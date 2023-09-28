Spooky season is upon us, and what better way to spend this time of the year than catching up on all of your favorite horror movies? Nothing beats scaring yourself silly with the classics like Halloween or buzzing new releases like A24’s Talk to Me. But even though the creepiest time of the year calls for some of the most bone-chilling movies ever made, not everyone might be a fan of all things ghosts and gore. With Hulu’s diverse movie catalog, there’s a movie for everyone to get into the spine-tingling Halloween spiriting. We’re not ghoul-ing around with this list! Take a look at our Hulu film selections for you to watch before they leave the service in October. Be sure to catch them while you still can!

'The Exorcist III' (1990)

Leaving Hulu on: October 8 | Director: William Peter Blatty

Cast: George C. Scott, Ed Flanders, Jason Miller, Scott Wilson, Nicol Williamson

Taking place fifteen years after the events of The Exorcist (1973), Lieutenant William F. Kinderman (George C. Scott) investigates a series of killings that have been terrorizing the district, presumed to be the work of a mass murder. Although he remains skeptical, the rising death toll pushes the lieutenant to bury his head into the case, which only seems to lead him to a dead end. But when an inmate at the local psychiatric ward, who bears resemblance to the late Father Damien Karras, claims to have all the answers Kinderman needs, the lieutenant is willing to risk anything to make a break for the case. The only question: is he ready to uncover more than he bargained for? Also part of The Exorcist universe, the franchise’s latest installment The Exorcist: Believer, starring Leslie Odom Jr., is set to release in theaters on October 6, 2023.

'Hotel Transylvania' (2012)

Leaving Hulu on: October 31 | Director: Genndy Tartakovsky

Cast: Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez

Having an overbearing father can be a pain in the butt, especially when he’s a vampire. True to its title, Hotel Transylvania follows Count Dracula (Adam Sandler) as the owner of a lavish hotel located far, far away from civilization. The secludedness of the resort is no mere accident, Hotel Transylvania is built as a safe haven for monsters of all kinds to take a vacation without having to worry about humans chasing them away. But when Count Dracula’s daughter, Mavis (Selena Gomez), has her 118th birthday celebration with fellow monsters, an unsuspecting human who goes by the name of Jonathan (Andy Samberg) stumbles upon the hotel, ultimately being discovered by Dracula. Not wanting to cause panic among the guests, Dracula disguises Jonathan as a monster, but things get complicated when Mavis and (the disguised) Jonathan start having feelings for each other.

'Evil Dead' (2013)

Leaving Hulu on: October 31 | Director: Fede Álvarez

Cast: Jane Levy, Shiloh Fernandez, Lou Taylor Pucci, Jessica Lucas

Recognized as a “re-imagining” of the original 1981 movie, Evil Dead follows a group of five friends embarking on a retreat to a remote cabin in an attempt to help Mia (Jane Levy) get through her heroin addiction. But what’s supposed to be an idyllic getaway in the woods takes a more sinister turn when they chance upon a book called The Naturom Demonto. All hell breaks loose when Eric (Lou Taylor Pucci) recites an incantation from the book, summoning demonic forces that spark a nightmarish sequence of events.

'Only Lovers Left Alive' (2014)

Leaving Hulu on: October 31 | Director: Jim Jarmusch

Cast: Tilda Swinton, Tom Hiddleston, Mia Wasikowska, Anton Yelchin

“Cool people never die”. Romance takes an otherworldly turn in Only Lovers Left Alive. Following a married pair of desolate vampires, Adam (Tom Hiddleston) is an underground musician living in Detroit. Depressed and suicidal, Adam is resentful at the state of human activities and the modern world. Meanwhile, his wife Eve (Tilda Swinton), upon learning of Adam’s condition, flies all the way from Tangier to check on him, all while trying to rekindle their love that has spanned for centuries. An exploration of their eternal love, the film is a testament to Adam and Eve’s perseverance in maintaining the tiniest bit of romance in their lives in an ever-changing world. You’ll find yourselves pulled into the film’s cool, atmospheric aesthetics and hypnotized by its carefully curated soundtrack.

'The Craft' (1996)

Leaving Hulu on: October 31 | Director: Andrew Fleming

Cast: Fairuza Balk, Robin Tunney, Neve Campbell, Rachel True

Things are about to get wicked. The Craft is a teen horror film centering around Sarah Baily (Robin Tunney), a newcomer to a Los Angeles high school who immediately strikes up a friendship with a group of three girls, who are rumored to be practicing witches. Possessing her own set of unusual abilities, it doesn’t take long for Sarah to get along with the group. Together, the girls harness their magical abilities to take control of their lives and seek revenge on those who have wronged them. However, all this comes with a price, and the girls find themselves sacrificing their friendship to fulfill their selfish needs. With its timeless feminist messaging and fashionable ‘90s aesthetics, it’s no wonder this film continues to gain a cult following years after its initial release.

'The Haunting in Connecticut' (2009)

Leaving Hulu on: October 31 | Director: Peter Cornwell

Cast: Virginia Madsen Kyle Gallner, Martin Donovan, Amanda Crew, Elias Koteas

Loosely inspired by the allegedly real experiences of the Snedeker family in the 1980s, The Haunting in Connecticut follows the Campbell family, particularly the son Matt (Kyle Gallner) who has been going through multiple rounds of cancer treatment. Trying to find somewhere closer to Matt’s clinic, the family decides to rent an old house in Connecticut. Little do they know that his house has a long, disturbing history that’s filled with all sorts of black magic, including necromancy, séances, and a mortuary.

'Bewitched' (2005)

Leaving Hulu on: October 31 | Director: Nora Ephron

Cast: Nicole Kidman, Will Ferrell

Witches just wanna have fun, Bewitched follows Isabel Bigelow (Nicole Kidman), an actual witch who chooses to lead a normal life. And what better place for a supernatural being to settle down than the City of Angels? Meanwhile, the super narcissistic Jack Wyatt (Will Ferrell) is chosen to play the role of Darrin in the remake of the 1960s sitcom Bewitched. After a fateful encounter in a bookstore, Jack persuades Isabel to audition for the role of Samantha, the leading lady of the show. But upon learning Jack’s true intentions, Isabel pulls out all of her spell-binding tricks to get back at Jack—and land the job along the way.

