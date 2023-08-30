Discover a world of cinematic magic with our list of the best movies to watch before they leave Max. Time is running out, and these iconic films are bidding farewell to the Max platform by the end of September, making it your last chance to experience their brilliance from the comfort of your home screen. Whether you're a fan of heartwarming classics or thrilling adventures, there's something here for everyone to enjoy.

Get ready to laugh, cry, and be on the edge of your seat as you immerse yourself in stories that have captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. Grab your popcorn and let the cinematic journey begin.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Image via New Line Cinema

Director: Steve Barron

Cast: Judith Hoag, Elias Koteas, Josh Pais, Brian Tochi, Robbie Rist, Corey Feldman

The heroes in a half-shell made their cinematic debut way back in 1990. In this film, Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael must protect New York City from the evil Foot Clan. What makes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles so endearing is that it takes its crazy premise and still manages to tell an impactful story about family. If you've yet to see this cult classic, now is the time to do so.

Caddyshack

Image via Warner Bros.

Director: Harold Ramis

Cast: Chevy Chase, Rodney Dangerfield, Bill Murray, Ted Knight, Michael O'Keefe

In the wacky comedy Caddyshack, it's a golf course gone wild. The Bushwood Country Club is where the posh meet the putters, and chaos takes a swing. Chevy Chase plays Ty Webb, a cool golfer with more advice than sense, known for his National Lampoon's Vacation and Fletch roles. There's also Bill Murray (Ghostbusters) as groundskeeper Carl Spackler, hunting an elusive gopher with crazier gadgets than 007.

The story's main character is Danny Noonan (Michael O'Keefe), a caddy dreaming of college and Tina Turner, juggling his summer job with a nutty crew. Rodney Dangerfield bursts in as Al Czervik, the loud millionaire whose golf skills are as terrible as his fashion choices. Ted Knight (Mary Tyler Moore Show) is Judge Smails, a snobby club president with a knack for golf and anger management issues, determined to keep his caddies in line and the eccentric golfers off his course. Watch as this all-star cast serves up laughs, gophers, and a golf course party you won't forget.

The Iron Giant

Director: Brad Bird

Cast: Eli Marienthal, Vin Diesel, Jennifer Aniston, Harry Connick Jr., Christopher McDonald

In the beloved animated film The Iron Giant, a young boy named Hogarth (voiced by Eli Marienthal) befriends a gentle giant robot who crash-lands on Earth during the Cold War. Their extraordinary bond becomes a tale of friendship triumphing over fear and prejudice. As the government grows wary of the giant, Hogarth's loyalty is tested as he strives to protect his newfound friend.

This animated gem has secured its cult classic status for several reasons. Its timeless themes of friendship and acceptance resonate with all aged audiences, while the 1950s Cold War backdrop adds a unique layer of depth. The characters, from Hogarth's bravery to the giant's vulnerability, are relatable and captivating. Blending humor, action, and heartfelt moments, The Iron Giant is an enchanting story that celebrates understanding and the power of connections, ensuring its place in cinematic history.

Little Miss Sunshine

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Directors: Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris

Cast: Greg Kinnear, Toni Collette, Steve Carell, Abigail Breslin, Paul Dano

In this indie favorite, Little Miss Sunshine, the offbeat Hoover family embarks on a road trip to support their youngest member, Olive (Abigail Breslin), in her dream of entering a beauty pageant. The Hoovers are a charmingly eccentric bunch: The optimistic dad Richard (Greg Kinnear), determined mom Sheryl (Toni Collette), rebellious teen Dwayne (Paul Dano), introverted uncle Frank (Steve Carell), and the outspoken grandpa Edwin (Alan Arkin).

Packed into a battered VW bus, the family sets out on a comic journey full of misadventures and touching instances. Amid their personal quirks and clashes, they discover the true essence of love, acceptance, and pursuing aspirations. It’s a heartfelt portrayal of life's beautiful chaos, highlighting the power of togetherness and the significance of embracing flaws. This indie jewel's blend of humor, heart, and self-discovery underscores that life's unanticipated paths often lead to the most precious moments.

Moneyball

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Director: Bennett Mller

Cast: Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Robin Wright, Chris Pratt

Based on the book by Michael Lewis, Billy Beane (Brad Pitt), the Oakland A's general manager, one day has an epiphany: Baseball's conventional wisdom is all wrong. With a tight budget, Beane must reinvent his team by outsmarting the richer ball clubs. Joining forces with Ivy League graduate Peter Brand (Jonah Hill), Beane prepares to challenge old-school traditions. He recruits bargain-bin players whom the scouts have labeled as flawed but have game-winning potential.

Moneyball is almost a perfect sports drama as it deals with not only the on-the-field issues but the inside baseball of the sport. Pitt and Pratt deliver fantastic performances.

Slumdog Millionaire

Director: Danny Boyle

Cast: Dev Patel, Freida Pinto, Anil Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Madhur Mittal

Slumdog Millionaire takes us on a heart-rending journey through the life of Jamal Malik, played by Dev Patel (Lion). Raised in the slums of Mumbai, Jamal's resilience shines as he overcomes unimaginable challenges alongside his brother Salim (Madhur Mittal) and his childhood love, Latika (Freida Pinto).

Dev Patel's Jamal, driven by his love for Latika, faces the harshness of poverty and exploitation. As he competes on the Indian version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, his life's struggles become the stepping stones to answering each question. The game writes the storyline of his memories, losses, and unwavering hope. Through breathtaking cinematography, director Danny Boyle captures the raw emotions of the characters, bringing their stories to life.

Braveheart

Image via Paramount Pictures

Director: Mel Gibson

Cast: Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau, Patrick McGoohan, Catherine McCormack, Brendan Gleeson

In the epic film Braveheart, director Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge) brings to life a tale of courage, freedom, and sacrifice. In medieval Scotland, the story follows the indomitable William Wallace, portrayed by Mel Gibson himself, in a mesmerizing performance that showcases his range beyond the action roles seen in Lethal Weapon and Mad Max.

Wallace is a common man who transforms into a legendary warrior leading a valiant revolt against the oppressive English rule. Sophie Marceau (A Midsummer Night's Dream) portrays Princess Isabella, who captures Wallace's heart amidst the turmoil. The film's heart-wrenching emotional depth is amplified by Angus Macfadyen's (The Lost City of Z) portrayal of the enigmatic Robert the Bruce.

Braveheart is an unforgettable tale of unity and defiance against tyranny, with breathtaking battles and heartfelt camaraderie. Gibson's direction and the cast's passion blend to create an intense journey through freedom's cost and the power of unwavering bravery.

