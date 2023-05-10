There are plenty of cities that have a signature film look. Paris, Tokyo, London, and New York are all instantly recognizable on screen. The same is true for Los Angeles, although it's a little more complicated because so many movies are filmed in L.A. while pretending to be set elsewhere.

Nevertheless, countless movies have been made that emphasize their L.A. setting, practically turning the city into a character in its own right. Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which films capture the City of Angels in all its glory.

10 'Miracle Mile' (1988)

Miracle Mile takes place over the course of one tense night in Los Angeles as Harry (Anthony Edwards), an ordinary man, receives a misdialed phone call warning him of an impending nuclear attack. Fueled by panic and desperation, Harry races to find his newfound love, Julie (Mare Winningham), and escape the city before disaster strikes.

It's an interesting blend of romance and apocalyptic thriller. "I’ve only been there once. But from my experience, Miracle Mile [is] the essence of LA," said user guybanisterPI. "That movie is such a great time capsule of a very specific area of LA," agreed Redditor Pho_Rheels.

9 'L.A. Story' (1991)

This romantic comedy follows weatherman Harris K. Telemacher (Steve Martin), who, after experiencing a midlife crisis, begins to question his life in Los Angeles. Victoria Tennant stars alongside him as his love interest, Sara McDowell, while Richard E. Grant plays her pretentious ex-boyfriend, Roland Mackey.

The film's cinematography, handled by Andrew Dunn, is a vibrant representation of the glitz and glamour of the city. "I didn't expect L.A. Story to become one of my favorite movies. I was expecting just a comedy but I also got incredible beauty and sadness," said user Technical_Drawing838. "It has one of the saddest, most beautiful scenes ever: when they walk together and then become children."

8 'Sunset Boulevard' (1950)

Struggling screenwriter Joe Gillis (William Holden) becomes entangled in a web of obsession and delusion when he encounters Norma Desmond (Gloria Swanson), a faded silent film star desperate for a comeback. With its dark cinematography, sharp dialogue, and superb performances, Sunset Boulevard makes for one of Classic Hollywood's best self-portraits.

"I love that the young guy protagonist is an out-of-work screenwriter. There's even a scene with a bunch of other 20somethings at a party and they're all struggling but they don't care because they're at a party in LA. Yeah, pretty timeless elements," said Redditor JMCrown.

7 'Escape from L.A.' (1996)

Escape from L.A. is a sci-fi action movie directed by John Carpenter, set in a post-apocalyptic Los Angeles in the year 2013. It revolves around the rugged and resourceful anti-hero Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell), who is roped into a dangerous mission to retrieve a doomsday device.

While not as good as the first film in the series, Carpenter has enough directorial muscle to keep it entertaining. "Such a weird trippy movie. The best part was the Beverly Hills Hotel and all the freaky cosmetic surgery monsters. I wish we could have seen more of that," said Redditor JMCrown.

6 'Mulholland Drive' (2001)

Mulholland Drive is a surreal mystery film directed by David Lynch that centers on an aspiring actress, Betty Elms (Naomi Watts), who arrives in Los Angeles and befriends a mysterious woman, Rita (Laura Harring), who suffers from amnesia after a car accident. As the two women delve deeper into the mystery of Rita's past, they become embroiled in a much larger, mind-bending plot.

The film's cinematography, shot by Peter Deming, is a hauntingly beautiful portrayal of Los Angeles, capturing both the city's glamour and its seediness. Unsurprisingly, several Redditors singled the movie out for praise. "Mulholland Drive is an all-timer for me," said user No-Chemistry-28.

5 'La La Land' (2016)

This Damien Chazelle musical tells the story of Mia (Emma Stone), a young actress, and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a struggling jazz musician, as they navigate their careers and relationship in Los Angeles.

Cinematographer Linus Sandgren conjured up a gorgeous, vibrant image of the city, paying homage to classic Hollywood musicals. "For an optimistic and fun take on LA, La La Land is probably the best representation," said user JMCrown. "Some of the shots in that film I would frame and hang as an art piece. The story is just as much a love letter to that city as it is a love story between the two characters," said Redditor BadWithNames00.

4 'Collateral' (2004)

This Michael Mann thriller follows Max (Jaime Foxx), a meticulous and unassuming taxi driver, who unknowingly becomes entangled in the dangerous world of contract killing when a hitman named Vincent (Tom Cruise) enters his cab. Max is coerced into driving Vincent to various targets throughout the night.

With its atmospheric cinematography, pulsating soundtrack, and expertly choreographed action sequences, Collateral takes viewers on a nightmarish journey through the underbelly of Los Angeles. A full six Redditiors mentioned the film. user Empire_of_light praised the "sepia/yellow light," while Redditor mlaymon1 said it "made me fall in love with the L.A. skyline."

3 'L.A. Confidential' (1997)

Set in the 1950s, L.A. Confidential follows three LAPD officers, Ed Exley (Guy Pearce), Bud White (Russell Crowe), and Jack Vincennes (Kevin Spacey), as they investigate a series of interconnected crimes, including corruption and murder. It's a standout ne-noir of the '90s, with terrific cinematography by Dante Spinotti and an especially memorable performance from Kim Basinger, who won an Oscar for the role.

It's also worthy of praise for the way it resurrects the Los Angeles of a bygone era, much like Tarantino does with Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. "Brilliant film, and it’s due for a rewatch!" said user No-Chemistry-28.

2 'Assault on Precinct 13' (1976)

Another John Carpenter gem, this cult classic takes place in a soon-to-be-closed police precinct in a crime-ridden neighborhood. As a violent gang seeking revenge for a recent police raid surrounds the precinct, a diverse group of individuals, including a resourceful police officer and a group of inmates, must join forces to survive the night.

The film expertly blends elements of horror and suspense, building an atmosphere of constant unease as the characters struggle to stay alive against the relentless assault. One Redditor recommended this one because it shows off the grittier, seedier side of the city. "Watch Carpenter's Assault on Precinct 13 for a bit more reality. Because imo large parts of LA are just not very nice," said Redditor marumaruko.

1 'Los Angeles Plays Itself' (2003)

A sort of meta-documentary about the city, many Redditors sang this film's praises. Directed by Thom Andersen, the film examines the portrayal of Los Angeles in various Hollywood movies throughout the years, dissecting the relationship between the city and its representation on the silver screen. Through a meticulous analysis of film clips, Andersen explores how Los Angeles has been both romanticized and distorted in cinema, shedding light on the city's real-life social and architectural history.

"Los Angeles Plays Itself always scratches my romanticizing Los Angeles itch. It’s absurdly long, has no real story, and I’ve watched it like five times. I love it. I’ll probably watch it again after this comment," said user ImprovObsession. "An excellent documentary on how Los Angeles is portrayed in the movies. It's a great overview of the best Los Angeles-based movies," added Redditor netphemera.

