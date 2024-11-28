Netflix are known not just for their quality but their quantity, with an enormous collection of movies constantly flowing on and off the platform. Because of these high numbers, it can be particularly difficult to keep track of what comes and goes and when. Well, for this coming festive month of December, fear not, as here is a look at the seven best movies set to leave Netflix, from an eye-catching Academy Award winner to a Rotten Tomatoes-certified fresh family favorite.

'White Girl' (2016)

Leaving on: Monday, December 2 Directed by: Elizabeth Wood Cast: Morgan Saylor, Brian Marc, Justin Bartha Runtime: 1h 28 min

This Sundance-selected drama written and directed by Elizabeth Wood follows Morgan Saylor's Leah, who falls head over heels for a guy she's only just met. However, after a wild night goes horribly wrong, Leah decides she'll stop at nothing to win the man of her dreams back, although little does she know her pain has only just begun.

This gut-wrenching tale of an unlikely whirlwind connection became a critics' favorite when it was released in 2016. Sadly, the movie's mere $200,000 Box Office taking looked to seal its fate as it fell into obscurity. Step forward, Netflix, who offered this powerful tale a home until December 2024. The film stars the likes of Saylor, Brian Marc, Justin Bartha, and the future Golden Globe-nominated Anthony Ramos in his film acting debut.

'The Commuter' (2018)

Leaving on: Tuesday, December 3 Directed by: Jaume Collet-Serra Cast: Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson Runtime: 1h 44 min

Liam Neeson's penchant for action is on full display in Jaume Collet-Serra's 2018 flick, The Commuter. The movie follows Neeson as life-insurance salesman and former police officer Michael MacCauley, whose usual daily commuter rail journey takes a life-changing turn on an unassuming morning. When the mysterious Joanna (Vera Farmiga) offers Michael a strange ultimatum, he must work against the clock to piece together a frustrating puzzle that could prove life or death for everyone on board.

For any fans of Neeson's action work, this is the film for you. Gritty and tense, The Commuter hits all the right spots thanks in no small part to a nail-biting script from the trio of Byron Willinger, Philip de Blasi, and Ryan Eagle. Like others of its kind, The Commuter benefits from taking place almost entirely in one location, with the train becoming almost like a character in itself. Alongside Neeson and Farmiga, The Commuter also stars Patrick Wilson, Jonathan Banks, Sam Neill, and Florence Pugh.

'Reminiscence' (2021)

Leaving on: Friday, December 6 Directed by: Lisa Joy Cast: Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton Runtime: 1h 56 min

Hugh Jackman fans, you'll want to hurry, as one of his most underrated performances leaves Netflix on December 6. Reminiscence stars Jackman as mind-bending private investigator Nick Bannister, whose life changes when one of his most intriguing clients suddenly goes missing. Feeling a strange and strong connection to the case, Bannister takes matters into his own hands and seeks the truth.

Written and directed by Lisa Joy of Westworld and Fallout fame, Joy's ability to craft future worlds devastated by catastrophes is back on full display, with Reminscence set in a futuristic Miami ravaged by global warming. A unique tale with some very clever twists and turns, Reminiscence might not be the sort of film to break boundaries, but it's certainly well worth a watch. Jackman stars alongside the likes of Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis, and Daniel Wu.

'Trolls' (2016)

Leaving on: Saturday, December 7 Directed by: Mike Mitchell, Walt Dohrn Cast: Anna Kendrick, Zooey Deschanel, Justin Timberlake Runtime: 1h 32 min

This Oscar-nominated animated film from directors Mike Mitchell and Walt Dohrn follows the happiest troll in existence, Poppy (Anna Kendrick), and the short-tempered Branch (Justin Timberlake), as they fight to save their friends after their village is invaded by the Bergens.

Featuring an iconic soundtrack, Trolls is perhaps the perfect family film that you need to catch before it exits Netflix. Bursting with vibrant color and sheer joy, Trolls is a magnificently happy viewing experience guaranteed to put a smile on your face. The film features an all-star voice cast, including Kendrick, Timberlake, Zooey Deschanel, James Corden, and Gwen Stefani, among many others.

'Darkest Hour' (2017)

Leaving on: Monday, December 16 Directed by: Joe Wright Cast: Gary Oldman, Lily James, Kristin Scott Thomas Runtime: 2h 5 min

As of 2016, Gary Oldman had long been considered one of the best actors to have never won an Academy Award. Thanks to Darkest Hour, all that changed. The film follows Oldman as Sir Winston Churchill during one of the most testing times of the Second World War. It's May 1940, and Churchill must decide whether to reason with Hitler or risk it all by continuing to fight and potentially losing the war.

A fascinating look at a fraction of the Second World War among a sea of films that try to capture it all, Darkest Hour is a deeply dramatic retelling of the political movements behind a devastating global event. Oldman more than deserves his Oscar with a portrayal of Churchill that the man himself would've been impressed by, with the actor joined by the likes of Lily James, Kristin Scott Thomas, Ben Mendelsohn, Ronald Pickup, and others in a terrific ensemble.

'Mortal Kombat' (2021)

Leaving on: Monday, December 16 Directed by: Simon McQuoid Cast: Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson Runtime: 1h 50 min

Not to be confused with Paul W. S. Anderson's 1995 film adaptation of the classic video game franchise, this 2021 edition directed by Simon McQuoid follows MMA fighter Cole Young (Lewis Tan) as he is hunted by the Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung's (Chin Han) most talented warrior, Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim). In his quest to defeat his opposition, Cole decides to assemble a dream team of Earth's greatest champions.

As the bloodier, grittier older sibling of the 1995 adaptation, Mortal Kombat is a hard-hitting ode to the groundbreaking violence in the original video games. From minute one, Mortal Kombat will keep you on the edge of your seat as the film weaves through martial arts set pieces on the road to a high-octane finish. Alongside Tan, Han, and Taslim, Mortal Kombat also features Josh Lawson, Jessica McNamee, and Laura Brent.

'Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken' (2023)

Leaving on: Friday, December 20 Directed by: Kirk DeMicco, Faryn Pearl Cast: Jane Fonda, Lana Condor, Toni Collette Runtime: 1h 31 min

Animated movies are a dime a dozen, and the consequence of that is some tend to get forgotten. One such movie that has already become underrated despite only releasing a year ago is Kirk DeMicco and Faryn Pearl's Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken. At just fifteen years old, the titular Ruby Gillman (Lana Condor) discovers she's next in line to the throne of legendary sea Krakens. However, there's a vast undiscovered world at her feet - or tentacles - that could strike fear through even the hardest of hearts.

A poignant tale of the evolution from childhood to adulthood, this neat coming-of-age tale makes for a perfect family film. Despite only making back $40 million of its $70 million budget at the Box Office, Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken still accumulated many fans, showcased by its 81% audience rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Starring alongside Condor are the likes of Jane Fonda, Toni Collette, Colman Domingo, and more.

