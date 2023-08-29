Having a movie night conundrum? No worries, Hulu's movie treasure trove is at your service! But picking just one flick can feel like solving a Rubik's cube blindfolded. And let's not even talk about the vanishing acts some movies might pull on the streaming platform! But hey, don't get your popcorn in a twist. Behold, our handpicked movie marvels below – a menu of the absolute cream of the crop still available on Hulu. From good old fashion comedy to action-packed hits, we've got something to tickle every fancy. Hold onto your seats, because here come the top seven movies to catch before they bid adieu to Hulu in September 2023!

'You’re Not You' (2014)

Leaving on: September 4 | Director: George C. Wolfe

Cast: Hilary Swank, Emmy Rossum, Josh Duhamel

When gifted pianist Kate (Hilary Swank) grapples with a life-altering diagnosis of ALS, she has no choice but to be dependent on others. In need of urgent care and assistance, Kate hires carefree college student Bec (Emmy Rossum) as her caregiver. Despite no professional experience, Bec makes up for her lack of skills by forming an extraordinary bond with Kate, not just as a caregiver, but also as her emotional anchor throughout the challenges of her illness. You’re Not You delicately captures the evolving dynamics between Kate and Bec as they navigate life’s trials together, showcasing the profound impact of unexpected connections. As Kate discovers ways to find happiness and meaning despite her illness, Bec undergoes some growth of her own, gaining insight into compassion and accountability. The heartfelt movie underscores the immense influence one person can have on another, even in the unlikeliest circumstances.

'The Full Monty' (1997)

Leaving on: September 15 | Director: Peter Cattaneo

Cast: Robert Carlyle, Tom Wilkinson, Mark Addy

Prepare to have your ribs tickled and your mind blown. The Full Monty follows a gang of unemployed steelworkers in Sheffield, England, who are down on their luck due to the economic downturn. When the opportunity to launch their own all-male strip act arises, they are immediately sold on the idea. The craziest part? They’re going “the full monty”, baring it all during their performance. The fun classic isn’t merely about the wild notion of male stripping. The film tracks the crew's escapades as they rope in some unconventional employees for their joint, all while wrestling with their own doubts. As they gear up for their show, the men come face-to-face with their vulnerable sides, confronting matters such as self-image, manhood, and societal adventures. But the film’s allure lies in its knack for dealing with serious topics with a side of laughter, offering a delightful cinematic experience.

'The Grand Budapest Hotel' (2014)

Leaving on: September 29 | Director: Wes Anderson

Cast: Ralph Fiennes, F. Murray Abraham, Mathieu Amalric, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori

Another one of Wes Anderson’s whimsical and visually captivating masterpieces, The Grand Budapest Hotel takes audiences on a journey to the fictional European nation of Zubrowka in the 1930s. With the plot being a series of stories within stories, the enchanting film initially centers on legendary concierge Gustave H. (Ralph Fiennes) and his eager lobby boy Zero Moustafa (Tony Revolori) as they tend to the hotel’s eccentricities. With a multitude of zany guests swinging into the hotel day and night, there’s never a quiet day at the Grand Budapest Hotel. Anderson's directorial finesse masterfully merges comedy, mystery, adventure, and romance, which results in a movie that is made for fans of different genres. The film is a love letter to the art of storytelling, ignoring the need for an uptight chronological plot and embracing the chaos of nested narratives and timeframes.

'Whiplash' (2014)

Leaving on: September 30 | Director: Damien Chazelle

Cast: Miles Teller, J. K. Simmons, Paul Reiser

Dive into the dangerously hypnotizing world of music in Whiplash. Andrew Neiman (Miles Teller) is a young and exceptionally gifted jazz drummer who catches the attention of Terence Fletcher (J.K. Simmons). Notorious for his unrelenting and unyielding teaching methods, Fletcher takes Andrew under his wing. But Andrew’s ambition comes with a huge cost. As Andrew desperately pursues his goal of becoming an outstanding drummer, he is forced to withstand Fletcher’s verbal assaults, manipulation, and psychological pressure, slowly pushing Andrew to the breaking point. The film provocatively probes the cost of achievement and the essence of artistic brilliance. Although the movie is set in a music-concentrated background, the notion that humans are willing to sacrifice anything, including themselves, for their dreams is a universal message everyone can relate to. A rollercoaster of emotions, audiences may want to brace themselves for the mental chaos that ensues in this film.

'Forgetting Sarah Marshall' (2008)

Leaving on: September 30 | Director: Nicholas Stoller

Cast: Jason Segel, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, Russell Brand

Forgetting Sarah Marshall is a sidesplitting romantic comedy that trails the misadventures of Peter Bretter (Jason Segel). A composer reeling from a shattering breakup, Peter’s ex is none other than the TV star Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell). Trying to recover from his heartache, Peter books a trip to Hawaii, only to encounter Sarah and her new boyfriend, famous rockstar Aldous Snow (Russell Brand). As he tries to get over his lost love while having her and her new lover around, Peter ends up befriending the resort staff and finds a connection with the enchanting receptionist, Rachel (Mila Kunis). Everyone goes through a bad breakup, but Peter just takes it up a notch. The film’s humor combines slapstick with clever quips, showcasing Segel’s skills as a genius comic writer. With a bunch of relatable personas and a surprisingly optimistic viewpoint on love and heartache, the film is a sweet-and-sour cocktail of cheeky comedy.

'Kick-Ass' (2010)

Leaving on: September 30 | Director: Matthew Vaughn

Cast: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chloë Grace Moretz, Mark Strong, Nicolas Cage

Set in a world where caped crusaders are a rarity (but not unheard of), the story orbits around Dave Lizewksi (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) a high school student who boldly morphs into a real-life superhero, despite his glaring lack of superpowers, training, or extraordinary talents. What he does have is an extensive knowledge of comic book heroes, so that should be good enough, right? As he makes a name for himself as the super-vigilante Kick-Ass, he crosses paths with two fellow would-be superheroes who are actually good at what they do: the ferociously skilled Hit-Girl (Chloë Grace Moretz) and her father, Big Daddy (Nicolas Cage). Together, they team up to topple a menacing mob boss. Known for its high-octane showdowns, audacious humor, and innovations on the superhero blueprint, Kick-Ass navigates the chasm between daydreams and reality, while extolling the power of determination and the far-reaching influence of everyday individuals taking a stand against injustice, even against staggering odds.

'Die Hard' (1988)

Leaving on: September 30 | Director: John McTiernan

Cast: Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Reginald VelJohnson, Bonnie Bedelia

Die Hard ignites the screens as a timeless action thriller that propels viewers into the heart-pounding escapades of NYPD officer John McClane (Bruce Willis). Set on Christmas Eve, the movie’s adrenaline-fueled narrative unfolds within the towering Nakatomi Plaza, a Los Angeles high-rise. The tale barrels forward when a crew of meticulously organized terrorists, under the magnetic leadership of Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman), seizes control of Nakatomi Plaza during an office holiday shindig. Their target? The vault's stash of millions in bearer bonds. The movie unfurls in a relentless whirlwind of action as McClane wages his one-man war, utilizing wit and improvised tools to thwart the terrorists. Escalation leads to electrifying showdowns, punctuated by McClane's indelible catchphrase, "Yippee-ki-yay, motherf***er." The film has etched its mark as an iconic action movie, influencing the genre at large.

