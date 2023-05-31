Every now and then, an actor will surprise you. After a string of bad movies or stilted characters, they'll turn in an unexpectedly great performance. Examples include Hayden Christensen in Shattered Glass and Vince Vaughn in Brawl in Cell Block 99.

In a recent thread on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, Redditors discussed which actors they usually can't stand but loved in one particular film. They came up with some interesting performers who may not always shine but have at least one brilliant role.

10 Ray Romano

Ray Romano is most famous for his starring role in the hit sitcom Everybody Loves Raymond, and for voicing Manny in the Ice Age movies. He's great at playing funny, bumbling, good-hearted characters. However, he has ventured into more complex territory on some recent projects, like The Irishman and The Big Sick.

"I myself had only seen [Romano] in Everybody Loves Raymond and I really didn't like that show at all. It was not my kind of humor. Then he popped up in The Irishman in a dramatic/serious role and I also saw him in a dramatic role in Bad Education and I was very pleasantly surprised. He was great in both roles," said user epa_89.

9 James Corden

James Corden is most well-known for hosting The Late Late Show up until his exit earlier this year. He's acted in many movies and series, though, rising to prominence as the lovable and quirky Smithy in the British sitcom Gavin & Stacey, which he also co-wrote. He's also appeared in several musicals, including Into the Woods, Cats, The Prom, and Cinderella.

"I, like most people, am not a big fan of James Corden... But regardless of his on-screen persona (and what he's like in real life), he was actually decent in the Into the Woods movie. I think what helps is he plays it straight rather than trying to implement his shtick like he usually does," said Redditor mranimal2.

8 Tyler Perry

Tyler Perry is a true multi-hyphenate, lending his talents to a variety of projects over more than two decades. His most iconic role is probably the wise-cracking, gun-toting matriarch Madea Simmons, but his range as a performer goes far beyond this. For instance, he delivered a convincing performance as Colin Powell in Adam McKay's Vice.

"I'm not a big fan of Tyler Perry movies or most movies he's in as an actor BUT I liked him a lot in Gone Girl. As a person I think he is one of the nicest most generous people ever though," said user Bree7702.

7 Jimmy Fallon

Before Jimmy Fallon hosted huge talk shows like Late Night with Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show, he hosted Weekend Update on Saturday Night Live to general acclaim. He also appeared in a string of movies in the early 2000s, though most of them are mediocre.

However, one Redditor loved Fallon's supporting role as music manager Dennis in Almost Famous. "I believe that everyone involved in Almost Famous deserves an automatic ticket to heaven, and it annoys me to no end that this list must also include Jimmy Fallon," said user lostonpolk. "Because he doesn't break," replied Redditor fooeyandnuts.

6 Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow has appeared in huge projects like Seven and Iron Man, but her best work might still be her Oscar-winning performance in Shakespeare in Love opposite Joseph Fiennes. The film is a period piece about the Bard of Avon finding true love in the upper-class Viole de Lesseps.

One Redditor said they generally didn't enjoy Paltrow's performances, even in Shakespeare in Love — with one major exception. "Gwyneth Paltrow as Margo Tenenbaum [in The Royal Tenenaums] is one of my all-time favorite characters," said user MattN92.

5 Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds has proved himself in romance movies, action flicks, and perhaps most successfully as the irreverent, foul-mouthed Deadpool. However, it still feels as if he hasn't been given a role that lets him unleash his abilities to the full. One Redditor felt that his character in the comedy-drama Mississippi Grind came the closest.

"My partner has no patience for Ryan Reynold's usual shtick / whole vibe, but I convinced her to watch Mississippi Grind, and she agrees — it's a good use of him / he's very good in it," said Redditor GTKPR89. "I always feel bad because Reynolds is needlessly typecast and has proven time and time again that he is a good actor with decent range. I would love to see him pop up in like a Wes Anderson or Safdie Brothers movie or something," said user WhiteWolf3117.

4 Michelle Rodriguez

Michelle Rodriguez excels in action roles. Cases in point include Fast and Furious, Avatar, and Machete. But with this year's sleeper hit Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, she revealed greater comedic chops and emotional depth.

"Always making that snarling tough girl face, but in Dungeons and Dragons with Chris Pine she’s fantastic and an absolute asset to the movie," said Redditor SandPuppets. "She still played Michelle Rodriguez but her scenes with Bradley Cooper's cameo show more range than her entire filmography," added user DragonTonguePunch.

3 Jonah Hill

Jonah Hill has come a long way since Superbad. For a while, he seemed like he would be typecast as the awkward sidekick, but instead, he became a leading man for comedies like 21 Jump Street and a solid dramatic performer in projects such as Moneyball and The Wall of Street. He even hinted at directorial talent with his behind-the-camera debut Mid90s.

Several Redditors mentioned Hill in the thread. "I find Jonah Hill annoying. I don't dispute that he has talent, but he sort of creeps me out. That said, I thought he was excellent in Moneyball. His performance there was dead on, and he rightly earned an Oscar nomination," said Redditor Volcano_Tequila.

2 Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg's early career as rapper Marky Mark did not suggest that he would go on to be a dependable dramatic actor. His breakout role in Paul Thomas Anderson's Boogie Nights was a surprise, but he proved it was no fluke with subsequent solid turns in The Departed and The Fighter.

"I think he’s a terrible actor [and] and a baffling figure. I don't know how he’s managed to become so big. However, he’s excellent in The Departed. Every line reading from him in that movie is outstanding," said user slimmymcnutty. "I disagree on the terrible actor part. He just has a very, very narrow range. Within that range he can deliver good performances," replied Redditor hawkbrother9.

1 Nicolas Cage

There's no other actor like Nicolas Cage. No one else is as willing to go in strange directions or push boundaries. Usually, his experiments end in failure, but when they succeed, the results are often spectacular. His performances in Raising Arizona, Leaving Las Vegas, Adaptation, Pig are outstanding, for instance.

"For me, it's Nicolas Cage. It's nothing personal. I'm sure the guy is great and people like him. I don't even really know what it is. The guy just bugs me. BUT! He is great in one of my favorite movies. Bringing Out the Dead. And... To be honest, his character H.I. McDunnough is pretty awesome in Raising Arizona," said user Sp00kbee.

