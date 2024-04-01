April is right around the corner, and what better way to embrace the changing month than by diving into Hulu’s top-notch movie collection? While April often brings spring thoughts and blooming flowers, Hulu offers a variety of movies for those looking beyond the blossoming fare. From the culinary horror comedy The Menu to the sci-fi hit Blade Runner 2049, Hulu’s vast movie library, there’s something for everyone to enjoy, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in the April spirit.

Check out these Hulu movie recommendations to accompany the new month. Don’t wait too long, though. These cinematic gems may bid adieu sooner than you think.

'The Menu' (2022)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Leaving: April 2 Director: Mark Mylod Writers: Seth Reiss, Will Tracy Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, John Leguizamo

Fine dining has never been as frightening as The Menu. When a skeptical Margot Mills (Taylor-Joy) tags along with her date, foodie Tyler Ledford (Hoult), on a culinary adventure to a secluded island, all she expects is an overpriced five-course meal with a bunch of pretentious snobs. But when the two finally step into Hawthorn, an exclusive restaurant helmed by renowned chef Julian Slowik (Fiennes), they discover that Slowik’s culinary prowess extends beyond the boundaries of traditional fine dining. But amidst the opulence and extravagance Hawthorn offers, guests are met with shocking surprises that each course offers, eventually leading to shocking, and even deadly results. Part satire and part social commentary, The Menu is praised for its slow-burn suspense and performances.

'Mr. Right' (2015)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Leaving: April 6 Director: Paco Cabezas Writer: Max Landis Cast: Sam Rockwell, Anna Kendrick, Tim Roth, RZA

What happens when the wrong man ends up being your Mr. Right? Martha (Kendrick) knows this dilemma all too well, having been the joke of failed relationships with the wrong kind of men. On the brink of giving up on love altogether, she unexpectedly finds herself smitten with the unconventional Francis (Rockwell), who, not surprisingly, charms Martha’s socks off. But of course, appearances can be deceiving. As it turns out, Francis is a former CIA and mercenary agent turned professional hitman, who ironically enough, makes it his mission to kill those who misuse his services. Despite his unorthodox career choice, Martha falls for Francis instead. As their relationship deepens, Martha is further pulled into Francis’ world of contract killing, dodging bullets, and evading ruthless criminals determined to kill him.

'Blade Runner 2049' (2017)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Leaving: April 30 Director: Denis Villeneuve Writers: Hampton Fancher, Michael Green Cast: Ryan Gosling, Harrison Ford, Jared Leto, Ana de Armas

Blade Runner 2049 is set in dystopian Los Angeles 2049, in a world now controlled by the Tyrell Corporation’s successor, Niander Wallace (Leto). Newer generations of obedient replicants coexist with outdated models that pose a threat. LAPD Officer “K” (Gosling) is tasked with hunting down these rogue androids. But in the middle of his journeys, K unearths a long-buried secret that threatens to disrupt society’s fragile balance thirty years after the events of the original Blade Runner. His discovery leads him on a quest to locate Rick Deckard (Ford), a former Blade Runner who has been missing for three decades. As K digs deeper into the mystery, he uncovers clues about his past, raising questions about his identity and purpose.

'Ghostbusters' (1984)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Leaving: April 30 Director: Ivan Reitman Writers: Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis Cast: Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Harold Ramis, Rick Moranis, Ernie Hudson

In the spirit of the franchise’s latest installment, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, take a trip down memory lane with the original Ghostbusters movie. Three eccentric parapsychologists (people who study psychic phenomena) - Spengler (Ramis), Stantz (Aykroyd), and Venkman (Murray) - find themselves booted off their cushy university jobs. Deciding to pursue a different career path, the trio set up shop in an old firehouse and launched a unique ghost removal service. Their popularity soars as they quickly become New York City’s go-to experts in all things paranormal. But when a downtown skyscraper becomes a focal point for supernatural activity linked to the ancient god Gozer, the Ghostbusters face their biggest challenge yet. With the fate of humanity at stake, the three embark on an epic showdown against the living dead. Someone better give them a raise.

'Pacific Rim' (2013)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Leaving: April 30 Director: Guillermo del Toro Writers: Travis Beacham, Guillermo del Toro Cast: Charlie Hunnam, Idris Elba, Rinko Kikuchi, Charlie Day

Humanity faces annihilation in Pacific Rim, as monstrous sea creatures known as Kaiju emerge from a portal in the Pacific Ocean. To combat the relentless onslaught, colossal robots called Jaegers are developed, piloted by pairs of neural-linked individuals. However, as the Kaiju attacks escalate in intensity, the Jaegers struggle to keep pace, pushing humanity to the brink of defeat. Amidst the chaos, former pilot Raleigh Becket (Hunnam) and untested trainee Mako Mori (Kikuchi) are thrust together to pilot an outdated Jaeger in a desperate bid to turn the tide of the war. As they confront their own fears and past traumas, they become humanity's last hope against the impending apocalypse.

'Shazam!' (2019)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Leaving: April 30 Director: David F. Sandberg Writer: Henry Gayden Cast: Zachary Levi, Mark Strong, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Djimon Hounsou

Abandoned teen Billy Batson (Angel) navigates a tumultuous search for his birth mother, bouncing between foster homes until he lands with a loving foster family. Unexpectedly chosen by the Wizard Shazam (Hounsou), Billy inherits incredible superpowers, transforming into an adult superhero (Levi) whenever he utters the wizard’s name. Alongside his foster brother Freddy, Billy revels in his newfound abilities, but soon faces a formidable foe: Dr. Thaddeus Sivana (Strong), who harnesses the power of the Seven Deadly Sins. As Sivana threatens to unleash chaos upon the world, Billy must grapple with the responsibilities of his newfound heroism.

'Wonder Woman' (2017)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Leaving: April 30 Director: Patty Jenkins Writer: Allan Heinberg Cast: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston

In Wonder Woman, Diana (Gadot), princess of the Amazons, is raised as a warrior in the secluded paradise of Themyscira. When pilot Steve Trevor (Pine) crashes on their shores and reveals the horrors of World War I, Diana is convinced she can stop the conflict. Leaving her home behind, she ventures into the world of men, discovering her full powers and embracing her destiny as Wonder Woman. Armed with her Amazonian strength and compassion, Diana joins Steve on a mission to end the war, facing unexpected foes and uncovering the truth about her own heritage.