Spring is officially here, and it’s time for Netflix to refresh its library for April. Though we will be seeing a lot of new features and some highly anticipated movies in the coming month, there is also an overwhelming list of great titles that will be leaving the streamer. So, if you are on the lookout for some great films, we got you covered for April. This time around, we have quite a few classics from the 70s, 80s, and 90s, including some award-winning, critically acclaimed features. Without spoiling what’s in store for you, let’s dig right into our best picks for the month and catch them before they disappear from the streaming platform for good.

Here’s our list of the best movies you can watch on Netflix before they leave the streamer. Ready for a spring binge?

Read more about what's streaming on Netflix:

Forrest Gump

Leaving On: April 1 | Directed by: Robert Zemeckis

Cast: Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Gary Sinise, Mykelti Williamson, Sally Field

If you have never seen Forrest Gump, this might be your last chance to catch it on streaming, and if you have, maybe watch it again for nostalgia’s sake. This 1986 film still stands as one of the best works in Tom Hanks’s acting career, as well as for director Robert Zemeckis, a filmmaker, known for giving the world classics like the Back to the Future trilogy, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, and Cast Away. Based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom, Forrest Gump follows the titular protagonist, a man with a low IQ but kindhearted and simple who wants nothing from his life but to be reunited with his childhood sweetheart. The story, differing slightly from the original novel, retells his life’s journey through 20th century America, as he bumbles through his adventures from shrimp boating to ping pong championship, Vietnam War, and college football. Forrest Gump was not only a whopping commercial success as the second-highest-grossing film of the year but earned six Academy Awards, including one for Best Actor in a Leading Role for Hanks. It was Hanks’ second consecutive Academy Award after Philadelphia (1993).

Watch on Netflix

Grease

Image via Paramount Pictures

Leaving On: April 1 | Directed by: Randal Kleiser

Cast: John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John, Stockard Channing, Jeff Conaway

Did you know that John Travolta starred in the stage productions of Grease before he starred in the film remake? But not in the same role. Set in the late 50s, this 1978 musical romantic comedy film marks filmmaker Randal Kleiser’s directorial debut. It features the Pulp Fiction star as Danny Zuko, the leader of the local T-Bird greaser gang, who meets an Australian transfer student Sandy (Olivia Newton-John), and has a whirlwind summer romance. When summer ends, they are afraid they will never meet again, but life has other plans for these lovebirds. Besides being a romantic comedy and one of the best films of 1978, Grease became popular for its soundtrack and Travolta’s dancing skills, which he carried forward from Saturday Night Fever. The soundtrack album was the second-best-selling album of the year in the United States, with the song "Hopelessly Devoted to You" nominated for Best Original Song at the 51st Academy Awards. In 2023, a prequel series, Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is being released on Paramount+ featuring the Pink Ladies greasers and is set four years before the events of the 1978 film.

Watch on Netflix

Top Gun

Image Via Paramount Pictures

Leaving On: April 1| Directed by: Tony Scott

Cast: Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, Tom Skerritt

When Top Gun was released in 1986, the film didn’t fare very well among critics, but became a massive box-office success and was appreciated for its visual effects and soundtrack, with “Take My Breath Away" by Berlin winning the Academy Award for Best Song. The film only became a cult classic in the later years but remains a major pop culture inspiration around the world. And without this film, Top Gun: Maverick wouldn’t probably exist and become the highest-grossing film of Tom Cruise’s career. The action-drama was inspired by a magazine article by Ehud Yonay and follows Cruise as the protagonist, LT Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a top naval aviator. When his wingman resigns after a botched mission, he and his radar intercept officer, LT. Nick “Goose” Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) gets a second chance to train at United States Navy's Fighter Weapons School, aka Top Gun, where they meet their rival aviator, LT Tom "Iceman" Kazansky (Val Kilmer), and Maverick falls in love with his instructor, Charlie (Kelly McGillis). Kilmer and Cruise reprise their roles for the 2022 sequel.

Watch on Netflix

Brokeback Mountain

Leaving On: April 1 | Directed by: Ang Lee

Cast: Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway, Michelle Williams

It has been nearly two decades since Brokeback Mountain was released, but the film still sparks conversation and garners attention. Adapted from the eponymous 1997 short story by Annie Proulx, the film is set in the American West between 1963 and 1983 and explores the complex romantic relationship between two American cowboys Ennis Del Mar and Jack Twist. Directed by Academy Award-winner Ang Lee (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), this neo-Western romantic drama film features the late Heath Ledger in his breakthrough performance and Jake Gyllenhaal as Ennis and Jack respectively. The film is essentially a love story but the narrative and the aesthetic representation of two young men in love at a time when such relationships were vilified, make this movie significant. On its release, Brokeback Mountain gained huge commercial and critical success, including three Academy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, and four British Academy Film Awards, with special praises for Ledger and Gyllenhaal, and regarded as one of Ledger’s best works of his career (not counting The Dark Knight). The romantic period film is considered to be a turning point for LGBT representation in mainstream cinema and influencing films and television series featuring LGBT characters/themes.

Watch on Netflix

Labyrinth

Leaving On: April 1 | Directed by: Jim Henson

Cast: David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly, Toby Froud, Christopher Malcolm, Shelley Thompson

Jim Henson’s masterful artistry and boundless imagination find a place in this 1986 cult film. This 1986 musical fantasy film is directed by The Muppets creator himself and written by Monty Python alum, Terry Jones, with George Lucas serving as executive producer. But David Bowie’s Jareth/Goblin King is one of the highlights of this film. Among all of Bowie’s acting roles, his character in Labyrinth is kind of iconic and memorable for fans. The story of Labyrinth follows a 16-year-old girl, Sarah, played by Jennifer Connelly, who gets angry at her baby brother, Toby, and wishes he gets taken away by the goblins in her favorite book. But when the Goblin King appears and grants her wish, Sarah must embark on a quest into a fantastical, otherworldly maze to find Toby. But she has only 13 hours to find him. Besides starring in the film, Bowie composed many songs for the film, including “Magic Dance,” which were released in the film’s soundtrack album.

Watch on Netflix

The Fisherman’s Diary

Image via Kang Quintis Films

Leaving On: April 4 | Directed by: Enah Johnscott

Cast: Cosson Chinopoh, Ramsey Noah, Faith Fidel

After a long list of classics on this list, maybe you want to watch something more current and relevant. So, here’s a film from Cameroon, which was selected as the Cameroonian entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards. This 2020 film is directed by Enah Johnscott, who is best known for his previous films like Triangle of Tears and gained international recognition with his 2015 film, My Gallery. The Fisherman’s Diary is inspired by true events and tells the story of a little girl, Ekah who lives in a fishing village, where a girl child’s education is considered taboo. But determined to go to school, she sets out to break the age-old beliefs and gets entangled with her father’s past gets. The film has been well-received among critics and is regarded as a hard-hitting story with an emotional narrative, which explores pressing subjects like girls' and women’s right to education, gender discrimination, child abuse, and more. It definitely merits a watch, but its emotionally charged story could break your heart.

Watch on Netflix

Hush

Leaving On: April 8| Directed by: Mike Flanagan

Cast: Kate Seigel, John Gallagher Jr., Michael Trucco, Samantha Sloyan, Emilia Graves

Before becoming popular on The Haunting of the Hill House, Kate Siegel co-wrote and starred in this 2016 slasher-horror film. This Netflix original film comes from Siegel’s long-time collaborator and creator of Oculus, Absentia, and Gerald’s Game, Mike Flanagan. Hush follows a horror novelist, Maddie Young, played by Siegel, who has speech and hearing impairment. She moves into a secluded house in the woods to live a solitary life. But when she is stalked and attacked by a masked intruder, Maddie must fight for her life in silence. Although the plot might follow typical slasher tropes, the narrative of Hush stands out with its absence of practically any dialogues from the protagonist, and yet maintains its pulse with ample suspense and edge-of-the-seat moments. This film is a great example of “show don’t tell” and is sure to scare you to the bits, just what you would expect from a well-made slasher-horror film. A spin-off Netflix original series, Midnight Mass was released in 2021 and was based on Maddie Young’s highly acclaimed novel of the same name, mentioned in the film. Siegel also stars in a role in the series.

Watch on Netflix