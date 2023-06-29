Having a hard time deciding what to watch on Hulu? With movies constantly entering and leaving the lineup each month, it can be quite a challenge choosing a flick. Luckily, you can skip the scrolling. We’ve curated a list of films that cater to every mood and preference, ensuring you'll have the perfect movie for your next viewing session. Whether you're in the mood for an adrenaline-pumping blockbuster or a heartwarming romantic comedy, you definitely wouldn't want to miss out on these incredible movies before they bid farewell to Hulu.

Below is our list of the seven best movies to watch before they leave Hulu in July 2023.

Boogie Nights (1997)

Leaving on: July 31 | Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Cast: Mark Wahlberg, Julianne Moore, Burt Reynolds, Don Cheadle

Fans of Euphoria are bound to enjoy Paul Thomas Anderson’s Boogie Nights. During the Golden Age of Porn, high-school dropout Eddie Adams (Mark Wahlberg) struggles to make ends meet as a nightclub dishwasher. However, after being discovered by porn filmmaker Jack Horner (Burt Reynolds), Eddie gradually molds himself into an adult film sensation and reaps the fame and fortune that comes with his success - at a cost. Boogie Nights, set in the 1980s, is a testament to the pornography industry, which has seen its fair share of highs and lows. With its stellar ensemble and Anderson’s meticulous direction, the Academy Award-nominated film offers a nuanced fictionalized glimpse into the misunderstood industry, exploring themes of family, ambition, excess, and the toll it takes on people's lives.

Speed (1994)

Leaving on: July 31 | Director: Jan de Bont

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper, Sandra Bullock, Joe Morton, Jeff Daniels

The stakes are higher than ever in Jan de Bont's critically acclaimed Speed. When a Los Angeles city bus is rigged with a bomb that explodes if the bus's speed falls below 50 miles per hour, Officer Jack Traven (Keanu Reeves) goes on a race against the clock to apprehend the bomber, Howard Payne (Dennis Hopper). With the lives of innocent passengers in jeopardy, Traven teams up with Annie Porter (Sandra Bullock) as they navigate traffic jams, tight corners, and the constant pressure of keeping the bus moving, all while attempting to outwit and track down the cunning bomber. Jam-packed with heart-racing action sequences (and the iconic bus jump scene), Speed and its sequel Speed 2: Cruise Control (also leaving Hulu soon) will keep you on the edge of your seats.

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Leaving on: July 31 | Directors: Glenn Ficarra, John Requa

Cast: Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone

Middle-aged Cal Weaver (Steve Carell) finds himself at a loss when his wife asks him for a divorce. Officially single, the poor guy doesn’t really know how to mingle. His life changes when he meets Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling), a suave and charismatic womanizer, at a local bar. With Jacob as his mentor, and a nice pair of dress shoes, Cal goes through the ultimate transformation from sad divorcee to confident hottie. While Cal begins his new journey in the dating scene, Jacob finds himself falling head over heels for law student Hannah (Emma Stone). Weaving together multiple interconnected storylines, Crazy Stupid Love portrays the silly complexities of love and personal growth - no matter how old you are in life.

Once (2007)

Leaving on: July 31 | Director: John Carney

Cast: Glen Hansard, Markéta Irglová

John Carney’s musical romantic drama tells the story of an Irish street musician, simply known as Guy (Glen Hansard), who meets and forms a connection with a Czech immigrant named Girl (Markéta Irglová) in Dublin. A struggling musician who works at his father's repair shop, Guy is constantly encouraged by Girl to chase after his musical ambitions. As they share their personal stories, they eventually bond over their shared love for music, all while trying to recover from their failed relationships. Praised for its Academy Award-winning original song "Falling Slowly", Once stands out for its heartfelt simplicity and realistic portrayal of human relationships and the delicate balance between love, friendship, and growth.

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

Leaving on: July 31 | Director: Wayne Wang

Cast: Kieu Chinh, Ming-Na Wen, Tamlyn Tomita, Tsai Chin, France Nuyen

Based on the novel of the same name, The Joy Luck Club is a celebration of the Chinese-American experience and the exploration of cultural identity and familial bonds. Through a series of flashbacks and present-day events, the film follows the intertwined lives of four Chinese women, delving into the struggles and clashes they face in the land of opportunity. Director Wayne Wang, regarded as one of the first Chinese-American filmmakers to make a name for himself in Hollywood, frequently addresses issues of contemporary Asian-American culture and generational clashes. The Joy Luck Club is no exception, highlighting the complexities of mother-daughter relationships under the weight of American modernity and Chinese tradition.

The Goonies (1985)

Leaving on: July 31 | Director: Richard Donner

Cast: Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Corey Feldman, Ke Huy Quan

Adapted from a story by Steven Spielberg, the beloved adventure comedy follows a group of young friends, a.k.a. The Goonies, who embark on a thrilling quest to find hidden treasure in order to save their homes from being demolished. With an old treasure map in their hands, the group finds themselves in an underground cavern known as the “Goon Docks”, where they believe the treasure is kept by a pirate. Well-known for its memorable characters, The Goonies melted audiences with its youthful energy. No matter how young or old you are, viewers can’t help but smile at the film’s childlike adventurous spirit, making it a nostalgic favorite for generations.

Atonement (2007)

Leaving on: July 31 | Director: Joe Wright

Cast: James McAvoy, Keira Knightley, Romola Garai, Saoirse Ronan, Vanessa Redgrave

Atonement is set in the 1930s against the backdrop of World War II and follows the lives of three main characters: Briony Tallis — played as a young girl by Saoirse Ronan and later as an adult by Romola Garai — her older sister Cecilia (Keira Knightley), and Robbie Turney (James McAvoy). When Briony misinterprets an incident involving Cecilia and Robbie, she makes a false accusation that sets off a chain of events that will change the course of their lives forever. The film is a heartbreaking portrayal of the consequences of Briony's action and the impact it has on the characters' lives, spanning several decades and shifting between different time periods.

