There’s been a daunting number of great movies released over the past quarter of a century, with the period encompassing – as of 2024 – a period that dates back from the present to the very end of the 1990s. 1999 itself was a particularly strong year for cinema, and then the 2000s and 2010s kept the hot streak alive, so to speak. Even a pandemic and strikes in the early 2020s haven’t entirely put a stop to great movies getting released in this first half of a still ongoing decade.

Because of how many good movies there are, narrowing things down to just a small selection – intended to highlight the very best of the best – is something of a fool’s errand, but fools have to do something to pass the time. Go easy on the opinion of one fool, and that fool’s picks for the best movies of the last 25 years. By no means does such a small ranking imply there aren’t countless other great films released during the period in question.

10 'The Matrix' (1999)

Directed by Lana Wachowski, Lilly Wachowski

Image via Warner Bros.

The Matrix is about as good as it gets, as far as action movies are concerned. But, even better, The Matrix is much more than just an action movie. It’s one of the boldest and most entertaining science fiction movies ever made, exploring some complex and interesting ideas alongside delivering spectacle and unbelievably satisfying action. It’s both exciting and thought-provoking, and those two sides of The Matrix are in surprisingly perfect harmony throughout.

Later sequels were interesting and certainly had their moments, but 1999’s The Matrix is the only outright perfect film in the series. It encapsulates the end of the 1990s and the start of the 2000s super well, has memorable characters, and features a distinctive visual style. Plus, the combination of gunfights (complete with slow motion) and great martial arts choreography is to die for.

9 'Spirited Away' (2001)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki