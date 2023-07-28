Need help to choose the right movie for the occasion? Hulu’s got a wide category of films that audiences can access easily. But sometimes, deciding on just one movie can be a very confusing and intimidating ordeal. It doesn’t help that some of these films might leave the streaming platform anytime soon. Not to fret! Our curated list of films below narrows down some of the best film choices available on Hulu. From recent blockbusters to light-hearted flicks, there’s a film for everyone and every mood. So without further ado, here are the seven best movies to watch before they leave Hulu in August 2023.

Read More About What's Streaming on Hulu:

Dune (2021)

Leaving on: August 9 | Director: Denis Villeneuve

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Zendaya

Set in a distant future, Dune takes place in a galaxy where noble families control various planets and resources. The story centers around the desert planet Arrakis, also known as Dune, which is the only source of the highly valuable spice known as melange. This spice has the power to enhance human abilities, prolong life, and facilitate space travel. The protagonist, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), is the son of Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson). The Atreides family is entrusted with the control of Arrakis, which causes them to clash with the rival House Harkonnen, who previously held dominion over the planet. Amidst political intrigue and power struggles, Paul becomes entangled in a prophecy that foretells his destiny as a messianic figure for the desert-dwelling people known as the Fremen. Weaving together politics, religion, environmentalism, and the exploration of power dynamics, Dune has garnered immense praise as a cinematic triumph.

Watch on Hulu

Zoolander (2001)

Leaving on: August 11 | Director: Ben Stiller

Cast: Ben Stiller, Owen Wilson, Will Ferrell, Christine Taylor, Milla Jovovich

Get a taste of the fashion industry in Zoolander! Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller), a dim-witted and ridiculously good-looking male supermodel, has reached the pinnacle of his career but is facing a decline in popularity. It doesn't help that his status as the industry's top male model is challenged by the rising star, Hansel McDonald (Owen Wilson), known for his laid-back and free-spirited approach to modeling. To make matters worse, Derek's decline prompts fashion mogul Jacobim Mugatu (Will Ferrell) to hatch a sinister plot to brainwash him into assassinating the Prime Minister of Malaysia. As Derek falls into Mugatu's scheme, he meets a journalist named Matilda Jeffries (Christine Taylor) who suspects something is awry with the male model's behavior. Together, they uncover the dark plot and attempt to foil Mugatu's evil intentions. With its over-the-top humor, memorable quotes, and cameo appearances from various real-life celebrities and fashion figures, Zoolander is far from a faux pas.

Watch on Hulu

Black Dynamite (2009)

Leaving on: August 31 | Director: Scott Sanders

Cast: Michael Jai White, Tommy Davidson, Salli Richardson

A homage and parody of 1970s blaxploitation films, the film follows Black Dynamite (Michael Jai White), a former CIA operative and Vietnam War veteran turned streetwise hero, seeking justice for his murdered brother and uncovering a larger conspiracy. When his younger brother is killed during a drug deal gone wrong, Black Dynamite takes it upon himself to clean up the streets of Los Angeles and avenge his brother's death. As he delves deeper into the case, Black Dynamite uncovers a web of corruption and discovers that the drug epidemic plaguing his community is tied to a nefarious plot orchestrated by The Man, a mysterious figure seeking to control and exploit the black population through addictive substances. Tying together action, satire, and spoof elements, Black Dynamite is a testament to the style and tropes of its genre.

Watch on Hulu

Borat (2006)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Leaving on: August 31 | Director: Larry Charles

Cast: Sacha Baron Cohen

Also known by its much longer title, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, the satirical mockumentary is equal parts amusing and astounding. Fictional Kazakhstani journalist named Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen) travels to the United States to create a documentary about American culture. Embarking on a cross-country journey, Borat sets out to learn about American customs, traditions, and behavior. As Borat navigates through various American cities and interacts with ordinary citizens, politicians, and celebrities, the film takes on a satirical tone, exposing the prejudices, stereotypes, and absurdities present in American society. Borat's interactions with unsuspecting individuals lead to awkward and hilarious encounters that test the boundaries of politeness and tolerance. Borat blurs the line between reality and fiction, making it a classic cultural phenomenon.

Watch on Hulu

The Shape of Water (2017)

Leaving on: August 31 | Director: Guillermo del Toro

Cast: Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones, Octavia Spencer

The Shape of Water takes place during the Cold War era in 1962 Baltimore. Elisa Esposito (Sally Hawkins) is a mute and lonely woman who works as a cleaning lady at a high-security government laboratory. But when she discovers a mysterious amphibious creature (Doug Jones) being held captive in the laboratory's water tank, her world instantly changes. Despite the differences between them, the two develop a deep and profound bond, as they communicate through sign language, music, and acts of kindness. But the government has other sinister plans for the creature. Together with her coworker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) and a sympathetic scientist named Dr. Robert Hoffstetler (Michael Stuhlbarg), the three attempt to rescue the amphibious being and save it from its impending doom. While often considered a love story, the film addresses themes of empathy, acceptance, and the consequences of prejudice.

Watch on Hulu

Get Him to the Greek (2010)

Image via Universal Pictures

Leaving on: August 31 | Director: Nicholas Stoller

Cast: Jonah Hill, Russell Brand, Elisabeth Moss, Rose Byrne, Colm Meaney

Serving as a spin-off and sequel to the 2008 film Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek follows Aaron Green (Jonah Hill), a young and ambitious record company intern who is given the task of escorting British rock star Aldous Snow (Russell Brand) from London to Los Angeles to perform a comeback concert at the Greek Theatre. Aldous Snow, a hedonistic and troubled musician, has fallen from grace due to a string of personal and professional setbacks. Aaron's mission seems straightforward at first, but things quickly spiral out of control as he finds himself entangled in Aldous' chaotic lifestyle and impulsive behavior. Filled with memorable and outrageous moments, a rocking soundtrack, and a mix of laugh-out-loud humor and surprising heart, Get Him to the Greek is a comedic rollercoaster that keeps audiences entertained from start to finish.

Watch on Hulu

Jurassic Park (1993)

Image via Universal

Leaving on: August 31 | Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Richard Attenborough, Joseph Mazzello

Steven Spielberg stans wouldn't want to miss this classic on Hulu. Jurassic Park follows the incredibly wealthy and ambitious entrepreneur John Hammond (Richard Attenborough), creator of the Jurassic Park theme park on the fictional island of Isla Nublar. But instead of putting in rollercoasters and joy rides, Hammond takes it up a notch with his genetically recreated dinosaurs, all thanks to cloning technology. In order to draw in potential investors, Hammond invites a group of experts to the island to evaluate the safety and viability of the park. The group includes paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill), paleobotanist Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern), chaos theorist Dr. Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum), and Hammond's own grandchildren, Tim (Joseph Mazzello) and Lex (Ariana Richards).

Of course, bringing back dinosaurs from extinction is never a good idea. Due to a series of technical malfunctions and the irresponsibility of the park's employees, the cloned dinosaurs break free from their enclosures, leading to chaos and danger throughout the island. As the characters fight for survival, they must navigate the treacherous landscape and confront the awe-inspiring but deadly creatures. Interestingly, Jurassic Park will only be added to Hulu on August 1, so you have exactly one month to watch it on the service.