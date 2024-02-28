March is almost here, tapping on our windows with the promise of spring breezes. What better way to welcome the changing season than indulging in some of Hulu’s finest movie selections? While March often brings thoughts of St. Patrick’s Day and the luck of the Irish, there’s an array of movies for those seeking something beyond the usual festivities. Hulu’s extensive movie library ensures there’s a film to suit every taste, allowing you to immerse yourself in the spirit of March.

Explore these Hulu movie suggestions to accompany you and your loved ones as you embrace the freshness of March. Be sure to catch them before they bid farewell!

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Leaving: March 5 Director: Jon M. Chu Screenplay: Peter Chiarelli, Adele Lim Cast: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Gemma Chan, Lisa Lu, Awkwafina, Ken Jeong, Michelle Yeoh

From the director responsible for the upcoming Wicked movies, Crazy Rich Asians is a delicious film adaptation of the Crazy Rich Asians novel by Kevin Kwan. Rachel Chu (Wu) is an intelligent Economics Professor specializing in game theory at NYU. But Rachel isn’t only scoring big in academia. She’s also the girlfriend of the devilishly handsome Nick Young (Golding). After a year of serious dating, Nick invites Rachel to his hometown of Singapore to attend his best friend’s wedding. What was supposed to be a casual trip turned a complete 180 degrees when Rachel learned of her boyfriend’s background: the super-wealthy, old-money Young family. If that isn’t enough, Nick’s mother Eleanor (Yeoh), isn’t too happy with Rachel - especially since Eleanor expects her son to take over the Young Corporation.

A Star is Born (2018)

Leaving: March 7 Director: Bradley Cooper Screenplay: Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters Cast: Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Andrew Dice Clay, Dave Chappelle, Sam Elliott

With the film’s soundtrack six million copies worldwide, and winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song with “Shallow”, A Star is Born is a musical sensation guaranteed to break some heartstrings. Jackson Maine (Cooper) is a famous country music singer secretly struggling with alcohol and drug addiction. One night at a drag bar, Jackson encounters the shy Ally (Gaga), a waitress on the brink of giving up her dreams as a singer. Surprised at her vocal prowess and stage presence after watching her perform, Jackson persuades Ally to follow up on her ambitions with his help. Although hesitant, she takes up the offer, and sure enough, she skyrockets to the spotlight. But fame always has its downsides. As Ally’s professional music career takes off, her budding romantic relationship with Jackson takes a sour turn, especially with his internal demons getting louder.

The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

Leaving: March 12 Director: Martin McDonagh Screenplay: Martin McDonagh Cast: Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, Barry Keoghan

Reuniting McDonagh with Farrell and Gleeson for the first time after 14 years, The Banshees of Inisherin offers a simple message: all good things must come to an end. Lifelong friends Padraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleeson) are stuck at a crossroads: Colm wants to break off their friendship - without any reason. Betrayed to his boots, the good-natured Padriac wouldn’t believe his ears. No matter how often Padirac asks for an explanation, Colm says nothing and merely gives the cold shoulder. Unwilling to let Colm get the best of him, Padriac enlists the help of his sister Siobhan (Condon) and the young Dominic (Keoghan) to improve their friendship. But their efforts were in vain, and any attempt to repair the relationship only escalates the situation to extreme, and even bloody consequences.

Love, Simon (2018)

Leaving: March 14 Director: Greg Berlanti Screenplay: Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger Cast: Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Garner, Katherin Langford

Simon Spier (Robinson), a high school senior leading what he deems a typical life, grapples with a hidden truth: he’s gay and hasn’t come out. Although he’s surrounded by supportive friends and a seemingly accepting environment, the thought of telling the truth still scares him. Amidst his confusion, he forms an anonymous bond with another closeted classmate known only as “Blue” through online exchanges. As Simon navigates his own self-discovery and wrestles with the fear of revealing his sexuality, he embarks on a quest to uncover Blue’s true identity. Along the way, Simon’s journey forces him to confront his preconceptions about those around him and the complexities of his own emotions. However, his desire to keep his secret leads him down a path of deception, faking his reality in an attempt to shield his own truth. Love, Simon is a coming-of-age romance that touches on what it means to live your most authentic life, and the courage needed to do that.

Dunkirk (2017)

Leaving: March 31 Director: Christopher Nolan Screenplay: Christopher Nolan Cast: Fionn Whitehead, Tom Glynn-Carney, Jack Lowden, Harry Styles, Aneurin Barnard, James D'Arcy, Barry Keoghan, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance, Tom Hardy

Taking place in the tumultuous spring of 1940, Dunkirk is a harrowing tale of the war looming over Dunkirk as British and French soldiers, along with a crew of civilians, find themselves cornered by advancing German forces. Amidst the chaos, a young soldier, two Royal Air Force pilots, and a determined group of civilian boatmen witness the unfolding drama from different perspectives. As the German Luftwaffe rains terror from above, the stranded soldiers cling to hope for a miraculous escape. Against all odds, Operation Dynamo unfolded as a testament to human courage and solidarity. A defining moment in history, the movie is told through the eyes of soldiers, pilots, and civilians alike.

The Notebook (2004)

Leaving: March 31 Director: Nick Cassavetes Screenplay: Jeremy Leven Cast: Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, James Garner, Gena Rowlands, James Marsden, Kevin Connolly, Sam Shepard, Joan Allen

In the serene confines of a nursing home, The Notebookintroduces a gentle soul with a heart full of stories, sharing the tale of star-crossed lovers with his fellow resident, a woman grappling with dementia. Duke transports his listener to the sun-kissed landscapes of 1930s North Carolina, where the passionate romance between Noah (Gosling), a humble country boy, and Allie (McAdams), a privileged city girl, unfolds against the backdrop of societal divides. As Duke and his listener journey through the highs and lows of Noah and Allie’s relationship, they confront the idea of whether love truly can conquer all.

Batman Begins (2005)

Leaving: March 31 Director: Christopher Nolan Screenplay: Christopher Nolan, David S. Goyer Cast: Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Liam Neeson, Katie Holmes, Gary Oldman, Cillian Murphy, Tom Wilkinson, Rutger Hauer, Ken Watanabe, Morgan Freeman

Another classic by award-winning director Nolan, Batman Begins kicks off the vigilante’s legacy on the silver screen. As a child, Bruce Wayne (Bale) witnesses the tragic murder of his parents, igniting a lifelong quest for justice. Venturing into the world, he takes it upon himself to go to central Asia, training under Ra’s Al Ghul (Neeson) and his League of Shadows. With his newfound abilities, Bruce returns to Gotham, reclaiming his family’s legacy and adopting the mantle of Batman. With Gotham teetering on the brink of chaos, Batman must face a new breed of villain. But he’s not alone. With the guidance of his loyal caretaker Alfred Pennyworth (Caine) and the brilliance of Lucius Fox (Freeman), Batman wages war against the criminal underworld.