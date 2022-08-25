Over two decades since its inception, Cruel Intentions is still being talked about by fans. The teen film was hailed as a cult classic and has become an integral part of '90s cinema history. While we were blessed with some fantastic teen films in the '90s — She's All That, 10 Things I Hate About You, and Clueless — Cruel Intentions stands out among the pack as going beyond the usual saccharine, romantic teen film into all-out scandal and intrigue. The film shaped a generation, pushing the boundaries until they broke. No one had seen a teen film like Cruel Intentions before, one that was both sophisticated and risqué. “It was kind of that movie that you weren’t supposed to let your parents know you’ve seen,” said Jordan Ross, the co-creator of Cruel Intentions: The Musical, in a 2017 interview with The Telegraph. There is something darkly compelling about the film — you can identify, you can critique, you can moralize, or you can feel elevated when the powerful fall. Cruel Intentions evokes a certain perverse curiosity with its glimpse into the wild, debaucherous lives of the elite.

Unsurprisingly, there are few that have managed to measure up to the cult classic since, though none have surpassed its cultural significance. However, there are a variety of releases during the ‘90s and ‘00s that share some of the film’s seductive similarities. Here are a few of our top picks of the most deliciously wicked teen dramas and thrillers like Cruel Intentions.

Jawbreaker (1999)

Jawbreaker has garnered its own cult following over the years, despite not being well-received upon its initial release. Inspired by Heathers, Jawbreaker follows three of the most popular girls at Reagan High after they inadvertently kill their best friend with a jawbreaker in a kidnapping gone wrong. However, everything hits the fan when the school loser discovers their dirty little secret. The film is cruelly comedic, tossing morbid themes of murder and sexual assault in with bright, candy-like coloured outfits to create a wonderful juxtaposition. Sweet on the outside, but hard enough to crack a tooth.

Rose McGowan’s performance as the ruthless Courtney Shayne, leader of “The Flawless Four”, is absolutely iconic — Courtney walked so Regina George could run. Along with some quotable one-liners, incredible outfits and awesome soundtrack, Jawbreaker is a hidden gem among teen thrillers. Learn it, live it, love it!

American Beauty (1999)

American Beauty is a tragic, absurd, satirical, and questionable film, yet so achingly beautiful and eye-opening. Lester Burnham (Kevin Spacey), an advertising executive with a dull, monotonous life, has a midlife crisis when he becomes infatuated with his teenage daughter’s best friend. This Oscar-winning film has been classified by many as a masterpiece, brimming with dark wit and stunning imagery.

While the concept of American Beauty seems to be simply about ordinary people on their ordinary block living ordinary lives, the complexity and realistic nature of each character makes it all the more compelling. The film goes a lot deeper into humanity and the grim reality of life than Cruel Intentions, but it similarly emulates the same jolting-shock of dark comedy and risque themes that really push the envelope.

Thirteen (2003)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Catherine Hardwicke’s directorial debit Thirteen focuses heavily on teen angst and a controversially realistic depiction of troubled adolescents. The film follows thirteen-year-old honors-student Tracy (Evan Rachel Wood) and her forays into drugs, sex, and petty crime upon meeting her popular but problematic friend Evie (Nikki Reed). Alongside the girls, we discover (and maybe even relate) to the trials and tribulations they face in their transition into womanhood.

Thirteen gives audiences a glance into the darker side of being a teenager and constantly dealing with all the emotional and physical problems that come along with peer pressure, toxic friendships, and mental health. Even if your adolescence wasn’t quite as wild as Tracy’s, there’s always something to relate to in this film. Thirteen is raw, depressing yet so real to what many of us have gone through as thirteen-year-olds.

Poison Ivy (1992)

Poison Ivy is a dark and haunting erotic thriller about betrayal, exploitation and alienation. Ivy (Drew Barrymore), a Lolita-esque teen, befriends Sylvie (Sara Gilbert) , a wealthy but introverted student and becomes infatuated with her comfortable home life. Using her seductive charm, Ivy schemes her way into Sylvie and her family’s picture-perfect life. There’s an element of sadness within this thriller, it seems to be more about loneliness than eroticism.

Poison Ivy evokes a strange sense of morbid curiosity, just to see what Ivy could possibly do next. The score is hypnotic, both wonderfully passionate and moody. While the film is a little melodramatic and trashy, it’s definitely a fun watch, even if it’s just to see some of the incredible, iconic outfits worn by Barrymore.

The Crush (1993)

Image via Warner Bros.

Starring ‘90s icon Alicia Silverstone, The Crush is another Lolita inspired hidden gem of the teen thriller genre. Nick (Cary Elwes), a journalist living in a guest house of a wealthy couple, becomes the subject of their teenager daughter’s inappropriate infatuation. After he rejects her unwanted advances, the teen, Adrian, sets out to sabotage his life.

This film is a bit of a slow-burn at the start, but it pays off with some fun thrills and action later on as Adrian begins to unravel. It’s gripping, obsessive and has a very believable performance by Silverstone. Honestly, you may even find yourself feel a little bad for her, seeing as Nick does lead her on a fair bit. Though, maybe not once you get to the wasp scene. All in all, The Crush is thoroughly entertaining for what it is.

Wild Things (1998)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Wild Things will forever be known as one of the great, trashy crime thrillers of the ‘90s, with it’s all-star cast and gripping mystery. The film follows police detective Ray Duquette (Kevin Bacon) as he investigates a possible conspiracy after two high school students accuse their guidance counsellor of rape. There seems to be a twist around every corner in this film, leaving us absolutely blindsided when it comes to the shocking ending.

While the film is no Basic Instinct, it is certainly a thrilling ride. There’s no pretending this film is for anything other than pure entertainment value, but the plot is still well thought out and intriguing. Wild Things is the kind of film where every moment you think you know exactly how things are going to play out, they change it up with an unexpected twist. There isn’t a single dull moment when watching the dark and twisted Wild Things.

Fear (1996)

Fear is another film which has since been labeled a cult classic, and it was actually Reese Witherspoon’s performance here which led to her consideration of a role in Cruel Intentions. Nicole (Reese Witherspoon) is a sweet suburban girl who falls in love with the seemingly perfect and charming David (Mark Wahlberg). However, as David reveals a darker side to him, growing possessive and obsessed with Nicole and their “perfect” relationship.

The film's producer, Brian Grazer, described Fear as "Fatal Attraction for teens.” The film is deeply chilling and disturbing, serving as something of a cautionary tale for young women. The last half of the film is especially thrilling and definitely frightening. Though a little cheesy at times, the film makes up for it in action, leaving you hanging on the edge of your seat wanting more.