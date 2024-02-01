With all the fun new titles that come to Max each month, we also have to say goodbye to some great stories. The number of options on streaming services can be daunting, and some viewers don't even know what they've got until it's gone, so here's a list of seven terrific movies to check out before they disappear. From the insanely creative Be Kind Rewind to the iconic 1973 The Exorcist, add these to your list before the end of February.

'Drive My Car' (2021)

Close

Leaving On: February 29, 2024 | Directed By: Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Cast: Hidetoshi Nishijima, Tôko Miura, Reika Kirishima, Masaki Okada, Park Yu-rim, Jin Dae-yeon

Drive My Car tells the story of well-known stage actor and director Yusuke (Hidetoshi Nishijima) after he unexpectedly loses his wife. Yusuke is offered a job directing a theatrical production in Hiroshima, where he meets Misaki (Toko Miura), who is assigned to drive him while he is in Hiroshima. As stress builds during the show's production, Yusuke faces some mysteries surrounding his late wife. The film won the Academy Award for "Best International Feature Film" in 2022. It was nominated for three additional Academy Awards for "Best Adapted Screenplay," "Best Achievement in Directing," and "Best Picture." Even with the film's three-hour runtime, critics praised it for its ability to tighten the tension until it slowly reached its climax. Drive My Car ranked fifth on Collider's list of "The 20 Best Drama Movies of the 2020s So Far."

Drive My Car Release Date August 20, 2021 Director Ryusuke Hamaguchi Cast Hidetoshi Nishijima , Toko Miura , Reika Kirishima , Park Yu-rim Runtime 2 hr 59 min

WATCH ON MAX

'Be Kind Rewind' (2008)

Leaving on: February 29, 2024 | Director: Michel Gondry

Cast: Jack Black, Yasiin Bey, Danny Glover, Mia Farrow, Melonie Diaz

Be Kind Rewind is one of those films that you can't believe was made, but you are so glad it exists. Starring Jack Black (School of Rock) as Jerry and Yasiin Bey (The Italian Job) as Mike, the film follows these two best friends as they accidentally erase every VHS tape in their small town's video rental store. Our two unlikely heroes decide to tape their own homemade versions of each of the lost films and, in doing so, become local celebrities. With guest stars like Danny Glover (Lethal Weapon) and Mia Farrow (Rosemary's Baby) and an incredibly silly yet poignant performance by Black, Be Kind Rewind gives you the kind of nostalgic longing for the days when putting on shows with your friends was an after-school activity.

be kind rewind

While attempting to sabotage the local power plant, freeloader Jerry accidentally becomes magnetised and wipes all of the videos at the Be Kind Rewind rental store. The store owner, Mr Fletcher, is already facing closure and now the few customers he has have nothing to watch. When one regular asks for `Ghostbusters', acting manager Mike and Jerry cobble together a 20-minute remake using an old camcorder. Release Date January 20, 2008 Director Michel Gondry Cast Jack Black , Yasiin Bey , Danny Glover , Mia Farrow , Melonie Diaz , Irv Gooch Runtime 101 Main Genre Comedy Writers Michel Gondry Tagline You name it, we shoot it Website http://www.bekindmovie.com/

WATCH ON MAX

'I Love You, Man' (2009)

Leaving On: February 29, 2024 | Director: John Hamberg

Cast: Paul Rudd, Rashida Jones, Jason Segel, Jaime Pressly, Jon Favreau, JK Simmons, Andy Samburg

I Love You, Man was quite revolutionary when it came out in 2008, as it celebrated friendships between men in a way that had largely only been done between women in film. The movie tells the story of Peter (Paul Rudd) and his journey to find a Best Man for his wedding to his fiancé, Zooey (Rashida Jones). Peter meets Sydney (Jason Segel), and the two begin a whirlwind friendship that challenges Peter's relationship not only with Zooey, but with himself. The film is packed with powerhouse comedians like JK Simmons (Whiplash), Andy Samberg (SNL), Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), Aziz Ansari (Parks and Recreation). It highlights the importance of men being able to express their love for their same-sex friendships in the same way women always have. Directed by John Hamberg (Meet The Fockers), the film was a box office hit upon its release, earning $91 million worldwide.

I Love You, Man

Successful real-estate man Peter Klaven has it all: a great job, a beautiful home, and a loving wife-to-be. Unfortunately, due to his devotion to both his work and fiancée Zooey, Peter has failed to make any friends. With his wedding fast approaching, the pressure is on to find a best man and so Peter embarks on several desperate attempts to find a best buddy. Release Date March 20, 2009 Director John Hamburg Cast Paul Rudd , Rashida Jones , Sarah Burns , Greg Levine , Jaime Pressly , Jon Favreau Runtime 97 Main Genre Comedy Writers John Hamburg , Larry Levin Tagline Are you man enough to say it?

WATCH ON MAX

'Milk' (2008)

Image via Focus Features

Leaving On: February 29, 2024 | Directed By: Gus Van Sant

Cast: Sean Penn, Emile Hirsch, Josh Brolin, Diego Luna, James Franco, Alison Pill, Victor Garber, Denis O'Hare

Milk is a biographical film about Harvey Milk, a gay rights activist and politician living in California in the 1970s. From the very start of the film, when Milk is writing his will due to his fear for his own life, it's instantly clear how incredibly dangerous it was for Milk to be himself during that time. Through flashbacks, we learn the story of Harvey Milk, his relationship with Scott Smith, and the anti-gay campaigns happening alongside his fight for equality. The powerful film was directed by Gus Van Sant (Paranoid Park) and written by Dustin Lance Black (Under The Banner of Heaven), and earned Black an Academy Award for "Best Writing, Original Screenplay." The film also earned an Academy Award for Penn as "Best Actor," an American Film Institute (AFI) Award for "Movie of the Year," and two Writers Guild Awards. Milk appeared in 132 "Top Ten" lists in 2008 for the best films of the year and continues to bring a compelling message to viewers, highlighting a pivotal moment in history.

Milk

In 1972, Harvey Milk (Sean Penn) and his then-lover Scott Smith leave New York for San Francisco, with Milk determined to accomplish something meaningful in his life. Settling in the Castro District, he opens a camera shop and helps transform the area into a mecca for gays and lesbians. In 1977 he becomes the nation's first openly gay man elected to a notable public office when he wins a seat on the Board of Supervisors. The following year, Dan White (Josh Brolin) kills Milk in cold blood. Release Date November 5, 2008 Director Gus Van Sant Cast Sean Penn , Emile Hirsch , Alison Pill Josh Brolin , Diego Luna , James Franco Runtime 127 Main Genre Biography Writers Dustin Lance Black Tagline Never blend in.

WATCH ON MAX

'Knocked Up' (2007)

Leaving On: February 29, 2024 | Directed By: Judd Apatow

Cast: Katherine Heigl, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Jason Segel, Jay Baruchel, Jonah Hill

Written, directed, and produced by comedy powerhouse Judd Apatow, Knocked Up tells the story of Ben, a slacker who has a one-night stand with media personality Alison. Alison becomes pregnant, and she and Ben are now thrown into an unexpected relationship as they lead two completely different lives. Alison is played by Katherine Heigl (Grey's Anatomy), while Ben is played by Seth Rogen (Dumb Money), who was still an up-and-coming film actor at the time Knocked Up was made. Now a wildly successful producer, Rogen had appeared in the TV show Freaks and Geeks from 1999 to 2000, but his roles in 2005's 40-Year-Old Virgin and 2007's Superbad and Knocked Up really catapulted him into the spotlight. Knocked Up was a huge success upon its release, earning a whopping $219 million against its modest $30 million budget. The film also stars Leslie Mann (The Other Woman) and Paul Rudd (Anchorman), who appear in what Apatow calls a "sort of sequel" to Knocked Up titled This is 40, which premiered in 2012.

Knocked Up

Rising journalist Alison Scott (Katherine Heigl) hits a serious bump in the road after a one-night stand with irresponsible slacker Ben Stone (Seth Rogen) results in pregnancy. Rather than raise the baby on her own, she decides to give Ben a chance to prove he is father material. However, he is unsure if he is ready to be a parent, and both wonder if they would be compatible lifetime partners. Release Date June 1, 2007 Director Judd Apatow Cast Seth Rogen , Katherine Heigl , Paul Rudd , Leslie Mann , Jason Segel , Jay Baruchel Runtime 129 Main Genre Comedy Writers Judd Apatow Tagline A comedy about a one night stand that became something more.

WATCH ON MAX

'The Exorcist' (1973)

Leaving On: February 29, 2024 | Directed By: William Friedkin

Cast: Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Lee J. Cobb, Kitty Winn, Jack MacGowran, Jason Miller, Linda Blair

There are certain movies where even a still image of a scene is iconic, and The Exorcist is one of those films. The story follows the mother, Chris MacNeil (Ellen Burstyn), as she notices strange changes in her daughter, Raegan (Linda Blair). As Raegan becomes more violent and unpredictable, a Catholic priest, Father Merrin (Max von Sydow), is called in to perform an exorcism on the possessed girl. The Exorcist was a runaway hit when it premiered in 1972, grossing an insane $441 million worldwide and reshaping what horror films could be. With stunning visual effects and makeup, the film still remains terrifying to audiences over fifty years later.

WATCH ON MAX

'Edge of Tomorrow' (2014)

Image via Warner Bros.

Leaving On: February 6, 2024 | Director: Doug Liman

Cast: Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Brendan Gleeson, Bill Paxton, Jonas Armstrong, Tony Way

When an alien race called the "Mimics" suddenly invades Earth, Major William Cage (Tom Cruise) is thrown into battle even though he has never done any kind of combat fighting in his life. In a Groundhog Day twist, Cage finds himself in a time loop, fighting the same battle over and over. The story is adapted from a Japanese novel called All You Need Is Kill by Hiroshi Sakurazaka, which was developed by screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie (Top Gun: Maverick), Jez Butterworth (Ford v. Ferrari), and John-Henry Butterworth (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny). Also starring Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place), Brendan Gleeson (In Bruges), and Bill Paxton (Aliens), the film is a fun mix of action, sci-fi, and a touch of mystery.

Edge of Tomorrow When Earth falls under attack from invincible aliens, no military unit in the world is able to beat them. Maj. William Cage (Tom Cruise), an officer who has never seen combat, is assigned to a suicide mission. Killed within moments, Cage finds himself thrown into a time loop, in which he relives the same brutal fight -- and his death -- over and over again. However, Cage's fighting skills improve with each encore, bringing him and a comrade (Emily Blunt) ever closer to defeating the aliens. Release Date May 27, 2014 Director Doug Liman Cast Tom Cruise , Emily Blunt , Brendan Gleeson , Bill Paxton , Jonas Armstrong , Tony Way Runtime 113 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Christopher McQuarrie , Jez Butterworth , John-Henry Butterworth , Hiroshi Sakurazaka Studio Warner Bros. Pictures Tagline Live, Die, Repeat

WATCH ON MAX