the infamous Alien scene where a creature comes out of someone's stomach for a film project in college, and the best I could come up with was having my Stitch doll from Lilo & Stitch come out of my brother’s button-up shirt while he pretended to scream. My inspiration came from the 1979 horror-sci-fi classic Alien, directed by Ridley Scott and written by Dan O’Bannon and Ronald Shusett. With an epic score by Jerry Goldsmith and brilliant performances from its cast, the film was a box office smash, earning $106 million worldwide. The story follows the crew of a spacecraft as they meet a deadly alien while investigating a transmission. When the crew attempts to hurt the creature, it oozes a corrosive acid. As they try to warn the rest of the world about this danger, they must also try to save themselves.

The cast is made up of Tom Skerritt (Top Gun), Sigourney Weaver (Avatar), Veronica Cartwright (The Witches of Eastwick), Harry Dean Stanton (Repo Man), John Hurt (1984), Ian Holm (The Lord of the Rings), Yaphet Kotto (Live and Let Die), and Bolaji Badeji as the Alien. The film received an Academy Award for Best Visual Effects and was nominated for Best Set Direction. It was also nominated for a Grammy for Best Original Score and a Golden Globe for the same category. It ushered in a new era for the genre and has had eight sequels, with a rumored television series on the way. With directors like Scott, James Cameron (The Terminator), David Fincher (Zodiac), and Jean-Pierre Jeunet (Amelie), the films have continued their legendary status. - Emily Cappello

'The Heathers' (1989)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Heathers Release Date March 31, 1989 Director Michael Lehmann Cast Winona Ryder , Christian Slater Shannen Doherty , Lisanne Falk , Kim Walker , Penelope Milford Runtime 103 minutes

Plaid. Croquet. Murder. Heathers has it all. The 80s dark comedy follows the story of the three most popular girls in an Ohio high school, all of whom are named Heather. Enter Veronica (Winona Ryder), whose master plan is to murder each of the Heathers and frame those murders as suicides. She finds an unlikely confidante in Jason (Christian Slater), who helps Veronica with her scheme. "The Heathers" are made up of Shannen Doherty (Beverly Hills, 90210), Lisanne Falk (Less Than Zero), and Kim Walker (Say Anything), the last of which was cast in place of another actress, who passed it up because her parents disapproved of the film. Walker took on the role, as she was dating Slater at the time. Filming took only 33 days exclusively in Los Angeles and premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 1989. It is now considered one of the best coming-of-age films of all time.

Heathers has been turned into both a musical and a TV series of the same name. The musical ran on and off in different locations from 2010 through 2023, spending time in New York, Los Angeles, the West End of London, Brazil, Ireland, and Buenos Aires. The TV series had one season in 2018, airing on HBO in Europe and the Paramount Network in the US. Although the film is hailed as a cult classic today, when it premiered, it only earned $1 million against its $3 million budget, making it a huge flop. Some speculate that it went strongly against the warm, fuzzy world John Hughes had brought about with films like The Breakfast Club, Sixteen Candles, and Pretty in Pink. No matter what your take on the film, it’s sure to make you have a sudden urge to play croquet. - Emily Cappello

'The Babadook' (2014)

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% | IMDb: 6.8/10

The Babadook Release Date January 17, 2014 Director Jennifer Kent Cast Essie Davis , Noah Wiseman , Hayley McElhinney , Daniel Henshall , Barbara West Runtime 94

Read Our ReviewBased on the 2005 short film Monster, The Babadook crept its way into theaters in 2014, delivering a slow-burn psychological thriller that generated the scream heard ‘round the world. Written and directed by Jennifer Kent, the film was Kent’s feature directorial debut, and boy, was it a good one. The story follows Amelia (Essie Davis), a newly widowed mother to son Samuel (Noah Wiseman), as she unknowingly welcomes a sinister presence into their home by reading Samuel a book that shows up on her doorstep. To add to that insanity, Amelia’s grief and Samuel’s misbehavior are making it seemingly impossible for her to accept him as he is. As Samuel’s fear and paranoia of The Babadook grows, so does Amelia’s, and soon, the two are unsure what is real and what is coming from their terrified minds.

The film was met with fantastic reviews and grossed $10 million against its tiny budget of $2 million, which is impressive for a film that only had a limited release. What critics raved most about in the film is its deeper message, as it wasn’t just an “empty” horror riding only on jump scares. Instead, it contained a layered story that tackled grief, single parenthood, and the exhaustion that comes with both. If the real Babadook film is too scary for you, there’s always “The Pookadook,” The Simpsons parody featured on their 34th Treehouse of Horror special. Well, even the Pookadook made me cover my eyes, so maybe just choose a comedy if you’re easily frightened. - Emily Cappello

'Theater Camp' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 7.0/10

Read Our ReviewA poignant allegory for the post-pandemic financial struggles of the arts industry, Theater Camp follows run-down upstate New York theater camp AdirondACTS and the group of superstar wannabes that attend. After the founder of the camp, Joan (Amy Sedaris), sadly falls into a coma, the day-to-day running of the business is given to her son Troy (Jimmy Tatro), a man with no experience or interest in the arts. A story of zero to hero, Troy must battle a frustrated group of passionate attendees and a crippling financial burden in order to keep his mother’s dream alive.

Despite the plot suggesting AdirondACTS is a camp for amateurs, the actual cast of characters is a treat for the senses, starring Broadway star Ben Platt. Funny and touching, the narrative lures you in with its endearing humor before emotionally gripping you, thanks to some tender dramatic moments. Bags of fun and energy, it is impossible to find a moment’s boredom with Theater Camp — something that can also be said for the sort of organizations the film showcases… so make sure to support local theater. - Jake Hodges

'No One Will Save You' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 81% | IMDb: 6.3/10

No One Will Save You An exiled anxiety-ridden homebody must battle an alien who's found its way into her home. Release Date September 22, 2023 Director Brian Duffield Cast Kaitlyn Dever , Ginger Cressman , Zack Duhame , Geraldine Singer Runtime 93 minutes

Read Our ReviewThis unique horror tale from Brian Duffield follows Brynn (Kaitlyn Dever), a woman who lives alone following the deaths of her loved ones and is shunned by the community around her. One fateful day, an alien invades her home, and after accidentally killing it, a venture into her town reveals that she is not the only one under attack. Now charged with defending her home as the invasion grows, can Brynn survive on her own?

A shining example of ‘show, don’t tell’ filmmaking, No One Will Save You has just five words in its entire runtime, meaning that Kaitlyn Dever’s lead performance is more pivotal than ever. Luckily, she excels with a script from Brian Duffield that finds tension at every turn. Despite the aliens invading, it is still perhaps the people around her that are the most villainous, with a message of human cruelty akin to that in 28 Days Later. Brooding and creepy, No One Will Save You is a great exponent of the recent trend of finding new ways of making horror. - Jake Hodges

'The Quiet Girl' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% | IMDb: 7.7/10

The Quiet Girl Release Date May 13, 2022 Director Colm Bairéad Cast Carrie Crowley , Andrew Bennett , Catherine Clinch , Michael Patric Runtime 94 minutes

Read Our ReviewThe Academy Award-nominated The Quiet Girl begins in rural 1981 Ireland and follows young Cáit (Catherine Clinch) after she is sent away from her family to live with foster parents for a summer. After being dismissed and neglected by her family for so long, Cáit grows under the care of Seán (Andrew Bennett) and Eibhlín Cinnsealach (Carrie Crowley) as she blossoms into the carefree child her previous life had disallowed her to be. However, the caring front of this doting couple contains one simple rule: there will never be any secrets. When Cáit discovers a hidden truth as her foster couple becomes more attached to her, what will the consequences be?

Poignant, pretty, and playful, The Quiet Girl is a delight that transcends both the public and critics, with it rightfully becoming the first ever Gaelic-language film to be nominated for an Academy Award. Catherine Clinch, among a sea of great performances, steals the show as the titular Quiet Girl as her life beautifully transitions from downbeat into magical and wonderous once she realizes life can be good. Director Colm Bairéad understands how to sensitively pace such a fragile narrative, creating a careful story full of stunning details that take its time to develop. - Jake Hodges

'Prey' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Prey Naru, a skilled warrior of the Comanche Nation, fights to protect her tribe against one of the first highly-evolved Predators to land on Earth. Release Date August 5, 2022 Director Dan Trachtenberg Cast Amber Midthunder , Dane DiLiegro , Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat , Dakota Beavers Runtime

Read Our ReviewThis action-adventure film from director Dan Trachtenberg follows the journey of Naru (Amber Midthunder) some 300 years ago. Set in the Comanche Nation, Naru has lived her life surrounded by highly-trained warriors, with her absorption of their lifestyle creating a fiery, talented warrior in her, too. When their lives become threatened by strange creatures, Naru takes it upon herself to fight back, with their terrifying foe unexpectedly a highly-evolved monster. As she stalks the titular prey, it is clear that this mission, even for a woman of her abilities, will require precision and perhaps a bit of luck.

Set in the immersive wilderness, Prey is a delight for many reasons, with one of those certainly its cinematography from DP Jeff Cutter. Sarah Schachner’s atmospheric score perfectly balances the on-screen action as the narrative twists and turns toward a dramatic finale. Well-paced, the movie doesn’t hold back as it hurtles through neatly choreographed action. Just like the prey its protagonist is trained to capture, from minute one, this movie hooks its audience and keeps them gripped until the end. - Jake Hodges

'Rye Lane' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 98% | IMDb: 7.2/10

Rye Lane Two youngsters reeling from bad breakups who connect over an eventful day in South-London. Release Date March 31, 2023 Director Raine Allen-Miller Cast David Jonsson , Vivian Oparah , Poppy Allen-Quarmby , Simon Manyonda Runtime 82 minutes

Read Our ReviewSet in South London and named after the real-life Rye Lane Market, Rye Lane follows David Jonsson’s Dom and Vivian Oparah’s Yas as, on one completely unassuming day, the two meet unexpectedly and begin to get to know each other. After realizing that they both share recent heartbreak in common, their time together displays even more similarities. As their day together progresses, it is clear a love may be blossoming, but how easy is it to simply forget your heartache for someone new?

A sweet romantic comedy, Rye Lane has received a plethora of praise since its debut at the Sundance Film Festival, with almost every aspect of the movie having been gushed over. Despite its well-trodden genre, Rye Lane really is a breath of fresh air, with the chemistry from the lead couple keeping eyes transfixed on every on-screen detail. Unlike other rom-coms of this nature, the nuances of human emotion are explored with maturity, with both of the protagonists making questionable choices but never losing their appeal. Simply put, Rye Lane is a joy to watch. - Jake Hodges

'Triangle of Sadness' (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes: 72% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Triangle of Sadness A fashion model celebrity couple join an eventful cruise for the super-rich. Release Date September 18, 2022 Director Ruben Östlund Cast Thobias Thorwid , Harris Dickinson , Charlbi Dean , Vicki Berlin Runtime 147 minutes

Read Our ReviewA winner of the coveted Palme d’Or prize at Cannes, Triangle of Sadness follows celebrity model couple Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean) after they are unexpectedly invited on a yacht with some of the richest people in the world. Promised a luxurious getaway full of social media content opportunities, the couple instead find Woody Harrelson’s strange boat captain and a voyage destined for disaster as they end up stranded with no hope on a desert island.

A satirical examination of social hierarchy, Triangle of Sadness moves with comedy, its underlying message providing a biting view of the entitlement of the mega-rich. Although overt in its critique, the film is both satisfying in its delivery and, in places, quite heartfelt, with our central couple finding moments of nuance despite all their flaws. Full of energy, the plot, like the yacht, rocks and crashes until each of the undesirables meets their deserved fate. - Jake Hodges

'Bruiser' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 6.1/10