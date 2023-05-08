For a narrative to reach its full potential, it must count on many important aspects; an exciting dynamic between characters is definitely one of them. Naturally, a well-cast on-screen pairing is often a part of what makes a film stand out, which is why chemistry tests are crucial.

Throughout the years, many movies have delivered dynamic movie star duos with an on-screen bond so genuine that it almost feels real. It's worth noting, though, that these undeniable sparks between two people don't solely come from boyfriend and girlfriend roles but also apply to familial bonds and best-friend relationships, for instance. So, in praise of casting directors' impeccable work, we look back at some of the most unforgettable on-screen dynamics, according to Letterboxd.

10 'Fight Club' (1999)

David Fincher's cult classic stars Edward Norton as the unnamed narrator, following his character as he forms an underground fight club with soap salesman Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt) and finds himself allured by a mysterious woman named Marla Singer (Helena Bonham Carter).

On top of delivering a solid social commentary on consumerist culture through its unforgettable premise, Fight Club also benefits from the on-screen chemistry between Pitt and Norton. Their characters' bromance can easily be spotted by viewers, and their dynamic is a huge part of what has made the movie so iconic.

9 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind' (2004)

An ex-couple, wonderfully played by Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet, undergoes a medical procedure to erase their memories of each other when their relationship turns sour in this mind-bending and Black Mirror-like drama by Michel Gondry.

While Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind's strong premise is guaranteed to provide food for thought and linger in the audience's minds for a while (especially considering the intriguing way it reflects on apathy), part of what makes the feature so good is the heartfelt real-life friendship between Carrey and Winslet, which certainly reflects on their electric on-screen chemistry.

8 'Hot Fuzz' (2007)

An extremely skilled police (Simon Pegg) officer is transferred to a village where nothing much happens thanks to his embarrassing effectiveness (which translates to: he is so good, he makes everyone else look bad). When a sudden spate of accidents (murders) strikes the town, Nicholas is pushed into action.

Nick Frost plays Pegg's character's sidekick in this engaging Edgar Wright movie Hot Fuzz, and there is no doubt that the two make for a very entertaining duo that viewers can't look away from. Frost and Pegg work well together and undoubtedly elevate an already diverting action film to an even higher level.

7 'Before Sunset' (2004)

The second installment to the Before trilogy, Before Sunset finds Jesse (Ethan Hawke) and Celine (Julie Delpy) meeting up after nine years and catching up on each other's lives while taking a beautiful stroll in the picturesque city of Paris.

While all three entries for the franchise are assuredly great — with Before Sunrise being arguably the best — Before Sunset is a charming feature because it reunites the characters after several years, presenting a more mature and developed version of both Jesse and Celine while highlighting how the exhilarating sparks between the two never faded away.

6 'Aftersun' (2022)

Charlotte Wells' outstanding directorial debut won great accolades last year, and for very good reason. Starring now Oscar-nominee Paul Mescal, whose first well-known role was in Normal People, this heartwrenching drama explores memories, grief, and loss as Sophie (Frankie Corio and Celia Rowlson-Hall) reflects on a holiday she took with her father.

Aftersun is a highly emotional watch, so there is no doubt that it would not be as impactful if it counted on a less believable father-daughter relationship. Lucky for us viewers, Mescal and Corio do an impeccable job at depicting this strong bond and absolutely shattering the audience's hearts. The two are very close in real life as well.

5 'The Nice Guys' (2016)

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, The Nice Guys stars Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling (in one of his best roles) as two polar opposite private detectives hired to find a missing girl and uncover the sudden death of a porn star.

Shane Black's movie is among the funniest of its genre, and what makes it such an unforgettable one is, among many other aspects, Crowe's and Gosling's super enjoyable dynamic. Although the two characters are very different (and hilarious), they successfully manage to balance each other out to amazing results.

4 'In the Mood For Love' (2000)

One of Wong Kar-Wai's masterpieces, In the Mood For Love is a South Korean drama centering on two neighbors (played by Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Maggie Cheung) who grow extremely close as both start to suspect their respective spouses' adulterous behavior.

Assuredly, there is hardly any romance film as good as this 2001 feature. Slow-paced doesn't equal bad, and In the Mood For Love proves it by providing viewers with a memorable, lustful love affair that will linger in the audience's thoughts for a while. Electrifying and intense are two words to describe the fantastic chemistry between the two leads.

3 'Portrait of a Lady on Fire' (2019)

Easily one of the most groundbreaking LGBTQ+ films in a long time, Portrait of a Lady on Fire illustrates the relationship between two women in 18th-century France. When a painter (Noémie Merlant) is commissioned to paint an aristocrat's (Adèle Haenel) wedding portrait on an isolated island, a touching and unique bond unexpectedly blossoms between the two.

Céline Sciamma's awe-inspiring movie counts on stunning visuals and cinematography on top of superb performances and a well-written screenplay. However, what leaps out the most is arguably the chemistry between the two women who help bring a fiery love affair to life with unmatched passion and intensity.

2 'La La Land' (2016)

Centering on Emma Stone's aspiring actor Mia and Ryan Gosling's jazz pianist Sebastian as they attempt to deal with their genuine feelings for each other and follow their dreams and ambitions simultaneously, La La Land is guaranteed to put viewers under its spell with its equal parts heartwarming and heartbreaking narrative.

Damien Chazelle's picturesque film is not the first movie in which Stone and Gosling appeared side by side. In fact, the two had already crossed paths in Crazy Stupid Love and later reunited in Gangster Squad. There is no way to deny that the powerful connection between the two leads is unmatched, which is why many cinephiles believe they are one of Hollywood's most iconic duos right now.

1 'Before Sunrise' (1995)

As mentioned before, the Before trilogy seems to be an obvious (and highly popular) answer when it comes to impeccable on-screen chemistry, and Before Sunrise, which depicts Jesse and Celine's chance encounter on a Eurail train and disembarkment in the enchanting city of Vienna, is, of course, the most voted film on Letterboxd.

Although Delpy and Hawke's chemistry is otherworldly in every film in which they star, the first entry to the treasured trilogy manages to capture most viewers' hearts because it marks the beginning of what feels like a really authentic love story. What's so special about the films is how real they feel, and part of what makes them effective is how well Richard Linklater manages to capture the sincere, believable conversations the characters share.

