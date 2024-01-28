Welcome back to our monthly rundown of movies leaving Netflix. As we roll into 2024, slowly and steadily, there’s a lot of anticipation and excitement for the upcoming months, where new releases and new features will once more stack up the content library of Netflix. But before that, the streamer will also drop some titles to make room for new ones. This February, a considerable number of films are leaving the streamer, some of which might not return anytime soon, or at all, for the foreseeable future. That means you might want to catch them soon. This month we bring you a wholesome list of some award-winning, critically acclaimed, and fan-favorite films. From biopics to romance, coming-of-age tales, and heartwarming stories of diverse characters, that together make for a great winter binge. So, without any delay, read and find out the best movies you can watch before they leave Netflix.

*The article lists the actual date/day of removal, which means the last day to watch the title is the day before. For e.g., if a movie is leaving on December 1, the last day to watch would be on January 31.

Black Swan

Leaving On: February 1| Directed by: Darren Aronofsky

Cast: Natalie Portman, Vincent Cassel, Mila Kunis, Barbara Hershey, Winona Ryder

Rotten Tomato Score: 85%

Academy, BAFTA, and Golden Globe-nominated filmmaker, Darren Aronofsky of Requiem for a Dream fame, directs this critically acclaimed 2010 film starring Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis in leading roles. Billed as a psychological horror drama, Black Swan follows the story of Nina Sayers (Portman) who is selected to play the lead in a production of Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake. Set to portray the dual roles of White Swan Odette and Black Swan Odile, Nina’s skills seem better suited to playing the fragile and innocent Odette while newcomer Lily seems to better embody the bolder Odile. Feeling overwhelmed and pressured by competition and the stress of performance, Nina begins to spiral. Her anxiety is only worsened by her obsession with perfection, which leads her down a dark path. On its release, Black Swan earned a huge success, both critically and commercially. The film earned several Academies, Golden Globe, and BAFTA nominations, winning Portman each of them for her portrayal of Nina.

Call Me by Your Name

Image Via Sony Pictures Classics

Leaving On: February 1| Directed by: Luca Guadagnino

Cast: Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, Amira Casar, Esther Garrel

Rotten Tomato Score: 94%

If Timothee Chalamet is a globally recognized face today, then his recognition can be somewhat attributed to this 2017 coming-of-age film. Based on the eponymous novel by Andre Aciman, Call Me by Your Name is directed by Luca Guadagnino, a filmmaker known for exploring emotional complexities and sensuality through sublime narratives, with the screenplay by James Ivory (also co-producer). This film marks the third and final installment of Guadagnino’s Desire trilogy, which also includes I Am Love (2009) and A Bigger Splash (2015). Call Me by Your Name follows the 17-year-old Elio Perlman (Chalamet) who befriends the 24-year-old Oliver (Armie Hammer). As they spend more time together, Elio begins to develop romantic feelings for Oliver. The film focuses on Elio’s discovery and exploration of his sexuality and emotions, told through an artsy summer romance story. On its release, the film earned widespread acclaim for direction and cast performances, earning several Academy and BAFTA nominations, winning one of each for Ivory’s screenplay.

Scott Pilgrim vs The World

Image by Jefferson Chacon

Leaving On: February 1| Directed by: Edgar Wright

Cast: Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Kieran Culkin, Anna Kendrick

Rotten Tomato Score: 82%

If you have watched Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, then this original 2010 film is a great follow-up. And even if you haven’t, this 2010 film is as good as it gets for a coming-of-age comedy adaptation of a comic book. Directed, produced, and co-written by Edgar Wright of Shaun of the Dead fame, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is based on the graphic novel series, Scott Pilgrim, by Bryan Lee O’Malley. The film tells the romantic misadventures of the titular 22-year-old protagonist. A slacker, indie-musician, Scott (Michael Cera) falls in love with Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), his dream girl, quite literally. But if he wants to romance her, Scott must defeat all her seven evil ex-boyfriends. Besides its ensemble cast featuring popular Hollywood names, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World boasts eye-popping visuals, with graphic novel-style art and action set pieces. Despite being a box-office defeat, the film was a massive success among fans and critics, and eventually became a modern cult classic, turning it into one of the best coming-of-age films of the 2010s.

La La Land

Leaving On: February 1| Directed by: Damien Chazelle

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, John Legend, Rosemarie DeWitt, J. K. Simmons.

Rotten Tomato Score: 91%

Six years before the success of Babylon, Damien Chazelle wrote and directed this 2016 romance musical starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as the story’s protagonists. La La Land tells the story of the struggling jazz pianist, Sebastian (Gosling) and aspiring actress Mia (Stone) who meet and fall in love while pursuing their respective dreams in Los Angeles. But as each of them follows their passion and becomes successful in their own field, they find themselves torn between love and ambitions.

The ensemble cast also includes the likes of Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story), Sonoya Mizuno (Devs), and Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day). La La Land opened to a massive critical and commercial success, with 14 Academy nominations, winning six, with Chazelle becoming the youngest filmmaker to win the Best Director award. A Broadway adaptation of the musical drama is currently in the works.

Prisoners

Image via Warner Bros.

Leaving On: February 10 | Directed by: Denis Villeneuve

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis, Melissa Leo, Paul Dano

Rotten Tomato Score: 81%

Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is perhaps more known for Dune and Sicario, but he made his mark in Hollywood with this 2013 thriller film. Written by Aaron Guzikowski (Raised by Wolves), Prisoners boasts a stellar cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal and Hugh Jackman. The story begins with the abduction of two young girls in Pennsylvania, local resident Keller Dover’s daughter and her friend. When the police search brings no result soon enough, Dover decides to take matters into his own hands and search for the girls himself. His desperation, though it leads him towards the truth, also begins to threaten his own life. On its release, Prisoners received positive reviews and became one of the top films of 2013, selected by the National Board of Review, with special appreciation for Jackman and Gyllenhaal’s strong performances.

Christine (2016)

Image via The Orchard

Leaving On: February 13 | Directed by: Antonio Campos

Cast: Rebecca Hall, Michael C. Hall, Tracy Letts, Maria Dizzia, J. Smith-Cameron

Rotten Tomato Score: 88%

This 2016 biographical psychological drama is directed by Antonio Campos, a filmmaker whose resume includes the psychological crime thriller, The Devil All the Time and the Max true crime drama series, The Staircase. Christine follows a fictional recounting of the real-life events of television news reporter, Christine Chubbuck. Rebecca Hall stars as the titular protagonist, a TV journalist who became the first person to commit suicide on a live broadcast. On its release, Christine was highly acclaimed by critics for exploring the sensitive and powerful emotional journey of the protagonist. Rebecca Hall earned widespread praise for her gripping performance, including several awards.

The Farewell

Credit: A24

Leaving On: February 29| Directed by: Lulu Wang

Cast: Awkwafina, Tzi Ma, Diana Lin, Zhao Shuzhen

Rotten Tomato Score: 97%

Before you get to Lulu Wang’s upcoming series, Expats, here’s a brilliant film from the filmmaker in her second feature directorial. Wang writes and directs this 2019 English-Mandarin comedy drama, which she takes from her personal experiences, as discussed by the filmmaker herself on the radio show The American Life. The Farewell tells the story of a Chinese American woman, Billi, and her attempt to give a memorable send-off to her dying grandmother, Nai Nai. When Billi learns that Nai Nai has an illness that won’t let her live long, she decides to get her entire family together for one last, big gathering for her grandmother, but without letting her know of her fatal illness. A film exploring complex family dynamics, relationships, and emotions thereof, The Farewell has been highly praised by critics. The film earned several nominations and awards, including two Golden Globe nominations for Best Foreign Language Film and Awkwafina receiving the Best Actress-Musical and Comedy Award for her portrayal of the grieving granddaughter, Billi.

