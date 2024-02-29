Even before we realize it, the first quarter of 2024 will be over soon, and a new quarter means new titles with many awaited releases. But before we get there, there is still so much left to watch. This March, Netflix is all set to remove an extensive list of films from its library, including some major DC titles, to make room for all the upcoming ones. While some of these might be passable, there are still a bunch of films that are absolutely worth watching.

This month, we bring you a wholesome list of some award-winning, critically acclaimed, and cult classics. This month’s list includes popular coming-of-age stories from years and recent years, as well as romance, adventure, and action, so there’s a bit of everything for everyone. As you get set with your March binging plans, check out our list of the seven best movies you can watch before they leave Netflix.

Read more about what's streaming on Netflix:

Lady Bird

Image via A24

Leaving On: March 2 | Directed by: Greta Gerwig

Cast: Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf, Tracy Letts, Lucas Hedges, Timothée Chalamet

Rotten Tomato Score: 99%

Years before Barbie earned Greta Gerwig global acclaim, the actor-filmmaker made her solo directorial debut with this 2017 comedy-drama starring Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) as the titular protagonist. Lady Bird, set in Sacramento in 2002-2003, tells the story of high-school senior, Christine “Lady Bird” McPherson, who navigates adolescence, high-school life, and her turbulent relationship with her mother, Marion, played by Emmy-winning Laurie Metcalf (The Conners). The coming-of-age film follows Lady Bird in her senior year in high school, where she is striving to get into a prestigious college and become popular among her friends, while also dealing with her strained relationship with Marion, who Christine feels does not believe in her daughter’s dreams and abilities to achieve them. It's a hilarious yet poignant film, ambitious yet inspired, with a refreshingly unique narrative that warms your heart.

The film was a massive box office success on its opening. It earned widespread critical acclaim for Gerwig’s direction, screenplay, and remarkable performances by Ronan and Metcalf, not to mention their on-screen mother-daughter chemistry. The film also earned sweeping nominations and awards, including six Academy and three BAFTA nominations, and won two Golden Globes, including one for Ronan as Best Actress. Lady Bird is also considered one of the best 2017 and 2010s films.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

Love and Monsters

Image via Paramount Pictures

Leaving On: March 8 | Directed by: Michael Matthews

Cast: Dylan O'Brien, Jessica Henwick, Dan Ewing, Michael Rooker, Ariana Greenblatt

Rotten Tomato Score: 94%

South African filmmaker Michael Matthews made his Hollywood feature debut with this 2020 monster adventure film, written by Brian Duffield (The Babysitter) and Matthew Robinson (The Invention of Lying), from a story by Duffield, with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen producing. As the title suggests, Love and Monsters is a post-apocalyptic road movie with a tale of love woven into it and joins the ranks of popular films like Mad Max and Zombieland. The film begins with a “monster apocalypse,” where giant creatures have taken over the land, and humanity is surviving underground. A young survivor, Joel, loses his parents to a monster attack and gets separated from his girlfriend, Aimee. Seven years later, Joel, now living in bunkers with other survivors, reconnects with Aimee, who is living miles away in another colony.

After a giant ant breaches their colony and nothing is left for him, Joel sets out on a journey to find Aimee and rekindle their relationship while fighting unearthly monsters along the way. Despite how the plot might sound, Love and Monsters has a surprising depth to its story, packaged in a post-apocalyptic, coming-of-age, action-adventure narrative. Teen Wolf and Maze Runner star Dylan O’Brien stars as Joel, with Jessica Henwick of Game of Thrones fame as Aimee.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

Get On Up

Close

Leaving On: March 16 | Directed by: Tate Taylor

Cast: Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Dan Aykroyd

Rotten Tomato Score: 81%

James Brown (Chadwick Boseman) was born in extreme poverty in 1933 in South Carolina and survived abandonment, abuse, and jail to become one of the most influential musicians of the 20th century. He joined a gospel group as a teenager, but the jazz and blues along the "chitlin' circuit" became his springboard to fame. Although his backup musicians came and went, Brown retained the ability to mesmerize audiences with his music, signature moves, and sexual energy. Get On Up is yet another strong music biopic, and Chadwick Boseman delivers an inspired performance as James Brown.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

Carol

Leaving On: March 20 | Directed by: Todd Haynes

Cast: Cate Blanchett, Rooney Mara, Saraj Paulson, Kyle Chandler

Rotten Tomato Score: 94%

Aspiring photographer Therese spots the beautiful, elegant Carol perusing the doll displays in a 1950s Manhattan department store. The two women develop a fast bond that becomes a love with complicated consequences.

The incredibly talented Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara star in this incredible romantic thriller. The two leads elevate Todd Haynes' already stellar direction to new heights. Carol is a must-watch film for those looking for a wonderful romance.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

John Wick

Image via Lionsgate

Leaving On: March 30 | Directed by: Chad Stahelski

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick

Rotten Tomato Score: 86%

Legendary assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves) retired from his violent career after marrying the love of his life. Her sudden death leaves John in deep mourning. When sadistic mobster Iosef Tarasov (Alfie Allen) and his thugs steal John's prized car and kill the puppy that was a last gift from his wife, John unleashes the remorseless killing machine within and seeks vengeance. Meanwhile, Iosef's father (Michael Nyqvist) puts a huge bounty on John's head.

The film that launched one of the biggest action franchises of the past decade, John Wick, set the bar for what action movies can be. Reeves revitalized his career with this film, as we were all reminded how talented he was as an actor and action star.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

Jackie Brown

Image via Miramax

Leaving On: March 30 | Directed by: Quentin Tarantino

Cast: Pam Grier, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Keaton, Robert Forster, Michael Bowen

Rotten Tomato Score: 88%

When flight attendant Jackie Brown (Pam Grier) is busted smuggling money for her arms dealer boss, Ordell Robbie (Samuel L. Jackson), agent Ray Nicolette (Michael Keaton) and detective Mark Dargus (Michael Bowen) want her help to bring down Robbie. Facing jail time for her silence or death for her cooperation, Brown decides instead to double-cross both parties and make off with the smuggled money. Meanwhile, she enlists the help of bondsman Max Cherry (Robert Forster), a man who loves her.

Quentin Tarantino's style shines in Jackie Brown. The film's themes of greed and betrayal echo loudly as Pam Grier delivers an outstanding performance in the titular role.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

The Suicide Squad

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Leaving On: March 31 | Directed by: James Gunn

Cast: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone, Daniela Melchior

Rotten Tomato Score: 90%

The government sends Task Force X, a team consisting of Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), King Shark (Sylvester Stallone), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), and others -- to the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Armed with high-tech weapons, they trek through the dangerous jungle on a search-and-destroy mission, with only Col. Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman) on the ground to make them behave.

The Suicide Squad is a bloody good time. From its great action scenes to James Gunn's now iconic sense of humor, the film is a wonderful watch.

WATCH ON NETFLIX