May is just around the corner, so why not kick off the month by checking out Hulu’s awesome movie lineup? From the action-packed War Dogs to the Oscar-nominated Elvis, the streaming platform’s got something for everyone. But with a variety of options available, there are some movies worth checking out before they leave Hulu. Grab some popcorn, and chill with a flick that suits your May mood!

Check out these 7 Hulu movie suggestions to get you in the May groove. Don’t wait too long - these movies might not stick around forever.

'War Dogs' (2016)

Custom Image by Federico Napoli

Leaving: May 7 Director: Todd Phillips Screenplay by: Stephen Chin, Todd Phillips, Jason Smilovic Cast: Jonah Hill, Miles Teller, Ana de Armas, Bradley Cooper

Loosely based on a true story, War Dogs follows the down-on-his-luck David Packouz (Miles Teller), sadly working as a massage therapist to make a living. David is desperate to make some extra cash, especially after he finds out that his girlfriend is pregnant. Luckily for him, it was 2005 - the U.S. was currently in the middle of a war in Iraq and Afghanistan. When David becomes reacquainted with his long-lost junior high pal Efraim Diveroli (Jonah Hill), the two get into some shady yet technically legal business involving arms dealing.

With the Iraq War at its peak, the two learn that small businesses are allowed to bid on U.S. Military contracts, all thanks to a little-known government initiative. With Efraim’s weapon-selling company, the two begin to start small and eventually bring in tons of cash. Drunk in their new riches, the two experience the high life. But the work’s not over yet. The duo lands the biggest score they’ve ever had, a $300-million contract with the U.S. government to arm America’s allies in Afghanistan. Luckily, no deal is too big for these twenty-somethings as long as they don’t mess up.

'Empire of Light' (2022)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Leaving: May 13 Director: Sam Mendes Screenplay by: Sam Mendes Cast: Olivia Colman, Micheal Ward, Monica Dolan, Tom Brooke, Tanya Moodie, Hannah Onslow, Crystal Clarke, Toby Jones, Colin Firth

Nothing’s good in 1980s England. Set against Margaret Thatcher’s Britain into recession, the country is experiencing an alarming rate of unemployment and extremism. In the seaside town of Margate, located on the southeast coast, there lives Hilary (Olivia Colman), a cinema manager who lives with bipolar disorder. Struggling with her mental condition, Hilary maintains a simple routine to keep her going, one of which includes tending to the front-of-house duties as manager at the Empire, a once-beaming movie palace that has seen better days.

Although Hilary enjoys her time surrounded by classic movies, there’s nothing that could erase the depression sucking on her soul. But things start to change when Stephen (Micheal Ward) enters her life. A new employee at the Empire, all Stephen ever dreams of is to escape this silly little town. Thanks to their shared sense of adversity, the two begin their own healing journeys, keeping each other company. Empire of Light is a subtle yet poignant story of learning to cope with the darkest days through the simple power of human connection - and cinema.

'Elvis' (2022)

Close

Leaving: May 30 Director: Baz Luhrmann Screenplay by: Baz Luhrmann, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, Jeremy Doner Cast: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh

No other musician in the past century has come close to Elvis Presley. The world might recognize him as the King of Rock and Roll, but those close to the late singer know him as a passionate and arguably overzealous human being. Elvis follows the origin story of the renowned musician, as told from the eyes of his controversial manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Taking audiences back to as early as his childhood days, it’s no secret that the young Elvis shares a spiritual connection with music.

Now all grown up, the adult Elvis (Austin Butler) is eager to make it as a musician. With the help of the Colonel, Elvis’s career unexpectedly skyrockets, with his name mentioned on every radio and TV show. But his success is not without its costs. On top of his conflicting relationship with his manager and a rocky marriage with his wife Priscilla (Olivia DeJonge), Elvis’ provocative music and style landed him in serious legal trouble with the media. Spanning over 20 years, the movie chronicles the key moments that made Elvis into the global phenomenon he is today.

'Bad Teacher' (2011)

Image via Sony Pictures

Leaving: May 31 Director: Jake Kasdan Screenplay by: Lee Eisenberg, Gene Stupnitsky Cast: Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake, Lucy Punch, John Michael Higgins, Jason Segel

Everybody hates their job, but middle school teacher Elizabeth Halsey (Cameron Diaz) simply doesn’t give an F. Bad Teacher follows Elizabeth, who’s clearly uninterested in her day job. Lazy, incompetent, and always sleeping on the job, teaching is a mere side gig for her. Elizabeth’s true plan is to marry someone rich and be taken care of forever. Unfortunately, when her wealthy fiancé decides to break off their engagement, Elizabeth is back to square one. Luckily for her, things brighten up when Scott Delacorte (Justin Timberlake) starts working at her school. Not only is he a good-looking substitute teacher, but he’s also extremely rich.

Upon learning that Scott has just got out of a relationship with his big-chested ex-girlfriend, Elizabeth is under the impression that Scott prefers girls with large breasts. True to Elizabeth’s gold-digging nature, she comes up with the ultimate scheme: raise a ton of money, undergo a breast enlargement, and marry Scott. Whether it’s stealing cash from students or getting a bonus by obtaining the highest class scores on the state exam, Elizabeth does whatever it takes to achieve her dream chest and husband.

'Don't Worry Darling' (2022)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Leaving: May 31 Director: Olivia Wilde Screenplay by: Katie Silberman Cast: Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Chris Pine

Against a backdrop of 1950s suburban charm, Alice Chambers (Florence Pugh) lives a mesmerizing life as a young housewife in Victory, California. Married to the charming Jack (Harry Styles), the two enjoy marital bliss within the confines of a picturesque desert community. Every day, Alice tends to her duties at home, while Jack ventures off to work, along with the rest of the men. The problem is, Alice has no idea where Jack works.

While the other housewives in the suburbs urge Alice to steer clear of prying into his office, she doesn’t listen. The more Alice observes the peculiar behavior of her neighbors, the more she becomes aware of the strange occurrences happening within the tightly-knit community. Her curiosity pushes her to uncover forbidden territories, uncovering secrets that put her life at risk. That’s what you get for being worried in Don’t Worry Darling.

'Life of Pi' (2012)

Image via Fox Productions.

Leaving: May 31 Director: Ang Lee Screenplay by: David Magee Cast: Suraj Sharma, Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Rafe Spall, Gérard Depardieu

Directed by Oscar-winner Ang Lee, Life of Pi tells a tale of survival and resilience through the eyes of Pi Patel (Suraj Sharma), an Indian storyteller. Pi recounts his upbringing in French-occupied India, where his family owned a zoo. Forced to leave their homeland, they embark on a life-risking voyage to Canada aboard a Japanese cargo ship.

Tragedy strikes when a violent storm sinks the ship, leaving Pi adrift at sea with only a fearsome Bengal tiger named Richard Parker. As days turn into weeks and resources dwindle, Pi forms an unlikely bond with the tiger, relying on his wits and faith to endure.

'Dune' (2021)

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Leaving: May 31 Director: Denis Villeneuve Screenplay by: Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista

A sprawling saga, Dune follows the noble House Atreides as they become entangled in political matters upon assuming control of the desert world Arrakis, home to the universe’s most sought-after treasure - the Spice. Caught in the middle of this burgeoning conflict is the young scion Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), who wades through this treacherous landscape filled with ominous visions and the looming threat of his family rivals, the House Harkonnen.

As Paul undertakes his journey, he finds kinship with the mysterious Fremen, the desert planet’s indigenous inhabitants. As rival factions clash with each other for control of Arrakis’ invaluable resource, Paul must confront his deepest fears and embrace his role in shaping the fate of his kin and his people. Winner of six Academy Awards at the 2022 Oscars, the movie is celebrated for its expansive storytelling and visual effects. Its box-office hit sequel, Dune: Part Two, is also no question.