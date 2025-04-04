Netflix are known as the streamer with the best variety of content. Although a selection of critically panned movies are often circled around the streamer, so too are a hefty collection of the very best films of all time. Each month, movies come and go often without any fanfare, leaving some top titles silently slipping from your grasp without notice. Well, to make sure you don't miss them, here's a handy guide to the seven best movies leaving Netflix in April 2025.

'Scream' (2022)

Leaves on April 11

Leaving on: Friday, April 11, 2025 Directed by: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett Cast: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette Runtime: 1h 54 min

Not to be confused with the 1996 original, this fifth installment in the iconic horror franchise is set 25 years following the first streak of Ghostface murders as violence once again rears its ugly head in the sleepy town of Woodsboro, California. Unsurprisingly, it is the town's teens that mark the murderer's crosshairs, with the evil past of their local community threatening to rise to the surface.

A gory ode to the best this franchise can offer, this 2022 Scream entry is much more than just a simple follow-up. Perhaps the best Scream offering since the 1996 first, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett perfectly combine homage to the franchise's past and a fresh coat of innovative blood-red paint. Thrilling and ultimately entertaining, Scream leaves Netflix on Friday, April 11, 2025.