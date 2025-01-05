Jimmy Carter was the first American president to reach 100 years of age, passing away just over a couple of months after he reached that milestone. There are more insightful and less entertainment-focused think-pieces and tributes that have been penned recently, looking at how Carter was viewed as a president during his time in office and exploring his legacy in the work he did after losing out on a second term. All that’s not what the following is focused on.

While in office, Carter revealed himself to be something of a movie buff, with Matt Novak, writing for Gizmodo, compiling a list of everything Jimmy Carter watched while president (all the titles have also been compiled in a Letterboxd list). There are over 400, some watched in the White House theater, and others seen in cinemas. Given he was president during a great time for cinema, Carter watched some top-quality stuff, and so this – admittedly light-hearted – ranking intends to run through the very best titles among those 400+, starting with the great and ending with the greatest.

10 'The Shining' (1980)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Image via Warner Bros.

Watched by Jimmy Carter only a couple of weeks after it was first released in the U.S., The Shining hardly needs an introduction, because it’s one of those rare horror movies that even non-horror fans have likely seen or, at the very least, heard of. It’s infamously a film that plays fast and loose with its source material, but both the Stephen King story and Stanley Kubrick’s masterful film have the same premise.

There’s a man who tries writing while being a caretaker at a hotel during the off-season, taking along his wife and young son, but then he unravels psychologically and becomes a danger to himself and his family. Also, supernatural elements are probably at play to some extent, with so much unease coming from not knowing what’s imagined and what’s real; it’s the core thing that makes The Shining, as a film, so insidiously unsettling.

9 'West Side Story' (1961)

Directed by Robert Wise, Jerome Robbins

Image via United Artists

Put simply, West Side Story is a contender for the title of best movie musical of all time, warts and all. There are considerably fewer warts on the 2021 version, but there’s a purity and heightened beauty to the 1961 adaptation that makes it arguably superior… or at least the highs are higher, because, again, there are flaws when you watch it nowadays, but it was fair for its time.

The stuff that works still really works, though; namely, the musical numbers, the way it looks/feels, and the core story, being a retelling of Romeo and Juliet in New York City, and involving two racially different gangs, rather than feuding families. It’s both gritty for its time and rather theatrical simultaneously, getting the balance shockingly right and still feeling, for the most part, quite timeless as a pure cinematic experience.

8 'All That Jazz' (1979)

Directed by Bob Fosse

Image via 20th Century Studios

Continuing on with another musical Jimmy Carter watched while president, All That Jazz is even grittier and more emotionally raw than West Side Story, perhaps even being one of the bleakest musicals of all time. It’s an intensely autobiographical film by Bob Fosse, where he took the notion of “writing what you know” to the extreme. Joe Gideon, the film’s protagonist, pretty much is Fosse.

Gideon is a workaholic, a womanizer, and someone with increasingly concerning health problems who nonetheless keeps pushing himself, never knowing when to quit and pushing ever closer to a tragic fate as a result. All That Jazz is like a swansong for Fosse; not his final film, but his last musical, and arguably his best. And it also feels like it summarizes the 1970s pretty well, at least for the kinds of gritty, character-focused, and downbeat movies that caused a stir that decade.

7 'Days of Heaven' (1978)

