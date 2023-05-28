There’s something special about our monthly roundup of Netflix this June. For one, it’s summer, so there are a lot of new titles coming, which also means, there are a bunch of good titles leaving* the streaming platform. Secondly, this month’s list is leaning a lot toward pets and pet lovers. It's the perfect watchlist for an animal-friendly person. From heartwarming family stories to anthropomorphic animals going wild and adventurous, there are quite a few fun movies exiting Netflix in June. But there are also a couple of titles for those who want to dive into something more grown-up, like sci-fi thrillers or action comedies.

Each of these select titles are sure to keep you entertained until we return with more. So, fire up that backyard grill and set up a movie night under the stars for ultimate entertainment. Check out the best movies you can watch before they leave Netflix in June.

Read more about what's streaming on Netflix:

Inception (2010)

Leaving On: June 1 | Directed by: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Ken Watanabe, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Marion Cotillard, Elliot Page

This Academy Award-winning sci-fi thriller remains one of the most remarkable films by Christopher Nolan, featuring an equally remarkable ensemble cast and their performances. Inception is set in a fictional world and follows a professional thief, Dominick “Dom” Cobb, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, who steals information from the subconscious minds of people. One of Cobb’s targets, Saito (Ken Watanabe) offers him a deal: Saito will clear Cobb’s criminal history in exchange for planting a malicious idea in the mind of his competitor’s son. As expected, nothing goes as planned and the scheme results in disturbing consequences. From its concept to the narrative and hypnotic visual effects, Inception makes for a highly cerebral, mind-bending experience. With cinematography by Nolan’s long-time collaborator Wally Pfister and the legendary Hans Zimmer’s music, this sci-fi thriller film is truly immersive and impressive. On its release, Inception was a massive critical and commercial success. It was nominated in eight categories at the 83rd Academy Awards, winning four of them.

Watch on Netflix

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009)

Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment

Leaving On: June 1 | Directed by: Lasse Hallström

Cast: Richard Gere, Joan Allen, Sarah Roemer, Jason Alexander, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa

You might want to get some tissues handy because this beautiful film about the bond between a man and his pet dog is an absolute tearjerker. Directed by Swedish filmmaker Lasse Hallstorm of Chocolat fame, Hachi: A Dog’s Tale is an American remake of the 1987 Japanese film Hachiko Monogatari by Kaneto Shindo. The original Japanese film tells the true story of Hachiko an Akita dog who lived from 1923 to 1935 and waited for his owner, Professor Hidesaburō Ueno for nine years after Ueno’s death. The American version follows the same plot, told in a modern setting, but with similar nuances of Hachi’s character and his relationship with his owner. Richard Gere stars as Professor Parker Wilson, appearing alongside the likes of Joan Allen, Sarah Roemer, Jason Alexander, and Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa. On its release, Hachi: A Dog’s Tale received positive reactions and reviews and is sure to move you whether you have a dog or not.

Watch on Netflix

Rango (2011)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Leaving On: June 1 | Directed by: Gore Verbinski

Voice Cast: Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher, Abigail Breslin, Ned Beatty, Alfred Molina

If Hachi’s story brings you tears, then Rango is sure to take you to the other extreme and crack you up in no time. Academy Award-winning filmmaker Gore Verbinski of The Ring and Pirates of the Caribbean fame directs this animated Western comedy film from a story co-written by him, along with John Logan and James Ward Byrkit. The story follows the adventures of the titular protagonist, Rango, a pet chameleon played by Johnny Depp, a highly dramatic creature with exaggerated self-display who gets stranded in the middle of the Mojave Desert, in a small, drought-stricken town full of chaos. With sky-high ambitions of becoming a hero, Rango presents himself as a savior to the town and its people and makes wild attempts at protecting it from bandits, outlaws, and the dry spell. Rango was both critically and commercially successful with critics praising the brilliant visuals and Depp’s performance.

Watch on Netflix

The Founder (2016)

Image via The Weinstein Company

Leaving On: June 1 | Directed by: John Lee Hancock

Cast: Michael Keaton, Nick Offerman, John Carroll Lynch, Linda Cardellini, B. J. Novak

Are founders really keepers? Perhaps, but not when it comes to business. This 2016 biographical drama film is directed by John Lee Hancock and written by Robert Siegel (Pam & Tommy) with Jeremy Renner serving as one of the producers. The Founder is a cinematic, fictional portrayal of the real-life events that took place in the history of the McDonald’s Corporation. The story follows Ray Kroc, a traveling milkshake machine salesman, who stumbles upon a locally popular burger joint in Southern California, run by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald. Realizing the growth potential of the restaurant, he decides to turn it into the biggest restaurant chain in the world, which eventually leads to forcing out the brothers as original founders and taking control through ruthless business practices. Michael Keaton stars as Ray Kroc with Nick Offerman and John Carroll Lynch as the McDonald brothers. On its release, The Founder was critically acclaimed, particularly for Keaton’s convincing portrayal of Ray Kroc.

Watch on Netflix

A Silent Voice (2016)

Image via Kyoto Animation

Leaving On: June 6 | Directed by: Naoko Yamada

Voice Cast (Japanese): Miyu Irino, Saori Hayami, Aoi Yūki, Kenshō Ono, Yūki Kaneko

This 2016 Japanese anime film is also another touching drama on our list that might melt your heart. The film follows Shoko, a grade-school student with hearing impairment, who gets bullied constantly to the point of abuse by a group of students including a boy called Shoya. When word gets to the principal, Shoya is framed as the only bully, and after he violently lashes out at her, Shoko is transferred to another school. In the aftermath of her transfer, Shoya becomes the outcast in the school and eventually decides to make amends with Shoko and others that he would have bullied earlier. Although a coming-of-age film about friendship and forgiveness at its heart, A Silent Voice also explores significant issues like child psychology, bullying, disability, mental health, suicide, and more. It’s moving and encouraging at the same time, with a powerful narrative. The Silent Voice is produced by Kyoto Animation, directed by Naoko Yamada, and written by Reiko Yoshida, based on the eponymous manga series written and illustrated by Yoshitoki Ōima. The drama anime film was highly acclaimed by critics for its animation, art, direction, and the complexities of characters.

Watch on Netflix

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (2021)

Image via Sony Pictures

Leaving On: June 9 | Directed by: Will Gluck

Cast: James Corden, Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, Elizabeth Debicki, Sam Neill

Get ready for another fun and mischief-filled adventure of the legendary Peter Rabbit on screen. This 2021 3D animated family comedy film is a sequel to the 2018 film and follows the titular anthropomorphic rabbit Peter and his friends as they run away from their human family. Based on the eponymous character and stories created by Beatrix Potter, Peter Rabbit 2 is directed, co-produced, and co-written by Will Gluck (who also directed the first film). The sequel picks up from where the first film ended, so if you want to be updated on the whole story, you can stream the 2018 movie on Fubo. In the 2021 film, Bea and Thomas are married and Bea is working on her children’s book featuring Peter and his friends. But Peter fears that his human family might portray them in a bad light and would soon ignore him once they have a baby. So, he gathers his gang, runs away from home, and embarks on an action-filled getaway. James Corden reprises his role as the title character, as do most of the other cast members, including Elizabeth Debicki, Sam Neill, and Margot Robbie in their voice roles, and Rose Byrne and Domhnall Gleeson in their live-action roles. Despite mixed reviews about the production and narrative, Peter Rabbit 2 was a massive box office success and became the biggest family film of 2018 in the UK.

Watch on Netflix

Belleville Cop (2018)

Image via Netflix

Leaving On: June 17 | Directed by: Rachid Bouchareb

Cast: Omar Sy, Luis Guzmán, Franck Gastambide, Ériq Ebouaney, Biyouna

If you like buddy cop comedies, then Belleville Cop might be just up your alley. The 2018 French action comedy is directed by Rachid Bouchareb, a French filmmaker who is best known for making historical dramas and contemporary features about socio-political complexities, like Two Men in Town, London River, etc. But this film departs from the director’s usual work and follows Sebastian “Baaba” Bouchard, a cop in Belleville, Paris, who goes to Miami after his childhood friend gets killed while investigating a drug ring. Baaba then teams up with a local police officer and sets out to bring down the criminals. Belleville Cop stars Omar Sy, best known for his Netflix thriller series, Lupin, as the titular cop from Belleville, appearing alongside Luis Guzman as Lieutenant Ricardo Garcia. Although the film has low viewer ratings, local French reviews have been generally positive, and it seems worth watching for the comedy and Omar Sy in a role we don’t usually see him playing.

Watch on Netflix

While the above list makes for the best movies, there’s another title that deserves special mention, especially for cat parents and cat lovers.

Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats (2020)

Image via Netflix

Leaving On: June 5 | Directed by: Mark Verkerk

Cast: Abatutu - The Cat, Nicolette Kluijver (voice), Djae Van der Helm, Sabine Van der Helm, Milouska Meulens

This is technically not a film but an hour-long documentary, but we promise it’s worth every minute of it. You could also get your own little furball to watch it with you and maybe get inspired. Kitty Love: An Homage to Cats is truly what its title says. The documentary features the famous Dutch feline, Abatutu - a model, actor, and theater cat from Amsterdam, where she showcases her famous and busy life and takes you on a celebration of cats through “their finest and friskiest moments with a collection of home videos.”

Watch on Netflix

*The article lists the actual date/day of removal which means the last day to watch the title is the day before. For e.g., if a movie is leaving on June 1, the last day to watch would be on May 31.