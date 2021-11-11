November has arrived, which means new and familiar movies are being added to streaming. Netflix is no exception as their November additions are pretty stacked. However, with every movie that gets added to the platform, another gets taken off. If you are looking for something to watch this month, why not these movies before they leave? Here are seven movies you should watch on Netflix this month before they leave the streamer.

Fruitvale Station

When It’s Leaving: November 11

Ryan Coogler’s debut feature Fruitvale Station is a harrowing and heartbreaking biopic that needs to be seen. It is based on the true story of Oscar Grant III (Michael B. Jordan) and centers around the final day of his life before being killed by the Bay Area Rapid Transit police officers. Grant is seen in many lights: a struggling boyfriend, a committed father, a family man, and someone with many more years left to live. While it gets extremely difficult to watch towards the end (I’d be remiss if I didn’t provide a huge warning for graphic depictions of police brutality), it is ultimately a wonderful debut that established Coogler as a director to watch in Hollywood.

Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List

When It’s Leaving: November 17

Sure, romantic comedies are always classic, but what about platonic romances? This is exactly the type of romcom that Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List is. Naomi (Victoria Justice) and Ely (Pierson Fodé) are best friends who have created a list of men who are off-limits to both of them. However, Naomi’s new fling Bruce (Ryan Ward) ends up forming a rift between them, causing the two to reevaluate their true feelings. The film is a bit cliche and aimless at times but still serves as a reminder of how important platonic love and friendships really are, no matter the obstacles you face.

Battlefield Earth

When It’s Leaving: November 30

If you are a bad movie lover and haven’t yet seen Battlefield Earth, you better right that wrong quickly. A bizarre adaptation of an already bizarre book written by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard, the film follows a character named, I kid you not, Jonnie Goodboy Tyler (Barry Pepper) who is destined to defeat the evil Psychlos. However, Psychlo deputies Terl (John Travolta) and Ker (Forrest Whittaker) are hellbent on making sure humanity is completely wiped from existence.

Chef

When It’s Leaving: November 30

Given how this film has spawned off a Netflix docu-series, it’s pretty strange that Chef is leaving the platform at the end of the month. Nevertheless, it is a charming and heartwarming watch that proves that what you’ve been missing has been inside you all along. Esteemed chef Carl (Jon Favreau) accidentally derails his career due to being Terminally Online. Wanting to get his career back on track and also wanting to connect with his estranged son Percy (Emjay Anthony), he opens a food truck and begins to slowly get his life back together. You can’t go wrong with Chef if you’re looking for a feel-good film.

Million Dollar Baby

When It’s Leaving: November 30

Widely regarded as one of Clint Eastwood’s best films, Million Dollar Baby starts off as a defacto underdog story before taking some dark and heartbreaking turns. Nevertheless, it is still a powerful movie with great performances to boot. Veteran boxer Frankie (Eastwood) is operating a gym that just lost its star fighter. At the behest of his only friend Eddie aka Scrap Iron (Morgan Freeman), he takes a young Missouri woman named Maggie (Hilary Swank) under his wing. You’ll understand why Million Dollar Baby won four Oscars, including Best Picture, once you’ve seen it.

Pineapple Express

When It’s Leaving: November 30

Remember when David Gordon Green made stoner comedies? We sure do, and it’ll be sad to see his 2008 effort Pineapple Express leave Netflix at the end of the month. Dale (Seth Rogen) finds himself in hot water after accidentally leaving his weed at the scene of a crime he witnessed. After Dale takes refuge with his dealer Saul (James Franco), the duo finds themselves on the lam as Saul’s pissed-off supplier Red (Danny McBride) and killer cop Carol (Rosie Perez) search for them. While it’s important to remember that it is a comedy from the 2000s, whatever you choose to make of that, it’s still an enjoyable and absurd romp.

School of Rock

When It’s Leaving: November 30

If you’re looking for an underdog story that is more on the kid-friendly and wholesome side, the perfect one is about to leave Netflix. School of Rock, the 2003 comedy by Richard Linklater, follows down-on-his-luck guitarist Dewey (Jack Black) as he is faced with a dilemma from his band and roommates: either pay his share of their rent or get kicked out. To earn some cash, he becomes a substitute teacher at a prep school, where he realizes that his students have untapped potential as a rock group. It also has one of the best soundtracks of the early 2000s and I will not be taking any questions regarding this fact.

