As the countdown begins for the departure of some of the most cherished films from the Max streaming service, movie enthusiasts eagerly anticipate indulging in these cinematic delights one last time. Whether you're a devoted cinephile or simply seeking extraordinary movie experiences, this article guides you to the Must-Watch Movies Before They Leave Max. Curated with care, our selection features a diverse array of unforgettable films that are soon to bid farewell to the platform.

Embark on a captivating journey with us as we delve into timeless classics, modern gems, and powerful narratives that have left indelible marks on audiences worldwide. Grab your favorite snack, get cozy, and prepare to be enthralled by the magic of these cinematic wonders before they bid adieu from Max.

Hellboy (2004)

Leaving On: August 31 | Director: Guillermo del Toro

Cast: Ron Perlman, John Hurt, Selma Blair, Rupert Evans, and Jeffrey Tambor

In Hellboy, directed by Guillermo del Toro (Pan’s Labyrinth), the world is on the brink of destruction as an ancient and malevolent force resurfaces to plunge humanity into chaos. The sinister Rasputin (Karel Roden), along with Nazi occultists, summons a demon from the depths of hell to bring about the apocalypse. However, their plans are thwarted when the demon, Hellboy, played by Ron Perlman (Sons Of Anarchy), is instead discovered and raised by Professor Bruttenholm (John Hurt) to fight for the side of good.

With action, humor, and the supernatural, Hellboy delivers a captivating tale of a demon with a heart of gold fighting to protect the very world that once feared him. As Hellboy was re-released in 2019, it's still hard to compare it to the critically acclaimed original film. Not forgetting to mention the outstanding performance delivered by Pearlman, this film will be sorely missed on the Max platform.

Tangerine (2015)

Leaving On: August 31 | Director: Sean Baker

Cast: Kitana Kiki Rodriguez, Mya Taylor, Karren Karagulian, Mickey O'Hagan, Alla Tumanian

In Tangerine, a groundbreaking film directed by Sean Baker (The Florida Project), we follow the journey of two transgender sex workers, Sin-Dee Rella and Alexandra, played by Kitana Kiki Rodriguez and Mya Taylor, on Christmas Eve in Los Angeles.

Freshly released from jail, Sin-Dee learns from her friend Alexandra that her boyfriend and pimp has been unfaithful. Fuelled by anger and determination, Sin-Dee embarks on a relentless quest through the city's streets to find her rival and confront her cheating partner.

As the story unfolds, we are immersed in a vibrant and raw depiction of a marginalized community, highlighting the struggles and joys of its characters. Shot entirely on iPhones, Tangerine captivates with its unfiltered energy and authentic performances. The film provides an intimate look into the lives of its protagonists, one that might be difficult for many to grasp without this beautiful depiction.

Airplane! (1980)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Leaving On: August 31 | Director: Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, Jerry Zucker

Cast: Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty, Leslie Nielsen, Robert Stack, Lloyd Bridges

In the hilarious classic comedy Airplane!, directed by Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, and Jerry Zucker, chaos ensues when a flight crew falls ill, leaving the fate of a commercial airliner in the hands of an unlikely hero. Ted Striker, portrayed by Robert Hays (Cat’s Eye), is a traumatized ex-fighter pilot who must conquer his fear of flying to save the passengers aboard the doomed aircraft.

With the help of his ex-girlfriend, Elaine Dickinson (Julie Hagerty), and a motley crew of quirky characters, Ted takes the controls, facing absurd challenges and zany situations along the way.

The film remains a classic comedy that delights audiences with its clever wordplay, visual gags, and a cast that includes memorable performances by Leslie Nielsen (The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!), Lloyd Bridges (High Noon), and Robert Stack (BASEketball). This uproarious spoof is a timeless testament to the power of laughter in the worst scenarios and perhaps the originator of dad jokes.

Rush Hour (1998)

Image via New Line Cinema

Leaving On: August 31 | Director: Brett Ratner

Cast: Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker, Tom Wilkinson, Tzi Ma, Chris Penn

Rush Hour, directed by Brett Ratner (Red Dragon), is a fast-paced, action-packed comedy that brings together two unlikely partners, Detective Inspector Lee (Jackie Chan) and Detective James Carter (Chris Tucker). When the daughter of a Chinese diplomat is kidnapped in Los Angeles, the detectives must overcome their cultural differences and personal quirks to solve the case. Coming from two different worlds, they work together to strengthen their partnership, but not without countless laughs. Catch Rush Hour, Rush Hour 2, and Rush Hour 3 before they all leave Max this August.

The Card Counter (2021)

Image via Focus Features

Leaving On: August 31 | Director: Paul Schrader

Cast: Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, Tye Sheridan, Willem Dafoe, Ekaterina Baker

The Card Counter, directed by Paul Schrader, features William Tell (Oscar Isaac), a gambler whose solitary routine shifts when encountering Cirk (Tye Sheridan). United by vengeance against Gordo (Willem Dafoe), they navigate a precarious plan to swindle him. Tiffany Haddish (Like a Boss) plays La Linda, a financier entangled in their journey with her own motives. The film explores themes of guilt, redemption, and consequences as Tell and his companions navigate the morally complex world of high-stakes gambling and deceit.

Big Daddy (1999)

Leaving On: August 31 | Director: Dennis Dugan

Cast: Adam Sandler, Dylan and Cole Sprouse, Joey Lauren Adams, Jon Stewart, Leslie Mann

In Big Daddy, Sonny Koufax, played by Adam Sandler (Punch-Drunk Love), takes an unconventional path to adulthood when a young boy named Julian, played by Dylan and Cole Sprouse (The Suite Life of Zack & Cody), appears on his doorstep. Sonny's carefree lifestyle clashes with newfound responsibilities as he navigates parenthood. Alongside his girlfriend Layla (Joey Lauren Adams) and friend Kevin (Jon Stewart), Sonny embarks on a journey of growth and self-discovery, learning that being a father figure requires more than just fun and games. While the film is hilarious, it also has earnest, tear-jerking moments that keep the audience rooting for Sonny despite the absurdity of his circumstance.

Dunkirk (2017)

Leaving On: August 31 | Director: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Fionn Whitehead, Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance, Kenneth Branagh, Cillian Murphy

Dunkirk, directed by Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer), is a gripping war film that recounts the harrowing evacuation of British and Allied troops from the beaches of Dunkirk during World War II. With their backs against the sea and surrounded by enemy forces, over 300,000 soldiers find themselves trapped and desperate for rescue.

The film unfolds from three perspectives: the soldiers stranded on the beach enduring relentless air and sea attacks, the civilian boat owners courageously crossing the treacherous waters to aid in the evacuation, and the Royal Air Force pilots valiantly engaging in dogfights above.

Through Nolan's storytelling, the audience is immersed in a visceral experience, feeling those involved's tension, fear, and bravery. With minimal dialogue and a powerful score, Dunkirk relies on visual storytelling and stunning cinematography to deliver a haunting portrayal of the resilience and humanity that emerged amidst the chaos of war.