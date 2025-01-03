The new year is here, but Netflix isn’t hitting the brakes on its entertainment lineup just yet. January 2025 brings a new mix of addictive shows and movies to binge, but the platform’s also saying goodbye to some of its beloved gems. Before these cinematic treasures slip away, don’t miss out on these must-watch titles before they finally make their grand exist. Here are the 7 best movies to stream before they leave Netflix this January.

‘Focus’ (2015)

Leaving on: January 9

Directed by: Glenn Ficarra, John Requa

Cast: Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Rodrigo Santoro

Runtime: 105 minutes

Will Smith and Margot Robbie are joined to the hip in this sizzling, stylish cat-and-mouse game of cons and chemistry. Nicky (Smith), a seasoned con artist, meets his match in rookie grifter Jess (Robbie), who’s just as cunning as she is stunning. Sparks fly, but Nicky pushes her away after a major heist, believing love and larceny don’t bode well with one another, avoiding any form of emotional entanglement. Fast-forward three years, and their paths cross again - only now Jess is tied to Nicky’s latest scheme. Now on opposing sides of a risky con involving a Formula 1 team, trust is tested as Nicky battles a jealous streak and an old flame who’s betrayed him behind his back. Who’s fooling who? With slick moves, sharp twists, and heated romance, Focus keeps audiences guessing until the end.

‘Selma’ (2014)

Leaving on: January 15

Directed by: Ava DuVernay

Cast: David Oyelowo, Carmen Ejogo, Oprah Winfrey

Runtime: 128 minutes

This powerful drama brings history to life, chronicling Martin Luther King Jr.s (David Oyelowo) courageous fight for voting rights. Set against the turbulent backdrop of 1965 Alabama, Selma gets into the nitty gritty of personal and political struggles behind the unforgettable Selma-to-Montgomery marches. With strategic brilliance and an unmatched resolve, King faces off against systemic racism, police brutality, and political resistance. Alongside Coretta Scott King (Carmen Ejogo) and civil rights leaders, he ignites a movement that changes the course of American history. Anchored by Oyelowo’s magnetic performance, Selma is a heart wrenching tribute to resilience and justice that will take they audiences’ breath away.

‘The Babadook’ (2014)

Leaving on: January 25

Directed by: Jennifer Kent

Cast: Essie Davis, Noah Wiseman, Hayley McElhinney

Runtime: 94 minutes

Horror meets heartbreak in this chilling tale of death, grief, and terror. Amelia (Essie Davis), a single mom stricken by the trauma of her husband’s death, struggles to care for her troubled son Samuel (Noah Wiseman), whose fear of monsters is more than just childish imagination. When a sinister pop-up book, “The Babadook”, appears, the nightmare escalates. Amelia must confront the shadowy entity haunting their home and the psychological demons threatening her sanity. With spine-tingling suspense and emotional depth, The Babadook doesn’t just serve up scares - it’s a twisted yet profound exploration of what darkness truly is. At the end of the day, darkness isn’t the demons hiding under our beds or lingering in our heads; it’s the suppressed emotions that eat us from the inside.

‘21 Jump Street’ (2012)

Leaving on: January 31

Directed by: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller

Cast: Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum, Ice Cube

Runtime: 109 minutes

High school gets a second act in this laugh-out-loud buddy cop comedy. Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum sound like an unlikely pair of sorts, but 21 Jump Street proves they’ve got the chops and comical chemistry to make an impression. Hill and Tatum star as Schmidt and Jenko respectively, two former classmates turned rookie cops with polar opposite high school vibes. Tasked with infiltrating a high school drug ring, they assume undercover identities - but a mix-up lands geeky Schmidt with the popular crowd and jock Jenko in AP Chemistry. With Ice Cube as their no-nonsense boss and an off-the-rails script, 21 Jump Street is a riotous return to our high school days: awkward auditions, wild parties, and identity crises included.

‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ (2005)

Leaving on: January 31

Directed by: Doug Liman

Cast: Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Adam Brody

Runtime: 120 minutes

Mr. & Mrs. Smith skips the couple’s therapy and takes issues into their own, bloody hands. Marriage meets mayhem with undercover spy-duo John (Brad Pitt) and Jane Smith (Angelina Jolie). The two lovebirds seem like a typical suburban couple stuck in a rut - except they’re both secret assassins working for rival agencies. The best part? The two have no idea that their spouses are deadly assassins. When a shared target forces their double lives to collide, they discover the shocking truth and are ordered to eliminate each other. What ensues is a battle of wits, weapons, and wedded warfare as love and bullets fly. It’s like they always say on the aisle, “Until death does them part.”

‘White Chicks’ (2004)

Leaving on: January 31

Directed by: Keenen Ivory Wayans

Cast: Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Busy Philipps

Runtime: 109 minutes

The Wayan brothers take undercover to a whole new level in this pop culture phenomenon of a movie. Disgraced FBI agents Kevin and Marcus (Marlon and Shawn Wayans) face one last chance to save their jobs: protecting high-maintenance heiresses Brittany and Tiffany Wilson from a kidnapping plot. But when a minor car accident derails the mission, the sisters refuse to show up looking less than perfect. Cue the ultimate disguise: Kevin and Marcus transform into the Wilson sisters, donning wigs, some highly questionable makeup, and a whole lot of spunk. As they strut their way through the glittering Hamptons high society, they find themselves giving the side eye to the other girlies, getting into hilariously awkward dance battles, and even in someone’s car with “A Hundred Miles” blasting like no one’s business.

‘We're the Millers’ (2013)

Leaving on: January 31

Directed by: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Cast: Jason Sudeikis, Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts

Runtime: 110 minutes

There’s no better cover for smuggling drugs across the border than pretending to be a fake, all-American family. Small-time pot dealer David (Jason Sudeikis) ropes in broke stripper Rose (Jennifer Aniston), awkward teen Kenny (Will Poulter), and runaway Casey (Emma Roberts) to pose as his “family” on a road trip to Mexico. Between RV mishaps, nosy neighbors, and unexpected run-ins with real criminals, their fake family starts feeling a little too real. Filled to the brim with raunchy humor, wild escapades, and some seriously dangerous situations with the cartel, We’re the Millers is a road trip comedy that surprisingly packs a huge dose of heart, proving that even the most overlooked misfits can find their own tribe.

