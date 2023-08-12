IMDb is a great way to gauge how the public feels about a movie, but it's not always one hundred percent accurate. People's tastes differ, after all. Most of us have watched a film that we loved, only to see that it holds a relatively low score on IMDb.

With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss the best films with an IMDb rating below 7. They came up with a ton of solid picks, from comedy blockbusters to under-the-radar sci-fi horror.

10 'Magic Mike' (2012)

IMDb Score: 6.1/10

Magic Mikeoffers a peek inside the world of male stripping. Channing Tatum stars as the titular construction worker with dreams of starting his own business, who moonlights as a dancer at a strip club. He takes a young newcomer named Adam (Alex Pettyfer) under his wing and the pair navigate the ups and downs of their unconventional profession.

Although there's eye candy galore, the movie also explores themes of ambition, friendship, and the pursuit of personal fulfillment, as one would expect from a Steven Soderbergh project. Magic Mike was a commercial hit, quickly becoming Soderbergh's highest-grossing film of the 2010s. Despite its popularity, it received no Oscar nominations. The lack of a nomination for Matthew McConaughey, in particular, was viewed by many as a snub. "6.1 is criminally underrated," one user said simply.

9 'Beyond the Valley of the Dolls' (1970)

IMDb Score: 6.1/10

Directed by Russ Meyer and written by Roger Ebert, Beyond the Valley of the Dolls is a campy and audacious cult film that parodies Hollywood and the music industry. The story revolves around a trio of young women who form a rock band and move to Los Angeles to seek fame and fortune. However, their journey takes them down a rabbit hole of decadence, drugs, and debauchery.

The film revels in its over-the-top antics, blending melodrama, music, and outrageous visuals. It might not be Meyer's wildest movie (that's probably Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill!) but it might be his sharpest. User mistermightguy called it a "classic".

8 'Long Shot' (2019)

IMDb Score: 6.8/10

Charlotte Field (Charlize Theron), the Secretary of State and a potential presidential candidate, reconnects with Fred Flarsky (Seth Rogen), a free-spirited journalist she used to babysit. Despite the challenges of Charlotte's job and their personal differences, a genuine bond forms between them, leading to an unconventional romance.

The script is solid, but ultimately Long Shot works because of the infectious chemistry between Theron and Rogen. Who knew they would make for such an entertaining comedic duo? "[Long Shot is] a legit rom-com," said Redditor RockerElvis. "My wife thought it was great - and she doesn’t like Seth Rogen."

7 'Bright Star' (2009)

IMDb Score: 6.9/10

Bright Star, directed by Jane Campion, dramatizes the romance between the poet John Keats (Ben Wishaw) and his muse, Fanny Brawne (Abbie Cornish). Set in early 19th-century England, the film follows their passionate and tumultuous relationship as they grapple with societal expectations and other challenges. Quentin Tarantino is also a massive fan of the film, declaring it to be Campion's best work.

"My favorite Jane Campion film, focusing on [Keats's] struggle for recognition, his thwarted love affair with Fanny Brawne, and premature death. I’m surprised to see it rated less than a 7. I found it very moving and it is a lot more mainstream and accessible than, say, The Piano," said user CroslandHill.

6 'Styx' (2018)

IMDb Score: 6.6/10

Rieke (Susanne Wolff) is a doctor who embarks on a solo sailing trip across the Atlantic Ocean. However, her journey takes a harrowing turn when she encounters a sinking refugee boat filled with desperate people. Rieke faces a moral dilemma and must come to grips with her own limitations.

"An obscure one. Probably didn’t get much of a release beyond the festival circuit. A morally-aware psychological thriller about a woman on a solo voyage from Europe to Ascension Island who encounters a sinking refugee boat," said Redditor CroslandHill.

5 'The Hummingbird Project' (2018)

IMDb Score: 6.2/10

User CroslandHill described this one as a "thriller-drama about the intersection of fiber optic technology and high finance". The Hummingbird Project centers on two cousins, Vincent (Jesse Eisenberg) and Anton (Alexander Skarsgård), as they attempt to build a high-speed fiber-optic cable between Kansas and New Jersey to gain an edge in the stock market.

Although constructed like a thriller, the film also delves into the personal toll Vincent and Anton's obsession takes on their lives. The acting is top-notch across the board. The leads are terrific, as are supporting actors Salma Hayek and Michael Mando.

4 'Youth in Revolt' (2009)​​​​​​

IMDb Score: 6.4/10

Michael Cera leads this coming-of-age comedy as Nick Twisp, a clever but socially awkward teenager who finds himself smitten by the enchanting Sheeni Saunders (Portia Doubleday) while on a family vacation. Determined to win her heart, Nick creates a suave and mischievous alter ego named Francois Dillinger. As 'Francois', he embarks on a series of outlandish escapades to impress Sheeni.

Understandably, Nick's plans lead to chaos, including grand theft auto, arson, and a brief stint in juvenile detention. User mistermightguy recommended the film, calling it "overlooked" and saying that "[it] should have a bit of a higher rating".

3 'One Hour Photo' (2002)

IMDb Score: 6.8/10

One Hour Photo, directed by Never Let Me Go's Mark Romanek, is a psychological thriller that delves into the mind of a lonely photo technician named Seymour "Sy" Parrish (Robin Williams). Sy becomes obsessed with a family whose photos he develops, leading him down a dark and disturbing path.

The film explores themes of voyeurism, identity, and the fine line between reality and obsession. It's a unique entry in Williams's filmography. He delivers a chilling performance, showcasing his versatility as an actor. "I thought Robin was fantastic in this," said Redditor mistermightguy. "I am surprised that's below 7 stars. His performance alone should merit the movie a higher rating!"

2 'Pandorum' (2009)

IMDb Score: 6.4/10

"In terms of sci-fi/suspense genre flicks, [one movie] that come[s] to mind [is] Pandorum," said user NeonDr33mer. This sci-fi horror follows two astronauts who awaken from hypersleep on a spaceship, only to discover that they are not alone. As they explore the dark and abandoned vessel, they uncover a horrifying mystery and must confront their own pasts to survive.

Pandorum blends elements of psychological thriller and survival horror and masterfully conjures up a claustrophobic atmosphere. It was critically panned on release and bombed at the box office, but has developed a fan following since then and is well on its way to becoming a cult film.

1 'Knocked Up' (2007)

IMDb Score: 6.9/10

Judd Apatow was on fire in the 2000s, producing a string of hits like Anchorman and The 40-Year-Old Virgin that have since been anointed as comedy classics. Another one of his terrific projects from this era is Knocked Up, which he also directed, starring Seth Rogen and Katherine Heigl as Ben and Allison. They find themselves in uncharted territory after a drunken hookup leads to an unplanned pregnancy.

With its relatable characters and witty dialogue, Knocked Up presents a fresh and honest take on the complexities of relationships and adult responsibilities. "No idea how this is below 7.0. Great movie," said user RockerElvis. "Knocked Up was ahead of its time, yet suited that time so perfectly," agreed Redditor mistermightguy.

