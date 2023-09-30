There are plenty of Halloween titles joining Max (originally HBO Max) this October. From the Scream franchise to Beetlejuice, there are many films landing on the platform that are perfect for this time of year. In addition to these horror picks, Season 2 of The Gilded Age and Our Flag Means Death will also arrive on Max this month. However, as new content is added to the streaming platform, other notorious films and TV shows have to go.

From It to Belfast, here are a few must-sees to remember before they leave the platform at the end of this month.

'Blue Velvet' (1986)

Image via De Laurentiis Entertainment Group

Leaving on: October 31 | Director: David Lynch

Cast: Isabella Rossellini, Kyle MacLachlan, Dennis Hopper, Laura Dern

If twisted thrillers are your cup of tea, this David Lynch title is a must-see. It is wild, violent, and clever, featuring young Laura Dern and Isabella Rossellini in roles they will forever be remembered for. In Blue Velvet, Jeffrey Beaumont (played by Kyle MacLachlan) returns to his hometown after his father has a stroke. One day he spots a human ear lying in a field and decides to investigate it alongside a police officer's daughter (Dern). As the two begin to connect the dots about the case, Beaumont suspects that lounge singer Dorothy Vallens (Rossellini) might have something to do with the crime. Although Vallens is the primary suspect on the protagonist's radar, he slowly becomes engulfed in her obscure world.

'Alpha Dog' (2006)

Image via Universal Pictures

Leaving on: October 31 | Director: Nick Cassavetes

Cast: Justin Timberlake, Anton Yelchin, Olivia Wilde, Amanda Seyfried

This star-studded film is based on the real-life case of Jesse James Hollywood. Directed by Nick Cassavetes, Alpha Dog follows 15-year-old Zach Mazursky (Anton Yelchin) kidnapped by a drug dealer (Johnny Truelove played by Emile Hesch) after the boy's older brother fails to pay back his debt. While Mazursky is being held hostage, he befriends the dealer's accomplice (Frankie played by Justin Timberlake) and soon becomes the life of the party. Yet, things start to go south once the police get involved. Although this film features a bunch of teenagers with no moral compass (the Euphoria of the mid-2000s), it manages to keep viewers guessing until the very end.

'Belfast' (2021)

Image via Focus Features

Leaving on: October 31 | Director: Kenneth Branagh

Cast: Jude Hill, Lewis McAskie, Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan

A heartfelt outlook at a tumultuous moment for Northern Ireland, Belfast is Kenneth Branagh's most personal project to date. Based on the director's childhood, the film focuses on The Troubles through the perspective of a little boy named Buddy (played by Jude Hill). As the conflict intensifies for Buddy and his family, who are Ulster Protestants, the thought of leaving Belfast becomes more and more present. Primarily shot in black-and-white, this film received a lot of praise in 2021 as well as seven Academy Award nominations.

'It' (2017)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Leaving on: October 31 | Director: Andrés Muschietti

Cast: Bill Skarsgård, Sophia Lillis, Jaeden Martell, Finn Wolfhard

It is almost Halloween, so it would be impossible to disregard a horror title from this list. The 2017 adaptation of Stephen King's best-selling novel became an instant spooky season classic ever since its release. The film follows a group of kids known as The Losers Club as they try to destroy Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård), a clown-like monster that preys on children in their community. In case you are looking to watch the film's sequel, it is important to point out that It Chapter Two will also leave Max on October 31.

'Raging Bull' (1980)

Image via United Artists

Leaving on: October 31 | Director: Martin Scorsese

Cast: Robert De Niro, Cathy Moriarty, Joe Pesci, Frank Vincent

Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro are a match made in cinematic heaven, and Raging Bull is only one of the many examples of their notable partnership. The sports drama follows Jake LaMotta (De Niro), a skilled boxer with an unbalanced personal life. The more he is drawn to the fights in the ring, the more he becomes a reprehensible character that drives his family and loved ones away. With an excellent cast and thrilling fight sequences, this film is technically impeccable and a title worth adding to the watch list before it is off Max.

'13 Going 30' (2004)

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

Leaving on: October 31 | Director: Gary Winick

Cast: Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Christa B. Allen, Judy Greer

Most picks on this list go to dark places, but if you are looking for a feel-good, this rom-com is exactly what you need. It is centered on Jenna Rink (played by both Christa B. Allen and Jennifer Garner), a 13-year-old whose wish to turn 30 comes true overnight. Although the protagonist always wanted to grow up and become the editor of her favorite fashion magazine, Jenna finds that adult life is much harder than she anticipated. As she tries to adjust to her age and the challenges that come with it, the character learns to be bold and value the right people. This isn't a super original storyline, but it is iconic nonetheless. The "Thriller" sequence and Garner's on-screen chemistry with Mark Ruffalo will forever be a staple in pop culture.

'Little Shop of Horrors' (1986)

Image Via Warner Bros.

Leaving on: October 31 | Director: Frank Oz

Cast: Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, Steve Martin, Christopher Guest

Yes, a remake of Little Shop of Horrors is currently in the works, so this means that there isn't a better time to watch the OG film than before the upcoming adaptation comes out. The horror musical is about a nerdy florist named Seymour Krelborn (Rick Moranis) who finds a carnivorous plant that quickly becomes the talk of the town. Although the plant is attracting a lot of clients to the shop, there is a price to pay to keep it alive given its thirst for human flesh and blood. With quirky musical numbers here and there, this might be a go-to Halloween pick for those who hate jump scares.

