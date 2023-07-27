We are back once again with our selection of films leaving Netflix in the coming month. With the streaming platform constantly removing and reshuffling its library, it’s hard to find the perfect lineup of great titles every time you are exploring the streamer. So, we at Collider do all that work for you. This month, our hand-picked selection of films that are departing the service ranges from biopics to historical epics to comedy dramas, with each title being an award-winner or highly acclaimed by critics or both. That means you cannot miss any of these films, more so because once they leave Netflix, they might not return anytime soon. Without further ado, here are our top picks of the best movies you can catch on Netflix right now before they leave the platform this August.

Julie & Julia (2009)

Leaving On: August 1 | Directed by: Nora Ephron

Cast: Meryl Streep, Amy Adams, Stanley Tucci, Chris Messina

A must-watch for all gastronomes and culinary enthusiasts, this 2009 film brings together good food, the art of cooking, and finding your calling, all wrapped in an inspiring story. Directed by journalist-author-filmmaker Nora Ephron in her last film project, Julie & Julia is based on author Julie Powell’s memoir, Julie & Julia: 365 Days, 524 Recipes, 1 Tiny Apartment Kitchen, as well as the autobiography of legendary culinary author-teacher-television personality, Julia Child, My Life in France (written with Alex Prud'homme). The biographical comedy-drama film tells the story of a young New Yorker, Julie Powell, who is heavily inspired by Julia Child and aspires to try all her 524 recipes in 365 days, a challenge she explores in her cooking blog. The film’s story is a fictionalized version of Powell’s real-life experiences, which made her a published author. Set in the modern-day, the narrative is presented as a contrast between the lives of the two women, from vastly different backgrounds and generations, with flashbacks between the past and present exploring the moments in Julia Child’s life in a post-war France and Julie’s in the busy New York City of 2009. Julie & Julia is a delight for those looking for a charming and inspiring story, especially if you love seeing Meryl Streep in diverse roles. The film was not only critically acclaimed and well-received by fans, but it also earned Streep an Academy and BAFTA nomination, as well as winning her a Golden Globe for her captivating portrayal of Child.

Flight (2012)

Leaving On: August 1| Directed by: Robert Zemeckis

Cast: Denzel Washington, Don Cheadle, Kelly Reilly, John Goodman, Bruce Greenwood

As a filmmaker and master of visual effects, Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future) has proven over and over that he can do sci-fi adventures, fantasy, and biopics in the same breadth, and Flight is a good example of the filmmaker's abilities. This biographical drama film is loosely inspired by the real events of Alaska Airlines Flight 261 that happened in 2000. The plot follows William “Whip” Whitaker Sr., played by Denzel Washington, an alcoholic pilot who crash-lands a plane post a mechanical failure but miraculously saves almost everyone onboard. Whip becomes an overnight hero but when the mandated investigation into the incident begins, he becomes a subject of scrutiny for flying under the influence. Flight marks Zemeckis’s return to live-action films after three consecutive animated films, namely The Polar Express, Beowulf, and The Christmas Carol. The biopic was both a critical and commercial success, with special praise for Washington’s compelling performance and Zemeckis’s filmmaking, which earned it nominations at the 85th Academy Awards for Best Actor for Washington and Best Original Screenplay for screenwriter John Gatins.

Skyfall (2012)

Leaving On: August 1| Directed by: Sam Mendes

Cast: Daniel Craig, Javier Bardem, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Judi Dench

Daniel Craig's third James Bond film, Skyfall marks the twenty-third film in the James Bond series from Eon Productions. Sam Mendes of 1917 fame directs this spy thriller film, written by Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and John Logan. This film also revives two significant characters, Miss Moneypenny and Q, who have been recurring in previous Bond films but not in Craig’s films so far. The plot follows Bond as he investigates a string of data leaks and coordinated attacks on the MI6, masterminded by Raoul Silva, an ex-MI6 operative-turned-cyber terrorist, The ensemble cast also stars Naomi Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Wishaw as Q, and Javier Bardem as Raoul, along with Ralph Fiennes and Judi Dench, among others. Skyfall was a massive commercial success, scoring the highest box office numbers among all of Craig’s Bond films, and became the highest-grossing in the James Bond series. The film also received critical acclaim for cinematography, and music, not to mention Mendes’ filmmaking and the cast performance, which earned them five nominations at the Academy Awards, winning two for Original Song and Sound Editing.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Leaving On: August 1 | Directed by: David Fincher

Cast: Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett, Taraji P. Henson, Mahershala Ali, Julia Ormond

Brad Pitt’s filmography covers many eclectic characters across varied genres, but this 2008 film by David Fincher definitely stands out as one of his best performances. Loosely taken from the eponymous 1922 short story by F. Scott Fitzgerald, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is a fantasy romantic drama film that explores the life of the titular character, Benjamin Button, a man suffering from a rare ailment, where he ages backward. The story is narrated by Daisy Fuller, his lifelong love interest, played by Cate Blanchett, who reminisces about her romance and friendship with Benjamin on her deathbed. The film was a massive success, both critically and commercially, grossing $335.8 million globally. From Fincher’s direction and Pitt’s and Taraji P. Henson’s performances to the production and visual effects, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button remains a significant project for the entire team, raking in 13 nominations at the Academy Awards and winning in three categories, for direction, makeup, and visual effects.

Dope (2015)

Leaving On: August 12 | Directed by: Rick Famuyiwa

Cast: Shameik Moore, Tony Revolori, Zoë Kravitz, Kiersey Clemons, Kimberly Elise

Not all great films end up at the Academy but remain highly acclaimed and worth watching. 2015’s Dope is one such film. Written and directed by Rick Famuyiwa of The Mandalorian fame, this coming-of-age comedy-drama is produced by Forest Whittaker, Nina Yang Bongiovi, Pharrell Williams, and Sean Combs/P. Diddy. Led by actor-rapper-singer, Shameik Moore/King SAM of Wu-Tang: An American Saga and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse fame, Dope follows Malcolm (Moore), a nerdy kid navigating life in a tough neighborhood. His life changes when he and his friends get invited to an underground party hosted by a notorious drug dealer. When the police raid the party, Malcolm and his friends escape, unaware that the dealer stashed the drugs in Malcolm’s bag, thus leading the group on a mad adventure across Los Angeles. While it might not have a great box office success, Dope managed to garner a big fan following and received great acclaim with critics. Come for the comedy, stay for the stimulating story, Moore’s performance, and Famuyiwa’s filmmaking.

Dunkirk (2017)

Leaving On: August 13 | Directed by: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Fionn Whitehead, Harry Styles, Barry Keoghan, Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy

Before Oppenheimer could become a global phenomenon and most likely become Christopher Nolan’s magnum opus, it was 2017’s Dunkirk that reached that level of success and recognition. Directed, written, and produced by Nolan, the historical war thriller film narrates the real-life events of the Dunkirk evacuation, codenamed Operation Dynamo during WWII, where 338,000+ allied soldiers were evacuated from the beaches and harbor of Dunkirk, in the north of France. The film’s depiction of the events uses limited dialogues but creates an atmosphere of suspense through brilliant cinematography by Nolan’s longtime collaborator Hoyte van Hoytema and music by Academy Award-winner Hans Zimmer. Needless to say, the movie bears all the signatures of Nolan’s filmmaking brilliance that makes this film (and all his others) a must-watch. Besides its ensemble cast, direction, and story, Dunkirk was celebrated for the visuals, music, sound, and editing, with many calling it Nolan’s “best work” when it was released. The film received eight nominations at the 90th Academy Awards, winning three for Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, and Editing.

Les Misérables (2012)

Leaving On: August 17 | Directed by: Tom Hooper

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Eddie Redmayne, Amanda Seyfried

In this list of award-winning biopics and historical fiction, here’s something unique and iconic for those who love epics and musicals, or both in one film. Directed by Tom Hooper of The King’s Speech fame, the period musical drama is based on the eponymous 1980 stage musical, which in turn is based on Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel of the same name. Set in early 19th century France against the backdrop of the June Rebellion of 1832, Les Miserables tells the story of Jean Valjean, a prisoner, who is hunted by a ruthless policeman, Javert, when Valjean breaks his parole with the goal to start life afresh. Circumstance place him in charge of a young girl, but his past and Javert soon catch up. On its release, Les Miserables broke the record for the highest opening day gross for a musical film and gained critical acclaim for direction, production value, and music composition. The distinguished performance of the ensemble cast, particularly Hugh Jackman as Valjean, Russell Crowe as Javert, and Anne Hathaway as Fantine, among other cast members, received special praise. The film earned eight nominations at the Academy Awards, winning three, including one for Anne Hathaway for Best Supporting Actress, and it's considered to be not only one of the best screen adaptations of a musical, but also one of the best musical films of the 21st century so far.

