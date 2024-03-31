Before we get settled in the second quarter of 2024, it’s time to review our good old Netflix library and do a quick scan of what is leaving. This April, the streamer is replacing a long list of titles, including some modern classics and globally popular films. Unlike most months, where we share a mixed bag of titles to watch, this month’s list is stacked with award-winning, critically acclaimed films. Each of these films thrilled its audience when they first landed at the theaters and continued to do so on streaming. Featuring titles across drama, comedy, biography, action, horror, and comedy, the list of movies for April promises you entertainment for every mood. So, dive right into our shortlisted seven best movies to watch before they leave Netflix in April.

*The article lists the actual date/day of removal, which means the last day to watch the title is the day before. For e.g., if a movie is leaving on April 1, the last day to watch it would be on March 31.

The Nice Guys

Close

Leaving On: April 8 | Directed by: Shane Black

Cast: Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling, Angourie Rice, Matt Bomer, Margaret Qualley

Rotten Tomato Score: 91%

Humor, mystery, Ryan Gosling, and Russell Crowe: This 2016 film has all the right ingredients for a buddy comedy, but it is often underrated. The Nice Guys comes from Shane Black of Iron Man 3 fame, who also wrote the screenplay with Anthony Bagarozzi. Holland March (Gosling) is a private eye in Los Angeles trying to find a missing girl named Amelia (Margaret Qualley). At the same time, he is hunted down by a violent enforcer, Jackson Healy (Crowe), hired by Amelia before her disappearance. When two other hitmen target Healy himself, he reluctantly teams up with March to find Amelia and discover the truth. Keith David, Kim Basinger, Beau Knapp, and Lois Smith also star in various roles.

Set in 1977, the neo-noir thriller boasts perfect aesthetics and is reminiscent of classic buddy comedies of that era. If Crowe and Gosling’s chemistry is the driving force of this nostalgia-inducing film, then its soundtrack featuring chart-topping songs of the decade is the perfect finishing touch. The Nice Guys echoes elements from Black’s directorial debut, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, which also features a friendship-themed black comedy with quippy dialogue exchange and edgy action pieces.

Rush

Image via Universal

Leaving On: April 15| Directed by: Ron Howard

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Daniel Brühl, Olivia Wilde, Alexandra Maria Lara, Pierfrancesco Favino

Rotten Tomato Score: 89%

Academy Award-winning Ron Howard of The Beautiful Mind fame directs this film about the rivalry between two Formula One champions, from a screenplay by BAFTA-winning, The Crown creator, Peter Morgan. Rush is a dramatized recounting of the fierce competition between British racer James Hunt and Austrian Niki Lauda lasted from 1973 to 1979. Starring MCU’s Chris Hemsworth as Hunt and Daniel Bruhl (Inglourious Basterds) as Lauda, the 2013 film focuses on the 1976 motor-racing season and how the two racer’s enmity pushes them off the edge.

While this is a film about racing, Rush also features several well-crafted dramatic moments that balance the adrenaline-rushing sequences, set to Hans Zimmer’s music. Overall, if you are in the mood for something fast-paced, then this 2013 sports biopic is something to indulge in. On its release, Rush received widespread acclaim and positive reactions from fans, with praise for both Hemsworth and Bruhl’s portrayal of the two iconic Formula One drivers. The film earned a BAFTA for editing and several nominations, including a Golden Globe nomination for Bruhl.

Train to Busan

Image via Next Entertainment World

Leaving On: April 22 | Directed by: Yeon Sang-ho

Cast: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Ma Dong-seok, Kim Su-an, Choi Woo-shik

Rotten Tomato Score: 95%

This South Korean horror film takes the concept of “terror on a train” to a whole other level. Train to Busan takes place on a Korean Train eXpress (KTX), a high-speed train from Seoul to Busan, where a father (Gong Yoo) is traveling with his daughter on her birthday to see his wife. Their journey turns into a nightmare when they get trapped amid a zombie outbreak that wreaks havoc on the entire nation. Premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, the action-horror film became the first Korean film of the year to break the box-office record. A locomotive thriller set around a zombie apocalypse, Train to Busan effectively provides the feeling of confinement, suspense, and gripping fear that you expect from this kind of horror movie.

Directed by South Korean filmmaker, Yeon Sang-ho, in his live-action feature debut, the film delivers plenty of thrilling action pieces with undertones of social commentary, making it highly entertaining. Train to Busan won the Fangoria Chainsaw Award for Best Foreign-Language Film and launched the eponymous film series that followed an animated prequel, Seoul Station, and a standalone, live-action sequel, Peninsula. A third sequel and an American remake by James Wan (The Conjuring) have been in development since 2020.

The Hateful Eight

Image via The Weinstein Company

Leaving On: April 24| Directed by: Quentin Tarantino

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Kurt Russell, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Walton Goggins, Michael Madsen

Rotten Tomato Score: 75%

Quentin Tarantino first conceptualized this Western as a novel and sequel to Django Unchained, way before it was turned into a full-fledged movie with a revised story. Featuring a stellar ensemble cast, The Hateful Eight tells the story of eight shady strangers set in the backdrop of post-civil war America. In 1870, bounty hunter and Union Army veteran Major Marquis Warren (Samuel L. Jackson) hitches a ride with another bounty hunter, John "The Hangman” Ruth (Kurt Russell), and his captive, "Crazy" Daisy Domergue (Jennifer Jason Leigh). Caught in the middle of a blizzard in Wyoming, they take refuge in a stagecoach inn where they encounter five more questionable characters, and the stopover takes a gruesome turn.

Walton Goggins, Michael Madsen, Tim Roth, Demián Bichir, and Bruce Dern, round up the rest of the main cast of the film. Tarantino’s long-time collaborator and stunt artist, Zoe Bell (Death Proof) also stars in a role. Besides Tarantino’s signature filmmaking, this high-wire Western thriller is memorable for Academy-winning Ennio Morricone’s original score, his last composition before his death in 2020. On its release, The Hateful Eight didn’t see a huge commercial success like Django Unchained but was well-received among fans and critics, earning it several Academy and Golden Globe nominations, with Morricone winning both for Best Original Score.

Kung Fu Panda 3

Image via 20th Century Studios

Leaving On: April 25| Directed by: Jennifer Yuh Nelson, Alessandro Carloni

Cast: Jack Black, Bryan Cranston, Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie, Jackie Chan

Rotten Tomato Score: 86%

This third installment of the hit martial arts comedy franchise is the direct sequel to 2011’s Kung Fu Panda 2 and a prequel to the latest Kung Fu Panda 4. So, if you have yet to watch the latest release, then you might want to watch the 2016 film first. Kung Fu Panda 3 hails from Jennifer Yun Nelson, who also directed the previous film, and Alessandro Carloni in his feature directorial debut. In the film, Po (Jack Black) finally meets his biological father and travels with him to find the secret Panda Village, where he prepares the pandas to fight the spirit warrior, General Kai (J. K. Simmons), who is set out to destroy Grand Master Oogway (Randall Duk Kim).

The film also reunites the entire main cast of the previous film, with Bryan Cranston replacing Fred Tatasciore as the voice of Li Shan, Po's biological father, and J.K. Simmons and Kate Hudson joining as new characters. Despite its lukewarm reception at the box office, Kung Fu Panda 3 succeeds in entertaining fans with its visual extravaganza and Po’s endless comedy of errors. This 2016 film spawned the spin-off animated series, Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny, followed by Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, which are not connected to the main films.

Whiplash

Image via Sony Pictures

Leaving On: April 30| Directed by: Damien Chazelle

Cast: Miles Teller, J. K. Simmons, Paul Reiser, Melissa Benoist

Rotten Tomato Score: 94%

In his second directorial and first majorly successful film, Damien Chazelle helms this drama led by Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick) in his breakthrough role. Initially made as an 18-minute short film, Whiplash is inspired by his experiences in a “competitive jazz band” in high school. The film follows Andrew (Teller), an ambitious music student and an aspiring jazz drummer, who enrolls in a music conservatory, where his abusive instructor and his unconventional methods push Andrew beyond his limits.

J.K. Simmons stars as Terence Fletcher, Andrew’s mentor, and Supergirl star Melissa Benoist as his love interest, Nicole. With jazz as the theme, Whiplash is musically rich and sort of paves the way for Chazelle’s future films like La La Land and Babylon, both lauded for their exceptional soundtracks. On its release, Whiplash received widespread acclaim for the story, music, and remarkable cast performances by Teller and Simmons, and is considered one of the best films of this century. The film was nominated for five Academy Awards, winning three, including one for Simmons as Best Supporting Actor.

Erin Brockovich

Image via Universal Pictures

Leaving On: April 30| Directed by: Steven Soderbergh

Cast: Julia Roberts, Albert Finney, Aaron Eckhart

Rotten Tomato Score: 85%

In his first biographical film, avant-garde filmmaker Steven Soderbergh directs this legal drama. Erin Brockovich is based on real-life story of consumer advocate and environmental activist, Erin Brockovich, and her case against Pacific Gas and Electric Company. Starring Julia Roberts as the titular protagonist, the film is a dramatized retelling of Brockovich’s trials and triumphs in building the case against PG&E on account of groundwater contamination in Hinkley, California, along with her attorney Ed Masry. A paralegal and single mother of three, Erin discovers a major utility company’s dirty business practice that affects the local residents and sets out to seek justice.

Erin Brockovich was a massive success among critics and at the box office, and earned five nominations at the Academy Awards, winning Best Actress for Roberts. At the time, Roberts was the first actress to win an Academy Award, BAFTA Award, Critics' Choice Movie Award, Golden Globe Award, National Board of Review Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award for the same performance.

