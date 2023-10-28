November is knocking on our doors, and what better way to embrace the crisp autumn vibes than with some of Hulu’s finest selections? While nothing beats the feeling of cozying up by the fireplace indoors, not everyone might share the same penchant for heartwarming cinema this season. With Hulu’s diverse movie collection, there’s a film for every taste to truly savor the November atmosphere. That said, with the height of Fall comes the time to say goodbye to some great movies from the streamer's library. Read on for our selection of the best movies on Hulu that'll be leaving the service in November. Make sure to catch them before they’re gone!

'Ready Player One' (2018)

Leaving Hulu on: November 2 | Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn, T.J. Miller, Simon Pegg

From the legendary director Steven Spielberg, Ready Player One is a sci-fi fic based on the 2011 novel of the same name by Ernest Cline. Taking place in a dystopian future in the year 2045, the Earth’s population seeks refuge in a virtual reality environment called the OASIS as a means of escaping their harsh reality. Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) is one of the many individuals who are in OASIS, going by the avatar Parzival. When James Halliday (Mary Rylance), the creator of the OASIS, suddenly dies, he leaves a challenge for all fellow OASIS users to find an Easter egg hidden somewhere in the virtual world. Whoever claims the Easter egg first will automatically receive James’ fortune and complete authority of OASIS.

'A Walk to Remember' (2002)

Leaving Hulu on: November 3 | Director: Adam Shankman

Cast: Shane West, Mandy Moore

Adapted from the novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks, A Walk to Remember is set in the late 1990s in the small town of Beaufort, North Carolina. High school bad boy Landon Carter (Shane West), who’s secretly gifted but has a rebellious spirit, gets into serious trouble for a reckless prank gone wrong. As part of his punishment, he is required to attend community service activities - which include joining the school’s drama club. Landon eventually gets paired up with Jamie Sullivan (Mandy Moore), the quiet girl at school who just so happens to be the daughter of the town minister. Despite their rocky relationship, the two develop a deep connection that blossoms into young love. But when Jamie finally reveals her heartbreaking secret to Landon, his world is shattered. An emotional story that has touched the hearts of mid-2000s teens and young adults, A Walk to Remember remains one of Sparks' most notable book-to-movie adaptations. Oh, and let’s not forget Jamie’s tear-jerking performance of “Only Hope”.

'Mad Max: Fury Road' (2015)

Leaving Hulu on: November 8 | Director: George Miller

Cast: Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Riley Keough, Zoë Kravitz

The fourth film in the Mad Max franchise, and the reboot and sequel to the original series, Mad Max: Fury Road follows Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy), a former police officer, who has become a solitary wanderer trying to survive in a desolate, dystopian desert. Max finds himself in huge trouble when he is held captive by a warlord named Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne). However, one of Joe’s trued lieutenants, the Furiosa (Charlize Theron) decides to betray him and flee with his five wives, leading them in a war rig as they escape across the desert. Furiosa’s actions set off a chain reaction of events - Max eventually manages to escape and becomes part of Furiosa’s mission. However, their alliance isn’t as smooth sailing as they’d hoped to be. And with Immortan Joe and his goons hot on their tail, there’s no time for arguments. Pedal to the metal, everyone!

'The Intern' (2015)

Leaving Hulu on: November 21 | Director: Nancy Meyers

Cast: Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway, Rene Russo

What’s better than a good old-fashioned buddy comedy drama in November? Robert De Niro starring in one! The Intern follows Ben Whittaker (De Niro), a 70-year-old widower fresh from retirement and looking for new, meaningful things to do with his life. Out of sheer boredom, he decides to apply for a senior intern position at an online fashion retailer called About the Fit, owned by young entrepreneur Jules Ostin (Anne Hathaway). Despite her initial reservations about hiring Ben, she gives him a chance. Ben is soon thrown into the high-energy and intimidating world of the modern workplace. Surprisingly, he manages to keep up and sometimes serves as a great mentor to Jules along the way. You’re never too old to try something new!

'Sleepless in Seattle' (1993)

Leaving Hulu on: November 30 | Director: Nora Ephron

Cast: Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, Ross Malinger

A rom-com classic from the late Nora Ephron, Sleepless in Seattle stars Tom Hanks as Sam Baldwin, a grieving widower unable to move past the loss of his wife. On Christmas Eve, his son Jonah (Ross Malinger) makes a call to a radio talk show under Sam’s name, to describe the perfect marriage he had with his late wife and how much he misses her. His heartwarming story catches on to fellow listeners like wildfire, one of them including Annie Reed (Meg Ryan), a newspaper writer from Baltimore who finds herself drawn to Sam. Recently celebrating its 30th anniversary, the film depicts Ephron’s mastery in conveying the human need for emotional connection. Just like water, air, or food, humans are incapable of functioning without love. Featuring one of cinema’s most romantic scenes set against the backdrop of New York City, the film warms up the coldest of hearts in November.

'The Transporter' (2002)

Leaving Hulu on: November 30 | Director: Cory Yuen

Cast: Jason Statham, Shu Qi, François Berléand, Matt Schulze, Ric Young

Jam-packed with high-octane action sequences and fast-paced storytelling, The Transporter follows Frank Martin (Jason Statham), a skilled and professional driver who specializes in transporting goods of any kind. The best part? He never asks questions. Being the best in the business, Frank abides by three rules: never change the deal, no names, and never open that package. But when he decides to break one of his rules, he discovers that one of his packages is a gagged woman named Lai (Shu Qi). His actions come with consequences. Now embroiled in a dangerous situation involving human trafficking and powerful criminals, Frank pushes his principles aside to rescue Lai from the clutches of her captors.

'Shaun of the Dead' (2004)

Leaving Hulu on: November 30 | Director: Edgar Wright

Cast: Simon Pegg, Kate Ashfield, Lucy Davis, Nick Frost, Dylan Moran, Bill Nighy, Penelope Wilton

Shaun of the Dead is not your average zombie movie. Centering on Shaun (Simon Pegg), a rather clueless and aimless electronics store employee living in London, he doesn’t have the dream life he hopes for. He’s stuck in a dead-end job with no future prospects, his girlfriend seems to hate him, and his best friend Ed (Nick Frost) can be quite an irresponsible mess. But things start to shake up when a zombie apocalypse descends upon the streets of London. Although the two initially fail to realize it, they soon encounter the chaos themselves after a wild night out. Seeking refuge in Shaun’s favorite pub, The Winchester, Shaun and his rag-tag group of survivors take on the unlikely roles of heroes as they come face-to-face with their zombie-infested city.

