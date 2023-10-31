As new titles join Max in November, the streaming service must remove a few films from its catalog to keep up with the releases. Given that many Christmas favorites such as Elf and The Polar Express are joining the platform ahead of the holiday season, some of Max's noteworthy titles won't be available to stream by the end of November, and the list below has a couple of worthwhile picks to keep on your radar. From Gone Girl to Signs, here are seven films that will be leaving the streaming service shortly.

'Gone Girl' (2014)

Leaving on: November 30 | Director: David Fincher

Cast: Rosamund Pike, Ben Affleck, Neil Patrick Harris, Tyler Perry

David Fincher's psychological thriller based on Gillian Flynn's novel is filled with twists and turns that make it unmissable. Gone Girl is about Amy (Rosamund Pike), a missing woman who is all over the news, given that she was the inspiration behind a popular children's book series called "Amazing Amy." Her husband Nick (Ben Affleck) is initially not considered a suspect, but his apathy towards Amy's case quickly grasps the media's attention, turning him into the bad guy in the public eye. As the film unravels, evidence of the couple's relationship issues before the protagonist's disappearance comes into play in the police investigation, where nothing is what it seems.

'Burn After Reading' (2008)

Image via Focus Features

Leaving on: November 30 | Director: Ethan Coen and Joel Coen

Cast: Brad Pitt, Frances McDormand, George Clooney, John Malkovich

In this three-time BAFTA-nominated black comedy, a CD containing top-secret information from a former CIA analyst Osborne Cox (John Malkovich) is found by two goofy gym employees who are eager to use it to their advantage. As Linda Litzke (Frances McDormand) and Chad Feldheimer (Brad Pitt) try to sell the disk at a high price, they encounter many obstacles. With worthwhile performances and a funny script, Burn After Reading doesn't take itself seriously, and it is a perfect watch for those who are looking to wind down and laugh for a few hours.

'Safe Haven' (2013)

Leaving on: November 30 | Director: Lars Hallström

Cast: Julianne Hough, Josh Duhamel, Cobie Smulders, David Lyons

Different from The Notebook and A Walk to Remember, this Nicholas Sparks adaptation is romantic and suspenseful. In Safe Haven, Katie Feldman (Julianne Hough) moves to North Carolina in the hopes of having a low-profile life and simply starting over in a place where she can feel safe from her past. Working as a waitress in a bar by the beach, Katie meets a widower with two kids named Alex (Josh Duhamel) and instantly falls for his charming smile. Soon enough, they start dating, bringing back lightness to Katie's life. Yet, despite everything going well for the two of them, the protagonist's past catches up to her when a mysterious man arrives in town and starts asking questions about her.

'Cleopatra' (1963)

Leaving on: November 30 | Director: Joseph L. Mankiewicz

Cast: Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton, Rex Harrison, Pamela Brown

This Academy Award-winning classic celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, making it a perfect film to watch before it leaves Max at the end of this month. Elizabeth Taylor plays Queen Cleopatra VII in this project, which focused on the Egyptian ruler's efforts to lure Julius Cesar (Rex Harrison) and Marc Anthony (Richard Burton) in the hopes of protecting her empire. Although Mankiewicz's film focused on one of this epic love triangle is long (with almost 4 hours in length), its cinematography and set designs are breathtaking, and the actors onboard deliver memorable performances that are still remembered years later.

'Pretty in Pink' (1986)

Leaving on: November 30 | Director: Howard Deutch

Cast: Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer, Harry Dean Stanton, Annie Potts

John Hughes is known for his coming-of-age directorial efforts in the 80s, such as Ferris Bueller's Day Off and The Breakfast Club. Although Howard Deutch is the director of Pretty in Pink, Hughes wrote the screenplay for the film. Like his other projects, he is able to capture the essence of being teenager so effortlessly, allowing viewers to relate with his characters and their personal struggles. Pretty in Pink stars Molly Ringwald as Andie Walsh, a poor girl often bullied in school by rich kids. Her only friends are her co-worker Iona (Annie Potts) and her classmate Duckie (Jon Cryer), who is secretly in love with her. Yet, things start to go upside down for the main character when a new student arrives and catches the protagonist's attention despite him being part of the popular crowd.

'Signs' (2002)

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Leaving on: November 30 | Director: M. Night Shyamalan

Cast: Mel Gibson, Joaquim Phoenix, Rory Culkin, Abigail Breslin

After the success of The Sixth Sense, director M. Night Shyamalan came up with another just as suspenseful project that was released in 2002. Signs follows a widowed farmer (Graham Hess played by Mel Gibson) who lives a peaceful life with his children and brother up until he notices crop circles carved in his plantation, sparking curiosity on what they might mean. As he begins to unravel the mystery behind these signs, he and his family must stick together to protect each other from extraterrestrial forces.

'Wild Rose' (2018)

Image via Entertainment One

Leaving on: November 30 | Director: Tom Harper

Cast: Jessie Buckley, Matt Costello, Jane Patterson, Lesley Hart

Academy Award nominee Jessie Buckley plays an emerging country artist named Rose-Lynn Harlan in this Scottish indie. After leaving jail for drug possession, Harlan must juggle her cleaning job and taking care of her children while still wanting to fulfill her dream. When an opportunity to travel to Nashville arises, the protagonist goes on a life-altering journey as she seeks to find her voice in the country music scene. This film directed by Tom Harper has a 92% acceptance on Rotten Tomatoes and has won multiple awards including a Critics Choice Award for Best Song in 2019.

