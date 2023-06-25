If in June we brought you some of the most heartfelt films on Netflix, then in July we are going a little dark and serious. While our July list of movies is dominated by intense and mind-bending stories, each of these titles is critically acclaimed and deserves a watch. Also, to make it more intriguing, we have thrown in a couple of purely classic movies, created by one of the biggest and oldest names in filmmaking. Besides these, the rest of the list is also equally interesting with award-winning films featuring an ensemble cast. With Netflix removing an expansive list of films this month, we strongly recommend that you don’t miss any of these highly-rated films since they may or may not return to the streamer in the foreseeable future.

Psycho (1960)

Leaving On: July 1 | Directed by: Alfred Hitchcock

Cast: Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, Vera Miles, John Gavin, Martin Balsam

With Psycho, it would not be an exaggeration to say that Alfred Hitchcock created a new way to look at horror. Based on the eponymous 1959 novel by Robert Bloch, Hitchcock directs and produces this 1960 film, with a screenplay by Joseph Stefano, in what is unarguably one of his most famous films and one of his best. The story begins with Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), who goes on the run after stealing money from her employer and ends up in the infamous Bates Motel, where she meets the motel owner, Norman Bates. And the rest, as they say, is history. Quite literally, because this film is indeed a historical work of cinematic art that scholars, critics, and academics swear by. Psycho is considered one of the greatest films of all time and paved the way for a lot of other “firsts” that were alien to theater-goers before, including the acceptability of violence, deviance, and dark atmosphere in American films. With tactful camerawork, memorable scenes, and stellar performance of the cast, this psychological horror thriller serves as a benchmark for modern horror films and can be defined as one of the earliest and most impressive examples of slasher films.

The Birds (1963)

Leaving On: July 1 | Directed by: Alfred Hitchcock

Cast: Rod Taylor, Tippi Hedren, Jessica Tandy, Suzanne Pleshette, Veronica Cartwright

Another piece of brilliance by the master of suspense, The Birds prove that Hitchcock can turn the simplest things into the most horrifying experience. And rest assured, you will be horrified. This 1963 film is based on Daphne du Maurier’s 1952 short story of the same name and partly on the real-life mass bird attacks of 1961 in Capitola, CA. This is Hitchcock’s second adaptation of du Maurier’s work, which remains a significant influence in his filmmaking. The Birds revolves around a series of unexplained and unexpected violent attacks by birds on the locals of Bodega Bay, California, juxtaposed against a couple’s complicated relationship. The key experience of this film is in the build-up of suspense and what happens, rather than why it happens, which, needless to say, Hitchcock excels at. But if we must dig, we can find the central themes of the film to be love and violence, where the birds represent the different stages of development in those themes. For the special effects and artwork, animator and special effects technician Ud Iwerks was nominated at the 36th Academy Awards, and Tippi Hedren received the Golden Globe Award for New Star of the Year for her performance as the film’s protagonist, Melanie Daniels.

American Gangster (2007)

Leaving On: July 1 | Directed by: Ridley Scott

Cast: Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe, Ted Levine, Ruby Dee, Josh Brolin

Ridley Scott and Russell Crowe reunite in their fifth collaboration with this biopic. Written by Academy Award-winning Steven Zaillian (Schindler’s List) and directed and produced by Scott, American Gangster is a fictionalized version of the real story of the life and crimes of gangster Frank Lucas, who was known for smuggling heroin into America during the Vietnam War and was apprehended by detective Richie Roberts. The film’s story follows Lucas as he takes over the business after his boss’s death and expands the empire. Boasting an ensemble cast helmed by two-time Academy Award winner Denzel Washington as Lucas and Crowe as Roberts, the film showcases a classic gritty gangster film narrative. American Gangster became a widely popular film in 2007 and is an all-time favorite in the genre. It was both a commercial and critical success, with nominations for 21 awards and winning three, including a SAG Award for Ruby Dee for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role.

Leave No Trace (2018)

Leaving On: July 4 | Directed by: Debra Granik

Cast: Ben Foster, Thomasin McKenzie, Jeff Kober, Dale Dickey

Despite films breaking the box office or being raved about around the world, not all great movies end up in the Rotten Tomatoes 100% club, but this 2018 drama did. Directed and co-written by Academy Award-nominated Debra Granik of Winter’s Bone fame, Leave No Trace is adapted from Peter Rock’s 2009 novel, My Abandonment, which is further based on real events. The film’s plot, like the original story, is quite emotionally charged and follows Will, a military vet father suffering from PTSD, and his daughter Tom. They live off the grid in the woods, but after their secluded life gets upended, the duo tries to come to terms with living in a civilization. But while Tom seems open to learning new things and adapting to the new way of life, Will’s mental health stops him from moving forward, and he starts giving in to his fears. Ben Foster and Thomasin McKenzie deliver award-winning performances as the father-daughter duo and their heartfelt chemistry earned the film rave reviews and critical acclaim for portraying a critical issue in a simple, sensitive manner that will only draw out empathy from you.

Austin Powers Trilogy (1997-2002)

Leaving On: July 1 | Directed by: Jay Roach

Cast: Mike Myers, Elizabeth Hurley, Heather Graham, Beyoncé Knowles, Michael Caine

For a little breather from all the serious and tragic tales, here’s a laughter riot, served in three courses. Step into the world of Mike Myers and his wickedly hilarious performance of his alter ego Austin Powers with this three-movie marathon, but please remember to leave your logical brain behind. The actor-comedian-filmmaker writes, produces, and stars in this film trilogy, all directed by Jay Roach of Meet the Parents fame. Besides the titular character, Myers also portrays the antagonist, Dr. Evil, among others. All three films, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997), Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999), and Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002), have a common theme – after they are both awakened from cryonic suspension after 30 years, Dr. Evil plots to take over world governments, but his efforts are thwarted by his arch-nemesis, Austin Powers, an international spy. All three films are essentially spoofs of spy fiction and their characters, as well as pop-culture elements from the 60s and 70s, including bits of James Bond and Jason King, colorful and extravagant clothing, and funky music.

The Departed (2006)

Leaving On: July 1 | Directed by: Martin Scorsese

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, Vera Farmiga

You can't call yourself a fan of Martin Scorsese’s films if you haven’t seen The Departed. This Academy Award-winning 2006 film was Scorsese's follow-up to the previous year’s Academy Award-winning The Aviator, also starring Leonardo DiCaprio, and reunites the headlining actor-director duo in their third film. The crime thriller film is loosely taken from the real-life events of the Boston Winter Hill Gang and is a remake of the 2002 Hong Kong film, Internal Affairs. Set in the Boston metro area, the film’s plot sees Irish mob boss, Frank Costello played by Jack Nicholson, planting an inside man, Colin Sullivan played by Matt Damon, in the state police department. Meanwhile, state trooper Billy Costigan, played by DiCaprio, is assigned to infiltrate Costello’s empire while working undercover in his crew. When both the police and mob find out they each have a mole in their teams, Sullivan and Costigan try to discover each other’s identity before someone else blows their cover. The Departed was a massive success, both commercially and critically, and is highly acclaimed for its cast performances, direction, script, and narrative, winning four Academy Awards. The gangster film also marks the first and only (to date) personal Oscar win for Scorsese.

Closer (2004)

Leaving On: July 14 | Directed by: Mike Nichols

Cast: Julia Roberts, Jude Law, Natalie Portman, Clive Owen

This romance drama film might be a far cry from all the other films on the list, but its dark and deep psychological angle (that isn’t usually talked about) makes Closer a perfect fit for this list. Critics have compared the film (and the play it's based on) to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's 1790 opera Così fan tutte, but an easier description is that it’s an elevated relationship drama-thriller with unexpected twists. Directed and produced by EGOT-winner Mike Nichols of The Graduate fame and written by Patrick Marber (Notes on a Scandal), Closer is based on an award-winning play of the same name by Marber. Interestingly, Clive Owen played the role of Dan in the play, which is the role played by Jude Law in the film. The story follows two couples, Anna and Larry, and Dan and Alice, whose respective relationships start to fall apart when Dan starts having an affair with Alice, who also goes as Jane. While it may sound all complicated, it is this complication of a cross-relationship affair and its brilliant performances by the cast, that makes this film outstanding and memorable. Natalie Portman and Clive Owen’s performances were critically acclaimed, winning them both Golden Globe and BAFTA Awards, and getting Owen his first Academy Award nomination.

