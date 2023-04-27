We are back again with our monthly roundup of all the movies leaving Netflix in May 2023. But, as we all know, it’s tough to pinpoint a select few when almost every title leaving the streamer is either a critical or commercial success, or both. While it is a tad disappointing that all these great movies will depart the streaming platform soon, there’s still some time for you to catch up on them before they are gone and replaced by some new favorites.

This May, Netflix is removing a long list of some irresistible, must-watch films, and we handpicked a few bests for you to indulge in. Among these, you’ll mostly find action comedies and thrillers, but we have thrown in a couple of family comedies to make it a healthy mix of good entertainers. So, without any spoilers or ado, let’s dive into our list of the best movies you can watch right now before they leave Netflix this May.

The Dark Knight (2008)

Leaving On: May 1 | Directed by: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Heath Ledger, Gary Oldman, Aaron Eckhart

The second film in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy, The Dark Knight (2008) remains the most successful and memorable one. In his second-last acting role (before The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus), Heath Ledger floored the audience with his iconic, unforgettable performance as the Joker, which eventually became a benchmark for many aspiring actors playing villains. In his once-again masterful storytelling of Gotham’s superhero, Nolan brings back Christian Bale’s Bruce Wayne/The Batman, along with Gary Oldman’s Inspector James Gordon, and Michael Caine’s fan-favorite Alfred to beat the most formidable foe, The Joker. After Harvey Dent, Gordon, and Batman set up an alliance to bring down the city’s organized crime rings, the mob bosses turn to the Joker to protect their operations and bring Batman and the city to their knees. As chaos and mayhem befall Gotham, Batman, and Joker collide in a thrilling, action-packed story of power, morality, and sacrifice.

The Gentlemen (2019)

Leaving On: May 1 | Directed by: Guy Ritchie

Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Hugh Grant

This 2019 dark-comedy action thriller is Guy Ritchie’s first collaboration with writers Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies, a trio that later created Wrath of Man and Operation Fortune: Russe de Guerre. The Gentlemen (2019) not only features a star-studded cast with some of Hollywood and British cinema’s finest, but the film is also a classic Guy Ritchie film, with a grungy setting, complex plotlines, and layered characters. The plot follows American cannabis mogul, Mickey Pearson, living and thriving in England. With plans to retire from business soon, Mickey plans to sell his profitable empire to another American billionaire, Matthew Berger. But there are other contenders in the business. Along with his right-hand man, Raymond, Mickey gets involved in a twisted game of greed, power, and profit, unleashing a chain of chaotic events. The film was a commercial success and well-received by critics, with many appreciating it for Ritchie’s signature “brash wavelength”. A spin-off sequel series of the same name is currently under production for Netflix with Theo James headlining the cast.

The Bourne Series (2002 – 2012)

Leaving On: May 1 | Directed by: Doug Liman, Paul Greengrass, Tony Gilroy

Cast: Jason Bourne, Julia Stiles

It’s rare to have an entire franchise on a single platform these days. So, when you find one, you end up doing a movie marathon, especially if they are leaving the network soon. In these first four films (and the only good ones) of the Bourne series, Matt Damon features as the titular Jason Bourne, a CIA assassin suffering from dissociative amnesia. After losing his memory on a mission, Bourne gets pulled into all kinds of political threats and life-threatening events as he tries to piece his past together. In every film, Bourne keeps unraveling a trail of deadly secrets of global politics. Based on the eponymous protagonist created by Robert Ludlum in his book series The Bourne Trilogy, the films in the franchise are directed by different directors. The character of Bourne doesn’t appear in the fourth film, The Bourne Legacy, and a new character, Aaron Cross, played by Jeremy Renner, is introduced. All four films feature high-octane action and fight sequences, on a globe-trotting, spy adventure that will truly satisfy the thrill-seeker in you. The following link will take you to the first movie in the series, The Bourne Identity (2002).

21 Jump Street (2012)

Leaving On: May 1 | Directed by: Phil Lord and Christopher Miller

Cast: Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum, Brie Larson, Dave Franco, Ice Cube

Believed to be a modern classic action-comedy, 21 Jump Street marks one of Jonah Hill’s best performances. Hill also executive produces and co-writes the story with Michael Bacall. The 2012 buddy cop comedy is an adaptation of the eponymous television series Stephen J. Cannell and Patrick Hasburgh and a great homage to the original hit series that ran from 1987 to 1991. The plot follows Hill as Schmidt and Channing Tatum as Jenko, two very opposite friends from high school who become police officers. In an undercover mission to bust a high school drug ring, their deputy chief team up Schmidt and Jenko to pose as students and catch the source of the popular synthetic drug making rounds within the school. Reviving their high school days as adults, the cop duo sets out to navigate the changed times and new-generation teenage quirks, while awkwardly trying to pretend to be young, resulting in hilarious misadventures. In 2014, a sequel titled 22 Jump Street was released with Tatum and Hill reprising their roles. Also directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the sequel became one of the biggest movies of 2014.

Notting Hill (1999)

Leaving On: May 1| Directed by: Roger Michell

Cast: Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, Rhys Ifans, Emma Chambers, Tim McInnerny

This classic rom-com might give you a breather from the brash and bold high-octane films we listed so far. Fans consider Notting Hill to be one of the most charming and adorable stories of love made during the 90s. The romantic comedy film uses the classic trope of a poor guy falling for a rich girl and the trials and tribulations that follow, in pursuit of love. But Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant turn that trope into a beautiful romantic film, with their brilliant characterizations. Anna Scott (Roberts) is a famous Hollywood actress who has a chance encounter with William Thacker (Grant), a bookstore owner, who falls head-over-heels in love with her. But their starkly opposite social statutes and backgrounds prevent William to hold back, resulting in a bittersweet tale of romance and friendship. Set in the vibrant and scenic neighborhood of London’s Notting Hill, the film’s story explores the unlikely love story of two people through a lot of comedy, and tearful and heartwarming moments.

Mindhorn (2016)

Leaving On: May 12 | Directed by: Sean Foley

Cast: Julian Barratt, Essie Davis, Kenneth Branagh, Andrea Riseborough, Steve Coogan

The trope of a washed-up actor used as bait to catch a criminal has been around before The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent or Operation Fortune: Russe de Guerre. This 2016 British independent comedy film is a good example of using that plot. Produced by Ridley Scott and Steve Coogan (who also stars in the film), Mindhorn is directed by popular comedian, actor, writer, and stage director, Sean Foley. Julian Barratt, who plays the titular protagonist, also co-writes the film with Simon Farnaby. The plot follows a fading actor, Richard Thorncroft, best known for playing the fictional detective Bruce Mindhorn is approached by the cops to negotiate and catch a lunatic serial killer who thinks Mindhorn is a real person. Laden with classic, understated British humor, Mindhorn is dark, sublime, thoughtful, and yet hilarious where it needs to be. The film was generally well-received among fans and critics.

Paddington (2014)

Leaving On: May 16 | Directed by: Paul King

Cast: Ben Whishaw, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Jim Broadbent

This 2014 live-action animated comedy film is director-writer Paul King’s breakthrough project, which earned him his BAFTA nominations for the film and screenplay. The film is based on the stories of the eponymous character, Paddington Bear, a popular fictional bear in children’s literature, created by Michael Bond, in 1958. The plot of Paddington follows the young, anthropomorphic bear, voiced by Ben Whishaw, who migrates from the deep jungles of Peru and ends up on the streets of London, where the Brown family adopts him. The film focuses on his adventures in the big city and his evolving bonding with the family members. In 2017, the sequel, Paddington 2 was released, with King returning to write-direct, and Whishaw reprising his voice role. The plot of the second film follows Paddington in a mystery-solving role. Both films were a critical and commercial successes. A third sequel, Paddington in Peru, is currently under development.

Side Effects (2013)

Leaving On: May 17| Directed by: Steven Soderbergh

Cast: Jude Law, Rooney Mara, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Channing Tatum

The 2010s were a great decade for rich and dark thriller films, especially from Steven Soderbergh, a master of crime thrillers and dark comedies. This psychological thriller film follows Emily, a young woman suffering from serious depression and in need of therapy after her husband is released from prison. Switching from one therapist to another, she is prescribed an experimental drug. Shuffling between doctors and their medications, Emily loses her mind and commits a murder. But that’s not what the film is about. A complex web of medical conspiracy, corrupt doctors, crime, and personal scores, Side Effects (2013) is a complete package of a gripping thriller. Coupled with an ensemble cast and excellent performances by Jude Law and Rooney Mara, this film is sure to keep you hooked till the end. On its release, Side Effects was a huge box office success and was positively reviewed by critics.

