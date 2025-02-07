The sheer size of Netflix's catalog of movies is awe-inspiring, with a mere subscription to the platform coming with countless classics of old and endless modern titles. However, with such quantity comes the inevitable revolving door of movies, with many favorites often exiting in the shadow of more famous arrivals. Because of this, sometimes the movies at the top of our watchlist can quietly leave the streamer without us knowing. Fear not though, as Collider has you covered so you don't miss out on your last chance to watch some of Netflix's biggest movies. So, without further ado, here's a look at the 7 best movies leaving Netflix in February 2025.

'The Fast and the Furious' (2001)

Leaves on February 11

Leaving on: Tuesday, February 11, 2025 Directed by: Rob Cohen Cast: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster Runtime: 1h 46 min

The movie that started it all, The Fast and the Furious follows LAPD officer Brian O'Connor (Paul Walker) who is sent undercover to investigate the criminal underworld of street racing, in particular the charismatic Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) following a spate of robberies sparks police interest. However, O'Connor doesn't expect just how immersed in his mission he will become, soon having to choose between his job and his unlikely newfound love for street racing.

Packed full of action, drama, and a few moments of comedy for good measure, there's a reason why this 2001 flick became the catalyst for one of cinema's biggest-ever franchises. A testosterone-fueled thriller with all the trimmings, The Fast and the Furious is an undoubted classic you'll want to catch before it leaves Netflix.

'Pearl' (2022)

Leaving on February 15

Leaving on: Saturday, February 15, 2025 Directed by: Ti West Cast: Mia Goth, David Corenswet, Tandi Wright Runtime: 1h 43 min

A24's ability to find the best of modern horror never ceases to amaze, with this bloody 2022 flick proving hugely popular upon arrival. Directed by Ti West, Pearl is the second installment in West's X film series and follows Mia Goth as the titular Pearl in an origin story for the unflinching villain. Set in 1918, the movie follows a young Pearl as she seeks stardom to try and escape the hellish, boring life on her parents' farm.

Proving he has a neat handle on the breadth of the horror genre, West shifts from the shock and awe of X to a more psychological character study in Pearl. Goth is perfect in the titular role, delivering the sort of performance that will likely define her career for decades to come. Fans of horror, you will want to make sure you catch this one before it leaves on February 15.