December has arrived, and what more delightful way to welcome the winter chill than by exploring the festive offerings on Hulu? Although there’s nothing quite like the joy of heartwarming films to unite the family, there are also a couple of picks for movie-goers who might be getting a little bit too sick from the sheer festive cheer. Hulu’s extensive movie lineup ensures there’s something for everyone to enjoy the December ambiance. Take a look at the list below to find the best movies leaving Hulu that are sure to heighten your December festivities. Watch them before they bid farewell!

'Bohemian Rhapsody' (2018)

Leaving Hulu on: December 31 | Director: Bryan Singer

Cast: Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy

Rock on this holiday season with Bohemian Rhapsody, the trailblazing biopic following the rapid ascent of legendary British rock band Queen. Told from the eyes of charismatic lead singer Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek), the movie highlights the band’s journey as they started from unknown grounds and grew into one of the most iconic bands in the world. Besides their revolutionary sound, the band’s fame is also attributed to their no-nonsense attitude and their unwillingness to conform to societal norms - especially when it comes to Freddie. Yet, like any rockstar tale, darker influences lurk around them, causing challenges to the band amid their prime. But in sickness or in health, in the depths of poverty or in wealth, nothing is stopping Queen in their tracks. Bohemian Rhapsody immortalizes a legacy that continues to resonate with outsiders, dreamers, and music enthusiasts, showcasing the enduring power of the band’s influence.

'Elf' (2003)

Leaving Hulu on: December 31 | Director: Jon Favreau

Cast: Will Ferrell, James Caan, Zooey Deschanel

Nothing fits the spirit of the holiday season like a cheeky Christmas classic. Elf is a timeless flick that follows the heartwarming story of Buddy (Ferrell), an elf from the North Pole who turns out that he might be slightly less magical than Santa’s other little workers. As a baby, Buddy accidentally finds his way into Santa’s gift sack. As he grows up under Santa’s care, he grapples with the realization that his towering size and lack of toy-making prowess set him apart from his fellow elves. In a coming-of-age story unlike any other, Buddy departs from the comforts of the North Pole and is determined to discover his true identity, which leads him to New York City. On top of reuniting with his long-lost family, Buddy must also save Christmas for New York and the entire world. Nothing a human elf can’t handle, right?

'Men In Black' (1997)

Leaving Hulu on: December 31 | Director: Barry Sonnenfeld

Cast: Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith, Linda Fiorentino

“Fifteen hundred years ago everybody knew the Earth was the center of the universe.” Which makes Earth the perfect hotspot for aliens to hop on the planet and ignite chaos. Laugh your way through Christmas with Men in Black, a slick spy flick that unfolds the exploits of Agents K (Tommy Lee Jones) and J (Will Smith), operatives of a clandestine organization tasked with monitoring extraterrestrial activity on Earth. The covert agency, known as MIB, operates discreetly to protect the planet from alien threats. The plot thickens when a flying saucer crashes, revealing an alien of the “Bug” race inhabiting the body of a farmer. With the alien’s sights set on a potent energy source that could potentially endanger the entire human race, Agents J and K must thwart the Bug’s plans and prevent it from destroying the galaxy and life as we know it.

'The Polar Express' (2004)

Leaving Hulu on: December 31 | Director: Robert Zemeckis

Cast: Tom Hanks, Daryl Sabara, Nona Gaye, Jimmy Bennett

Adapted from Chris Van Alisburg’s timeless storybook, Robert Zemeckis brings the magical world of The Polar Express to life just in time for Christmastime. The holiday tale revolves around a boy who, like any other child growing up, is at the stage of his life where he doesn’t believe in Santa Claus anymore. But as Christmas Eve approaches, instead of the familiar sound of sleigh bells, his room quakes, and a thunderous noise resonates outside his window. Instead of Santa, a roaring train arrives, where the train conductor invites the boy aboard, revealing their destination: the North Pole. Tom Hanks's muliple performances further enhance the enchanting journey, even if it gets a little creepy at times.

'Night at the Museum' (2006)

Leaving Hulu on: December 31 | Director: Shawn Levy

Cast: Ben Stiller, Bill Cobbs, Robin Williams

Larry Daley (Ben Stiller) is a good-natured dreamer. The problem? He seems to struggle to find a job. Fortunately enough, he manages to land a position as a night security guard at the Museum of Natural History. Night at the Museum is a prime example of everything that could possibly go wrong with your job. The first night starts off smoothly, until the dead artifacts in the museum might not be so dead after all. Not a moment too soon, Larry finds himself in a comical face-off with a lively T. Rex skeleton, miniature armies of Romans and cowboys, and a mischievous monkey pushing him to his limits. With the unexpected help of President Teddy Roosevelt (Robin Williams), Larry strives to control the chaos and, in the process, potentially become a hero in his son’s eyes. Featuring nonstop fun and jaw-dropping special effects, the film is a laugh-out-loud occasion for audiences of all ages.

'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' (1975)

Leaving Hulu on: December 31 | Director: Jim Sharman

Cast: Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick

Strap on your garter belts and step into the lab to witness the cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Set against a wild and rain-soaked late-November evening outside Denton, Ohio, the film follows the tale of Brad Majors and Janet Weiss, a blissfully engaged yet prudish couple who stumble upon the eccentric lair of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a cross-dressing mad scientist from outer space. This sinfully twisted spectacle pays homage to sci-fi, horror, B-movies, and rock music, all coming together into a decadently entertaining experience.

