'Rocky I – V' (1976-1990)

Leaving On: October 1 | Directed by: John G. Avildsen, Sylvester Stallone

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Talia Shire, Burt Young, Carl Weathers, Burgess Meredith

Without 1976’s Rocky, the world wouldn’t know Sylvester Stallone. The legacy franchise consists of six main films and three spin-offs, of which only the first five, Rocky I - V are currently streaming on Netflix. The first installment, Rocky, was directed by John G. Avildsen (The Karate Kid) and written by Stallone, who also stars as the titular boxer, in what would become his breakthrough role. The plot follows Rocky Balboa, a small-time boxer who fights at local clubs. Then he gets chosen for the world heavyweight championship where he has to take on the undefeated Apollo Creed, played by Carl Weathers. The first film was a massive box-office success and became the highest-grossing film of the year, as well as one of the best of the decade. The film was also critically acclaimed for Stallone’s performance and story, earning 10 Academy Award nominations and winning three, including Best Picture. From its music to its take on the American Dream and setting a benchmark for sports films of the future, Rocky remains a pop-culture icon. Stallone wrote the screenplay for all six films, and directed Rocky II (1979), Rocky III (1982), Rocky IV (1985), and Rocky Balboa (2006), with Avildsen having directed Rocky V.

'Jumanji' (1995)

Leaving On: October 1 | Directed by: Joe Johnston

Cast: Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, David Alan Grier, Bonnie Hunt, Jonathan Hyde

This urban fantasy adventure film might not have been popular in its time but retrospectively became a cult classic. Based on the 1981 children’s book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg, Joe Johnston (Jurassic Park III) directs this fun and adventure-packed family film that stars Robin Williams in one of his most memorable roles. The story follows the sibling duo Peter and Judy who move into their new home and find a magical board game. As they start playing, they encounter Alan Parrish (Williams) who has been stuck in the game for decades and to free him, the kids will have to play till the end and confront anything and everything that comes their way, including pesky bugs, notorious animals and much more. Despite a lukewarm reception from critics, Jumanji was at the top of the box-office and became the 10th highest-grossing film of the year. The film spawned several spin-offs and an animated series, between 1996 and 2019, but the original film of 1995 is still considered an all-time favorite.

'The Departed' (2006)

Leaving On: October 1 | Directed by: Martin Scorsese

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, Martin Sheen

Martin Scorsese has a long list of highly acclaimed films, but there’s something about The Departed that stays on with fans. This Academy-winning crime thriller marks the third collaboration between Leonardo DiCaprio and Scorsese, with The Aviator star plays one of the story’s lead characters. Loosely based on the real-life events of the Boston Winter Hill Gang, The Departed is also a remake of the 2002 Hong Kong film, Internal Affairs. The plot follows Irish mob boss Frank Costello, who plants an insider, Colin Sullivan, in the state police department, while state trooper Billy Costigan is working undercover within Costello’s empire. The film focuses on Billy and Colin trying to discover each other before anyone else does. The Departed was a massive critical and commercial success, owing to its stellar, ensemble cast and their performances, direction, and storytelling, winning the film four Academy Awards, including Best Director for Scorsese in his first Oscar win.

'The Breakfast Club' (1985)

Leaving On: October 1 | Directed by: John Hughes

Cast: Emilio Estevez, Paul Gleason, Anthony Michael Hall, Judd Nelson, Molly Ringwald

There are several films from the 80s that can be described as the decade’s classic, but The Breakfast Club is perhaps the most quintessentially 80s in its narrative, characterization, and setting. This 1985 independent teen coming-of-age comedy is written, directed, and produced by John Hughes, a filmmaker synonymous with some of the most successful comedies of the 80s and 90s. The Breakfast Club follows five high school students, each belonging to a different clique, who get stuck with each other in detention. The story focuses on their interactions and discovery of how they have more in common than they thought. The comedy-drama can be said to be one of Hughes's best works, as well as a major landmark in 80s cinema. On its release, The Breakfast Club was appreciated for the cast and for exploring teenage sentiments, which has been a signature of Hughes’ films.

'The Rental' (2020)

Leaving On: October 2 | Directed by: Dave Franco

Cast: Dan Stevens, Alison Brie, Sheila Vand, Jeremy Allen White, Toby Huss

Dave Franco made his directorial debut with this 2020 horror thriller film, which he also co-produced and co-wrote with Joe Swanberg, from a story they wrote with Mike Demski. The Rental tells the story of two couples who go on a weekend getaway at the titular rental in a remote location on the Oregon Coast. What looks like a seemingly great vacation home soon becomes a nightmarish experience for the guests when they discover that they are being stalked by the homeowner, who threatens not only their stay but also their lives. The Rental was both a critical and commercial success and became the top rented film on major streaming services, and the second film to top the box office and VOD charts in the same week. With a chilling slasher-style story featuring several jump-scare moments and convincing cast performances, this film easily merits a watch if you are looking for a good, contemporary thriller.

'The Expendables' (2010)

Leaving On: October 5 | Directed by: Sylvester Stallone

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Jet Li, Randy Couture, Dolph Lundgren, Bruce Willis

Stallone returned after 2008’s Rambo to star in and direct this action film, which he co-wrote with David Callaham. The Expendables follows a group of elite mercenaries, Lee Christmas (Jason Statham), Gunner Jensen (Dolph Lundgren), and Toll Road (Randy Couture), led by Barney Ross (Stallone), who are assigned to overthrow a dictator in Latin America, but they soon find out that their mark is just a puppet leader controlled by an ex-CIA agent. The rest of the cast includes an ensemble of popular, all-time favorite action stars like Jet Li, Mickey Rourke, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and more. The film spawned a series consisting of three more sequels, The Expendables 2 (2012), The Expendables 3 (2014), and Expend4bles (2023), directed by Simon West, Patrick Hughes, and Scott Waugh respectively. Each of the four films features a new mission, ranging from assassination/s to rescue ops and more, with all the cheesy old-school action you can stomach.

'In a Valley of Violence' (2016)

Leaving On: October 17 | Directed by: Ti West

Cast: Ethan Hawke, Taissa Farmiga, James Ransone, Karen Gillan, John Travolta

Popular horror filmmaker, Ti West of X and Pearl fame directed this 2016 Blumhouse film, which he also wrote. Set in the 1870s, In a Valley of Violence follows a mysterious drifter, Paul and his dog Abbie, who are traveling to Mexico through the vast and empty desert of the Old West when they land in the town of Denton. A once-popular mining town, Denton is now almost abandoned except for the misfits and criminals who control it. That is until a random act of violence puts Paul and Abbie in the crosshairs of vengeance. Essentially a Western thriller, In a Valley of Violence explores a story of revenge set in the frontier times and has the essential elements of a gritty thriller. Despite ultimately being a commercial failure, the film earned positive reviews and praises from critics, owing to its story, direction, and performances, especially those of Ethan Hawke and John Travolta as Paul and U.S. Marshal Clyde Martin respectively.

