There are so many good movies on Hulu, from side-splitting comedies like Fire Island to passionate romances like Palm Springs to terrifying horror films like Saw. There are so many good ones, in fact, that it can be hard to wade through everything to find the cream of the crop. Never fear: We've compiled a list of the best movies on Hulu so you can find new and old favorites alike.

This list has been curated by top Collider editors with decades of combined experience — not to mention a deep knowledge of and passion for the medium. Only the best of the best is included. Read on to discover the best movies to watch on Hulu right now.

Editor's note: This article was updated September 2024 to include Freaky Friday.

‘Freaky Friday’ (2003)

Rotten Tomatoes: 88% | IMDb: 6.3/10

This remake of the 1976 classic, which is itself an adaptation of the 1972 Mary Rodgers novel, sees Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan play the bickering mother-daughter pair of Tess and Anna. When a particularly unassuming Friday suddenly turns freaky, the two inexplicably wake up inside the other’s body, leading to a journey of discovery that might just help them heal their relationship. As the third adaptation of the novel, some 2003 moviegoers had assumed they’d seen it all before. Alas, they were wrong, with this modern adaptation serving as both a doting homage and refreshing comedy. Both Curtis and Lohan have enormous chemistry as a mother and daughter, with the two excitingly ready to reprise their roles in the upcoming 2025 sequel, Freakier Friday. - Jake Hodges

‘Immaculate’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 71% | IMDb: 5.8/10

Immaculate Release Date March 22, 2024 Director michael mohan Cast Sydney Sweeney , Simona Tabasco , Álvaro Morte , Benedetta Porcaroli Runtime 89 minutes

Directed by Michael Mohan and written by Andrew Lobel, Immaculate is a horror film that follows a young American nun who joins a remote Italian convent, slowly realizing that her new home hides terrible secrets. The film stars Sydney Sweeney in the lead role, appearing alongside Álvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, Dora Romano, Giorgio Colangeli, and Simona Tabasco. Immaculate premiered at the 2024 South by Southwest (SXSW) festival, receiving somewhat mixed but generally positive reviews from critics. The film has been praised for its performances and the premise, which provokes discussion about topics like bodily autonomy, childbirth, abortion, and infanticide. This has also led to Immaculate being considered a “twin film” of The First Omen, which tackles similar themes and released around the same time. Most importantly, the film has plenty of scares in store for horror fans, even if it does take some time to get to the good part.

‘The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 68% | IMDb: 6.3/10

The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat Run Time 2 hr 4 min Director Tina Mabry Release Date August 23, 2024 Actors Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Sanaa Lathan, Uzo Aduba, Mekhi Phifer, Julian McMahon, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Russell Hornsby

Based on Edward Kelsey Moore’s 2013 novel of the same name, Tina Mabry’s The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat is a touching tale of friendship. The movie follows the life of three best friends, nicknamed The Supremes, as they traverse the many challenges that they individually face, sharing the good and the bad to turn personal struggles into collective solutions. Featuring a cast that includes the likes of Sanaa Lathan, Julian McMahon, Tati Gabrielle, Aunjanu Ellis-Taylor, and many more, The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat first made its debut at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival. A tale that is easy to resonate with based on source material beloved by many, this is certainly an eye-catching addition to Hulu’s lineup. - Jake Hodges

‘Suitable Flesh’ (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% | IMDb: 5.4/10

Based on the H. P. Lovecraft short story "The Thing on the Doorstep,” Suitable Flesh is a 2023 horror film directed by Joe Lynch and written by Dennis Paoli. The movie stars Heather Graham, Judah Lewis, Bruce Davison, Johnathon Schaech, and Barbara Crampton. The film follows psychiatrist Elizabeth Derby (Graham), who becomes obsessed with a young patient who appears to be suffering from some kind of extreme personality disorder. However, as she dives further into the case, a horrifying occult power threatens to consume her whole life. Suitable Flesh premiered at the 2023 Tribeca Festival, receiving largely positive reviews from critics. The movie has also been a hit with horror fans, with its campy yet horrifying body horror. This Lovecraft adaptation is not for the faint-hearted, but it is a very thrilling watch nonetheless. A visceral, old-school horror movie, Suitable Flesh is based on a simple enough premise, but it becomes so much more thanks to the masterful storytelling and the exceptional performances by its talented cast.

‘Punch-Drunk Love’ (2002)

Rotten Tomatoes: 79% | IMDb: 7.3/10

Punch-Drunk Love Release Date October 25, 2002 Director Paul Thomas Anderson Cast Adam Sandler , Jason Andrews , Don McManus , Emily Watson Luis Guzman , David Schrempf Runtime 95 minutes

This 2002 Paul Thomas Anderson masterpiece follows Adam Sandler’s Barry, a man who feels unfulfilled in his mundane life. Attempting to find some thrill, Barry rings a sex hotline — only for his name and information to become embroiled in a criminal ring. With nowhere to turn, Barry accidentally finds love, but will his newfound emotion fuel a fight to free himself from criminal clutches? For some, Punch-Drunk Love is a beautifully structured film brimming with memorable moments, but for others, it is a movie that manages to impressively represent the nuances of autism — way before the topic was as spoken of as it is today. Sandler’s performance is one of his absolute best, with the quirky narrative additions Anderson has become famed for helping craft an unforgettable experience that will at least entertain and perhaps even change your life. - Jake Hodges

‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 80% | IMDb: 7.0/10

The fourth installment in the Planet of the Apes reboot, Kingdom is set many years after the events of the third outing, War for the Planet of the Apes, with the hierarchical roles of humans and apes now completely flipped. Caesar’s (Kevin Durand) reputation has evolved into that of a near-god, with many subsections made in his name transforming into a dangerous, volatile atmosphere primed for chaos. Discussing themes of leadership, faith, and critical questioning, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes feels like the perfect next step in this gripping story. Including one of the best endings in the franchise, Wes Ball’s fourth installment is both aesthetically gorgeous and nail-bitingly immersive, keeping up the perfect record of this rebooted saga. - Jake Hodges

‘Enchanted’ (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Directed by Kevin Lima and written by Bill Kelly, Enchanted is a Disney live-action animated musical fantasy rom-com about an animated princess who finds herself in a live-action world. The film follows Princess Giselle, an archetypal Disney princess, who is banished from her kingdom by her lover’s evil stepmother and sent to real-world New York City, where she falls for a cynical divorce lawyer. Golden Globe-winner Amy Adams stars as Giselle alongside Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, Timothy Spall, Idina Menzel, and Susan Sarandon, with Julie Andrews as the narrator. On its release, Enchanted was a major box office success and became the 15th highest-grossing film worldwide released in 2007. It was also widely acclaimed by critics, with praise for Adams’ performance and the movie’s reimagining of classic fairy tale tropes in a modern rom-com setting. Exceptionally meta but also true to its roots, Enchanted is both a self-parody and homage to Disney’s animated classics, with references to some of the studio’s most beloved works. Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, composers of previous Disney songs, wrote and produced the songs for Enchanted, three of which earned nominations at the Academy Awards.

‘Step Brothers’ (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes: 55% | IMDb: 6.9/10

Widely regarded as one of the best comedies of the 21st century, Step Brothers follows two middle-aged men, Brennan Huff (Will Ferrell) and Dale Doback (John C. Reilly), who become unlikely stepbrothers after their respective mom and dad marry. Slackers by every sense of the word, a new family dynamic brings about a shift in their lives that is packaged with carnage, chaos, and endless comedy. When Adam McKay, Ferrell, and Reilly come together, there’s always going to be hilarity. Step Brothers pulls no punches in its attempt to make you fall off your chair, with side-splitting gag after side-splitting gag propelling the film into comedic legend. Not a tale for those looking for narrative nuance, Step Brothers is instead just an unadulterated, wild ride of fun with some of the best funny minds of a generation. - Jake Hodges

'Tangerine' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 7.1/10

Tangerine Run Time 1 hr 28 min Director Sean Baker Release Date January 23, 2015 Actors Kitana Kiki Rodriguez, Mya Taylor, Karren Karagulian, Mickey O'Hagan, Alla Tumanian, James Ransone

One of the most innovative movies of the 2010s, Tangerine follows Sin-Dee (Kitana Kiki Rodriguez), a woman returning to Tinseltown after 28 days away. With Christmas on the horizon, her holiday spirit is crushed after learning that the love of her life has cheated on her, which sets Sin-Dee on a mission to track him down at any cost. On its surface, Tangerine is already an immersive and gorgeous flick that oozes style and substance. However, when learning that the entire project was shot on the iPhone 5s, it becomes a masterpiece. Indulgent and inventive, Tangerine is early proof of the genius of its creator, Sean Baker, with the most recent Cannes Film Festival seeing the filmmaker pick up the Palm d’Or for his movie Anora. - Jake Hodges

'Little Women' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Based on the iconic 1868 novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott, Little Women marks Greta Gerwig’s second solo directing project, following on from the hit coming-of-age drama Lady Bird. Set in 19th-century Massachusetts, the film follows the four March sisters, each with their own dreams — and all bound by their desperate attempts to escape the clutches of a patriarchal society unwilling to let them fly. The gorgeous period setting plays host to a modern tale of equality and freedom wrapped in the stylings of the 19th century. Bolstered by an iconic central cast featuring some of the best actors of today, Little Women is a masterpiece in adaptation and rightfully earned itself an Academy Award for Best Costume Design, along with five other nominations. - Jake Hodges

'Bad Boys for Life' (2020)

Rotten Tomatoes: 76% | IMDb: 6.5/10

The third installment in the beloved franchise, Bad Boys for Life sees Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprise their roles as Miami detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, with the streets not safe without them. After joining a new team in the Miami Police Department, the pair is tasked with bringing down the powerful leader of a local drug cartel. As entertaining as ever, Bad Boys for Life proves that both Smith and Lawrence haven’t lost a beat. Back to their old comedy-driven, high-octane ways, Bad Boys for Life also intelligently doesn’t avoid the elephant in the room, healthily discussing themes of mid-life crises and career changes. Superb fun, Bad Boys for Life is everything you could want it to be. - Jake Hodges

'Brats' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 84% | IMDb: 6.9/10

Written and directed by Andrew McCarthy, Brats is a detailed documentary that follows the iconic ‘Brat Pack’ — a group of young actors known for making coming-of-age movies in the 1980s. With their story told through a new lens, this documentary aims to look at just what a profound impact being a young celebrity can have on lives, with the endless media attention and constant heavy expectations on their immature shoulders analyzed in detail. Honest and eye-opening, Brats is a reminder of the humanity behind the concept of stardom, with our current attitude towards celebrities no better than in the 1980s. A fascinating documentary, Brats is one you won’t want to miss. - Jake Hodges

'Ferrari' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 73% IMDb: 6.4/10

Directed by Michael Mann, Ferrari is a biopic about the titular racing entrepreneur with a life steeped in intrigue. Set in the summer of 1957, the movie follows Ferrari (Adam Driver) at a time when his business is on uneven ground, leading him to push innovation and break boundaries to try and regain a legacy. But just how will this dedication to business affect his marriage? By focusing only on one section of Ferrari’s life, Mann proves that detail is often better than scope, with each pivotal moment during that one summer unpacked in full. As can be expected, Driver is utterly brilliant in the lead role, bringing gravitas to a man with enormous mythos. Not just for racing fans or motorheads, Ferrari is a widely immersive drama. - Jake Hodges

'Saw' (2004)

Rotten Tomatoes: 50% | IMDb: 7.6/10

The movie that kicked off one of the 21st century’s biggest horror franchises, Saw is an experience like no other. Directed by James Wan, the story follows two strangers, Adam (Leigh Whannell) and Dr. Lawrence Gordon (Cary Elwes), who awake inside a strange room, soon realizing they must follow the sadistic Jigsaw Killer’s games to win their escape. If you’re even remotely squeamish, Saw might not be the film for you. Beyond its intriguing puzzle and weaving narrative, Saw is a gory masterpiece that delights in the visceral shock and awe it demands from its audience. Creepy and unforgettable, the film is another horror that proves low budget doesn’t mean low quality, with Saw turning a $1 million cost into a $100 million global success. - Jake Hodges

'Beyond Utopia' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 7.9/10

Beyond Utopia Run Time 1 hr 47 min Director Madeleine Gavin Release Date October 23, 2023

One of the most eye-opening documentaries available on Hulu, Beyond Utopia pulls back the curtain on one of the world’s most fascinating countries: North Korea. The doc tells the story of several families who seek to escape the oppression of their country, with the truth behind their lives simply mind-blowing. An awards darling, winning a total of seven and being nominated for another 44, Beyond Utopia is, if nothing else, brave. Pushing the boundaries of what is expected from a modern-day documentary, the film rightfully earned its BAFTA nomination for Best Documentary, with this life-changing tale sure to leave you with your jaw on the floor as the credits roll. - Jake Hodges

'Eileen' (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 82% | IMDb: 6.0/10

Eileen Release Date December 8, 2023 Director William Oldroyd Cast Thomasin McKenzie , Shea Whigham , Siobhan Fallon Hogan , Tonye Patano Runtime 97 minutes

Directed by William Oldroyd, Eileen is a psychological thriller film based on the novel by Ottessa Moshfegh, with a screenplay co-written by Moshfegh and her husband, Luke Goebel. The movie, set in 1960s Massachusetts, stars Thomasin McKenzie and Anne Hathaway as two women working at a juvenile detention facility whose budding friendship takes a dark turn. The film also stars Shea Whigham, Marin Ireland, and Owen Teague. Eileen premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival to positive reviews from critics, with particular praise for the performances and script. Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie share brilliant chemistry in the film, successfully bringing the novel’s engaging and layered characters to the big screen. Following in the footsteps of classic suspense films, Eileen presents a twisted story carried by well-acted performances and a morbid sense of humor. A criminally underrated movie, the film is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat — and your sanity.

'War for the Planet of the Apes' (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 7.4/10

The third film in the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise, War for the Planet of the Apes was directed by The Batman filmmaker Matt Reeves, who also co-wrote the script with Mark Bomback. A sequel to Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, the film picks up two years after the previous entry and follows the central character, Caesar (Andy Serkis), on a quest for vengeance as the war between apes and humans reaches its crescendo. War for the Planet of the Apes has received widespread critical acclaim, with praise for practically every aspect of the movie, from its story and performances to the visual effects, cinematography, and music. The film was a massive box office success and won awards and nominations, including Academy Award nominations for Best Visual Effects and Best Special Visual Effects. While very much an action sci-fi film, what sets War apart is its deeply emotional storytelling and the themes of loss and humanity that it explores through its unique setting, delivering a satisfying conclusion to Caesar’s epic story.

'Die Hard' (1988)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 8.2/10

Die Hard is the first entry in a multimedia franchise that encompasses four sequels, games, comics, and more. Directed by John McTiernan and written by Jeb Stuart and Steven E. de Souza, the movie is based on Roderick Thorp’s 1979 novel Nothing Lasts Forever. Die Hard stars Bruce Willis as NYC detective John McClane, who flies to LA on Christmas Eve to visit his estranged wife — only to find himself caught in a hostage situation masterminded by charismatic international criminal Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman). Though it received a lukewarm response from critics at the time of its release, Die Hard was commercially successful and nominated for four Academy Awards, becoming the most successful actioner of the year. It’s now hailed as one of the greatest action movies of the 1980s — and possibly of all time. The biggest highlights of the movie are Willis and Rickman, who both deliver pitch-perfect performances. With its tightly-paced plot, memorable characters, and heaps of punchy one-liners, Die Hard is a delightful entertainer from start to finish.

'BlackBerry' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% IMDb: 7.4/10

BlackBerry 9 10 Release Date March 12, 2023 Director Matt Johnson Cast Jay Baruchel , Glenn Howerton , Matt Johnson , Cary Elwes Runtime 119 minutes

Read Our ReviewA biographical comedy-drama film, BlackBerry is a fictionalized adaptation of Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff's book Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry. The movie was directed by Matt Johnson, who also co-wrote the script with producer Matthew Miller and co-stars alongside Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton. The film explores the origins of the BlackBerry mobile phone and the story of how it went from the hottest new thing to a mostly forgotten footnote in the history of smartphones. The most nominated movie in the history of the Canadian Screen Awards, BlackBerry has been praised by critics and audiences for its wit and intelligence. With its great performances and sharply written story, it’s easy to forget that this film is ultimately a work of fiction. Glenn Howerton, in particular, delivers what’s arguably a career-best performance. Whether you are familiar with the BlackBerry phones or if they’re just some relic of the past to you, there’s plenty to enjoy in the humorous, sort-of-true story.

'Anatomy of a Fall' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% | IMDb: 7.8/10

Anatomy of a Fall 9 10 Release Date May 22, 2023 Director Justine Triet Cast Sandra Hüller , Swann Arlaud , Antoine Reinartz , Samuel Theis Runtime 151 Minutes

Read Our ReviewThe 2023 French legal drama Anatomy of a Fall was directed by Justine Triet from a screenplay she co-wrote with Arthur Harari. The film stars Sandra Hüller as a writer accused of killing her husband, the narrative bridging the criminal investigation with a psychological one. The movie also stars Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado-Graner, Antoine Reinartz, Samuel Theis, Jehnny Beth, Saadia Bentaieb, Camille Rutherford, Anne Rotger, and Sophie Fillières.

Anatomy of a Fall premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, where it won the coveted Palme d'Or and the Palm Dog Award. In addition to these accolades, it was also a strong contender for the Queer Palm and won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. The film received a total of five Oscar nominations, not to mention widespread critical and popular acclaim.

'Poor Things' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes: 92% | IMDb: 8.0/10