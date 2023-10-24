It’s hard to believe that we are almost nearing the end of 2023 and there’s always so much to do and so much to see before the year ends. And when it comes to films, there is always more than we can ever manage to watch. And that’s why we bring you this list every month, shortlisting some of the best titles from Netflix’s library that are leaving the streamer. Some of these titles are evergreen, that only seem to get better with time, while others will probably become classics someday. In other words, each of these movies is a great piece of work and stands on its own merit, irrespective of their themes and stories, which means you can’t miss them. Also, with the holiday season’s roster about to arrive, Netflix might not have these movies again any time soon once they leave this November. So, without further ado, dive into our top seven movies to watch before they leave Netflix.

*The article lists the actual date/day of removal which means the last day to watch the title is the day before. For e.g., if a movie is leaving on November 1, the last day to watch would be on October 31.

Read more about what's streaming on Netflix:

'The Dark Knight Trilogy' (2005-2012)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Leaving On: November 1 | Directed by: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Gary Oldman, Morgan Freeman, Cillian Murphy

Christopher Nolan directs each of these three successful Batman films with a thrilling narrative of the fan-favorite superhero, and it's recommended that you watch them back-to-back. The trilogy consists of Batman Begins, followed by The Dark Knight, and finally, The Dark Knight Rises. Batman Begins tells the origin story of how Bruce Wayne becomes Batman while navigating the loss of his parents, and fights Ra’s al Ghul and Scarecrow to save Gotham City. The Dark Knight sees Batman in alliance with Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart), Alfred (Michael Caine), and Inspector Gordon (Gary Oldman) to confront his most formidable enemy, The Joker (Heath Ledger), and bring order and justice to Gotham. The Dark Knight Rises picks up eight years after the events of the second film, where Batman is in exile after feeling responsible for Harvey Dent’s death. But the sudden arrival of the cunning Catwoman (Anne Hathaway) and the merciless terrorist, Bane (Tom Hardy) forces the caped crusader to come out of hiding and slay his enemies. Although collectively each of the films in the series was highly acclaimed and were huge box office hits, the second film, The Dark Knight achieved the most success and remains the most memorable one. Heath Ledger was posthumously awarded an Academy for his iconic performance of The Joker, which remains a benchmark for villainous roles.

Watch on Netflix

'Collateral' (2004)

Image via Dreamworks Pictures

Leaving On: November 1 | Directed by: Michael Mann

Cast: Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Jada Pinkett Smith, Mark Ruffalo, Javier Bardem

An Academy Award-winning filmmaker known for making stylized crime thrillers, Michael Mann directs this 2004 film led by Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx. Collateral follows Max Durocher (Foxx), a cab driver in LA who takes on a passenger named Vincent (Cruise) who turns out to be a hitman on a spree. With an offer of high fare to drive around the city for various assignments, Max finds himself entangled in the dangerous game of the assassin and his targets, with the FBI and police on their tails. On its release, Collateral was well-received among the audience, which could be attributed to the cast's performances, especially Cruise as the antagonist pitted against Foxx's protagonist. The film earned several awards including a BAFTA for the cinematography, and two Academy nominations, one for Foxx as Best Supporting Actor and one for Best Film Editing.

Watch on Netflix

'The Pink Panther' (2006)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Leaving On: November 1 | Directed by: Shawn Levy

Cast: Steve Martin, Kevin Kline, Jean Reno, Emily Mortimer, Beyoncé Knowles

Steve Martin is best known for cozy family comedies, but this 2006 film sees the star stepping out of that setting and venturing out as a cop in France. It is based on the popular media franchise of the same name created by Maurice Richlin and Blake Edwards in 1963 that ran through 1993, with Peter Sellers as the lead. 2006’s The Pink Panther marks the first reboot of the original film series and the 10th installment in the franchise and brings back the clumsy, bumbling French Inspector Jacques Clouseau, played by none other than Martin. When the French national football team coach dies mysteriously and his Pink Panther diamond ring vanishes, Inspector Clouseau is tasked with solving the murder and finding the diamond. And what ensues is beyond explanation in words and has to be seen to be truly experienced. The hilarious mystery comedy also stars Jean Reno, Emily Mortimer, Kevin Kline, and Beyoncé in various supporting roles. Despite mixed reviews, The Pink Panther became the highest-grossing film in the franchise. Its success also led to a sequel, The Pink Panther 2, released in 2009, with Martin, Reno, and Mortimer reprising their roles and new cast members like Andy Garcia, Alfred Molina, Lily Tomlin, and Jeremy Irons joining the team. The sequel is also currently streaming on Netflix and leaving along with Pink Panther.

Watch on Netflix

'Ferris Bueller’s Day Off' (1986)

Leaving On: November 1 | Directed by: John Hughes

Cast: Matthew Broderick, Mia Sara, Alan Ruck, Jennifer Grey, Jeffrey Jones

John Hughes, a filmmaker synonymous with some of the most iconic teen films of the 80s, directs, writes, and co-produces (with Tom Jacobson) this 1986 classic. The film stars Matthew Broderick as the titular character in what would become his breakthrough role. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off follows the protagonist, Ferris, a high school slacker who decides to skip school with his best friend, Cameron (Alan Ruck), and girlfriend, Sloane (Mia Sara) for a day out in the city of Chicago. If teen comedies became a huge trend in the 90s and 2000s, then it could easily be attributed to Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, where Ferris and his friends have become benchmarks for high school archetypes. Despite some common tropes and simple storyline, the film’s narrative where Ferris often breaks the fourth wall and explains his inner thoughts, makes it unique. On its release, the comedy film became the 10th highest-grossing film of the year and was both a critical and commercial success. A spin-off film, titled Sam & Victor’s Day Off is in development.

Watch on Netflix

'The Railway Man' (2013)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Leaving On: November 9 | Directed by: Jonathan Teplitzky

Cast: Colin Firth, Nicole Kidman, Jeremy Irvine, Stellan Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada

This 2013 war biopic directed by Jonathan Teplitzky (Churchill) is an adaptation of the eponymous 1995 autobiography by Eric Lomax. The Railway Man, as in the original book, follows the events in Eric’s life after he became a prisoner of war during WWII and its aftermath. During World War II, Eric, serving in the British Army, is captured and tortured by a Japanese officer, Takashi Nagase, played by Hiroyuki Sanada (Bullet Train). Thirty years later, he and his friend Finlay learn that Takashi is still alive, and urged by his wife, Eric sets out to confront his oppressor. Colin Firth portrays a fictionalized version of Eric Lomax in the film and Nicole Kidman in her incredible portrayal of his wife, Patricia. A heartbreaking story of survival, pain, and trauma, The Railway Man works not only for its emotional journey but as a brilliant piece of cinema, thanks to the Academy Award-winning leading duo and their great on-screen chemistry.

Watch on Netflix

'Loving' (2011)

Image via Focus Features

Leaving On: November 16 | Directed by: Jeff Nichols

Cast: Joel Edgerton, Ruth Negga, Marton Csokas, Nick Kroll, Michael Shannon

Another touching biopic on our list, this 2011 film could easily bring you tears. Directed and written by Jeff Nichols (Take Shelter), Loving takes inspiration from Nancy Buirski’s documentary, The Loving Story, which follows the real-life couple Richard and MildredLoving and their landmark case. The biographical drama tells a dramatized version of real-life events, where they were the plaintiffs in the 1976 case Loving v. Virginia, where the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated state laws preventing/banning interracial marriages. The film begins in 1958, when Richard, played by Joel Edgerton,and Mildred, played by Ruth Negga, are married and living in Virginia, but soon the local police arrest them. Thrown out of their home, the couple moves out of state to Washington, D.C., but determined to return to their roots, they take their plea to the Supreme Court. Loving marks the third film to be made on the story of Richard and Mildred Loving, besides other documentaries and music. On its release, the biopic was critically acclaimed, earning Edgerton and Negga Golden Globe nominations for their performances and an Academy nomination for Best Actress for Negga.

Watch on Netflix

'Despicable Me' (2010)

Image via Universal Pictures

Leaving On: November 17 | Directed by: Chris Renaud and Pierre Coffin

Cast: Steve Carell, Jason Segel, Russell Brand, Miranda Cosgrove, Kristen Wiig

To end this list on a light note, here’s a BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Annie Award-nominated film that introduced the world to the most adorable animated characters – the Minions. Despicable Me might have started as a fun family animated film but became a legacy worth of decades and a billion-dollar media franchise in no time. Based on the original story by Sergio Pablos, Despicable Me is directed by Chris Renaud and Pierre Coffin in their feature directorial debut and marks the first feature film produced by Illumination. The film follows Gru, a criminal mastermind who adopts three orphan girls as patsies to carry out the biggest heist in history. But when the girls start to get attached to Gru and see him as their father, things start to get complicated for the self-proclaimed “supervillain.” On its release, the film became a massive success, both critically and commercially, leading to three sequels, two prequels, television specials, games, merchandise, and more. You can follow this up with Despicable Me 2, also leaving the streamer on November 1. An all-new sequel titled, Despicable Me 4 is set to arrive in 2024, which will mark the third sequel in the series and the sixth film in the overall franchise.

Watch on Netflix