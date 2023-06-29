HBO Max has been shortened to Max since late May, and the streaming service keeps viewers glued to the screen with the top-notch content available on the platform. Although Max is primarily known for its renowned series, such as Succession and The White Lotus, its catalog holds many worthwhile films. If you are searching for a new title to watch, consider putting the following picks at the top of your list before they are no longer available on the platform. There are a lot of fantastic films that well be leaving the streamer by the end of the month. From Donnie Darko to 50 First Dates, here are a few must-see films that will be off of Max by the end of July.

Leaving on: July 31 | Director: John Lee Hancock

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Quintin Aaron, Tim McGraw, Lily Collins

Sandra Bullock might've delivered countless notable performances throughout her lengthy career, but her portrayal of Leigh Anne Tuohy continues to stand out. No wonder did she win an Academy Award for Best Actress for this role. Bullock's character in The Blind Side welcomes Michael Oher (Quintin Aaron), an African-American homeless teenager, into her house and gives him the care and attention that he has long been pried from. With the Tuohy family's support, Michael can get a proper education and uncovers his talent as an All-American football player, sparking the hope of having a future in the NFL. A guaranteed tear-jerker, this film based on a true story is inspiring and a must-see.

Leaving on: July 31 | Director: Peter Segel

Cast: Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, Rob Schneider, Sean Astin

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler have been on-screen partners on many occasions, but this rom-com is probably their best work as a duo. In 50 First Dates, Sandler plays Henry Roth, a marine biologist who fears commitment up until the right girl catches his attention. Lucy Whitmore (Barrymore) has a great sense of humor, and a captivating smile, and is a talented artist. Yet, there is a catch. After suffering a car accident, Lucy stopped having long-term memory, meaning that in her head, she is still stuck on the day the car crash took place. Determined to win her over, Henry suggests ways to make Lucy fall in love with him again, as if it were their first time crossing paths.

Casino Royale (2006)

Leaving on: July 31 | Director: Martin Campbell

Cast: Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Judi Dench, Jeffrey Wright

Daniel Craig's take on 007 hit all the right marks, and one of the franchise's highlights was its first film. Casino Royale follows Bond before he becomes a renowned agent. His first high-stakes mission is to bankrupt a terrorist by the name of Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen) in a risky poker game. Although Bond certainly knows how to play his cards right, things start going out of hand when things get violent during the tournament. If you haven't embarked on the 007 train yet, this is the perfect time to watch this film before it leaves Max at the end of the month.

Donnie Darko (2001)

Leaving on: July 31 | Director: Richard Kelly

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Mary McDonnell, Holmes Osborne

When it comes to psychological thrillers, it is safe to say that when Jake Gyllenhaal is credited with a project, it is an automatic green flag. Donnie Darko was the actor's first notable cinematic contribution within this genre and remains a cult classic years later. In it, Gyllenhaal plays Donnie, a troubled teenager, who is haunted by a terrifying rabbit he saw while sleeping one night. According to the rabbit, the world will end in 28 days. Although Donnie doesn't believe this is true, he starts questioning himself when he sees that a jet engine has destroyed his bedroom.

Stardust (2007)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Leaving on: July 31 | Director: Matthew Vaughn

Cast: Chalie Cox, Claire Danes, Sienna Miller, Michelle Pfeiffer

When fantasy and romance collide, Stardust is what you get, and no, this isn't a Lord of the Rings wannabe. Based on Neil Gaiman and Charles Vess' novel of the same name, the film follows Tristan (Charlie Cox) as he embarks on a quest for a fallen star to gift his beloved in exchange for her hand in marriage. Once he finds out that the star is in reality, a woman named Yvaine (Claire Danes), Tristan must take her with him back to his hometown before the witches and the Princes of Stormhold come after her.

Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Image Via DreamWorks Pictures

Leaving on: July 31 | Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen

One of Spielberg's best films, Catch Me If You Can is a semi-autobiographical take on a con artist named Frank Abagnale (played by Leonardo DiCaprio), who claimed to perform multimillion-dollar cons before his 19th birthday. From pretending to be a Pan American World Airways pilot to a Louisiana parish prosecutor, Abagnale gets away with several scams until he is tracked down by FBI agent Carl Hanratty (Tom Hanks). This cat-and-mouse race is witty and entertaining from start to finish.

RELATED: The Best Movies on Max Right Now

The Wife (2017)

Leaving on: July 31 | Director: Björn Runge

Cast: Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce, Max Irons, Christian Slater

During the awards season 2018, Glenn Close received multiple accolades for her performance as Joan Archer in Björn Runge's The Wife. The film explores the conflicting emotions that Joan experiences as she accompanies her husband Joseph (Jonathan Pryce) to Stockholm for his Nobel Prize win. Often used to being on the sidelines, she debates whether her marriage is worth the sacrifice of her not receiving the praise and recognition she deserves for always sacrificing her wants for the sake of her relationship. The dialogues are realistic, and the characters embody many current conversations regarding feminism, gender roles, and the hardships of maintaining love.