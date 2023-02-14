Not only is Die Hard one of the most iconic action movies of all time, but it is also one of the most popular movies in general. Aside from being a newly embraced Christmas classic, Die Hard was a big shakeup in the action genre. Moving away from musclebound heroes who spew one-liners, the movie follows John McClane (Bruce Willis), an everyman who finds himself caught in a hostage crisis.

Die Hard excels thanks to its single-location setting which allows it to really focus on weaponizing one space. Its massive success critically and commercially sparked a wave of imitators, often featuring some of the genre's biggest stars. Even the Die Hard franchise has tried to replicate the first film's success, throwing McClane into new terrorist-ridden settings, from an airport to New York.

1 'Sudden Death' (1995) - Die Hard in a Stadium

While he has not achieved the same mainstream longevity as Arnold Schwarzenegger or Sylvester Stallone, Jean-Claude Van Damme was once one of the biggest stars in the action genre. Sudden Death sees the Muscles from Brussels as firefighter Darren McCord, haunted after failing to save a little girl from a house fire.

Attending the Stanley Cup finals with his two children, McCord soon has to save the day after terrorists rig the stadium with explosives. Like McClane, McCord is forced to sneak around the arena battling goons without getting innocent people caught in the crossfire, in one of Van Damme's best movies.

2 'Passenger 57' (1992) - Die Hard on a Plane

When John Cutter (Wesley Snipes), a retired crime fighter, boards the same plane that is being used to transport an infamous terrorist, predictably the bad guy breaks free. Cutter is forced to use his prowess as a former government agent to move about the plane, defeat the baddie and his crew, and save the passengers.

Snipes always makes for a charismatic lead, and Passenger 57 was the film that launched him as an action star. Bruce Payne also shines as the terrorist Charles Rane, playing a sadistic killer that draws more comparisons to Hannibal Lecter than he does typical action movie villains.

3 'Cliffhanger' (1993) - Die Hard on a Mountain

One of Sylvester Stallone's most popular movies outside his Rocky and Rambo franchises, Cliffhanger sees Sly playing Gabe Walker, a mountain ranger in the Colorado Rockies. Tormented by his failure to save someone, Walker finds a chance at redemption as he fights a group of murderous criminals on the mountain.

Cliffhanger is often considered one of Stallone's best films, as it abandons the cheesiness of some of his other works to instead craft an adrenaline-fueled thriller. The setting is also one of the more unique in the sea of Die Hard clones, as the snowy Rockies creates a dangerous landscape that is just as deadly as the bad guys.

4 'Under Siege' (1992) - Die Hard on a Battleship

Moving the action to the ocean, Under Siege stars Steven Seagal as Casey Ryback, a former Navy SEAL who now works as a chef on a battleship. When a group of mercenaries, led by former CIA operative William Strannix (Tommy Lee Jones), invade the ship and take hostages, it falls to Ryback to cook up a plan of attack.

Most of Seagal's movies are nothing special, or at worst awful, but Under Siege is an enjoyable action thriller. It makes the most of its claustrophobic setting, creating a scenario where Ryback is forced to fight back as there is nowhere to run. It is also worth watching to see Jones and Gary Busey ham it up as the villains.

5 'Olympus Has Fallen' (2013) - Die Hard in the White House

Gerard Butler has made a career out of playing grizzled tough guys, and Olympus Has Fallen is right up there with 300 as one of his best action movies. Butler plays Mike Banning, a former Secret Service agent who retired after a tragic accident. But when terrorists take the President hostage, Banning is forced back into action.

Olympus Has Fallen operates almost exactly like Die Hard, swapping Nakatomi Plaza for the White House. While Butler does not possess the same charm as Willis, he still makes for an engaging leading man as he delivers all manner of ass-kicking throughout the home of the Oval Office, making a great R-rated action movie in the process.

6 'Air Force One' (1997) - Die Hard on a Plane 2: Die Harder

Finally answering the age-old question of "what if the President was an action hero", Air Force One sees terrorists hijack the President's plane. President Marshall (Harrison Ford) is not going to take that lying down, however, and as a former soldier, he begins to sneak around the plane and exterminate the Russian forces.

Air Force One is a great action vehicle for an aging Ford, with President Marshall proving to be one of the most popular fictional presidents. Gary Oldman also stars as terrorist leader Korshunov, and delivers the kind of delightfully wicked performance we expect from him, while the rest of the cast is rounded out with familiar faces like Glenn Close and William H. Macy.

7 'Skyscraper' (2018) - Die Hard in a High-Tech High-Rise

Dwayne Johnson's second movie with frequent collaborator Rawson Marshall Thurber, Skyscraper sees The Rock playing Will Sawyer, a former FBI agent. Now working as an assessor for skyscraper security systems, Sawyer and his family travel to Hong Kong, where they find themselves caught up in a terrorist plot.

Perhaps the biggest Die Hard copycat, since it shares the same high-rise setting, Skyscraper tries to differentiate itself by having the building be more high-tech. The baddies have also set the tower on fire in an extortion plot, meaning Sawyer has to contend with the deadly blaze just as much as he does the armed goons.

8 'Con Air' (1997) - Die Hard on a Plane 3: With a Vengeance

One of Nicolas Cage's best movies, Con Air is an icon of action cinema. When a plane designed to transport highly dangerous prisoners is taken over by these same criminals as they stage a prison break, convict and former Army Ranger Cameron Poe (Cage) decides to do the right thing and sabotage his fellow prisoner's plan to minimize casualties.

With his Southern drawl and long flowing hair, Cage is unforgettable as Poe, creating one of his best characters. John Cusack co-stars as U.S. Marshall Larkin who communicates with Poe from the ground, basically functioning as this film's version of Al, with both men bonding as they work to bring down the plane.

9 'Speed' (1994) - Die Hard on a Bus

Speed has transcended beyond just being a movie, with the concept becoming a part of popular culture. When serial bomber Howard Payne (Dennis Hopper) plants a bomb in a public bus, that will explode if it drops below 50 miles per hour, Bomb Disposal expert Jack Traven (Keanu Reeves) climbs aboard to save the day.

Speed sets itself apart from other Die Hard clones by only having one villain, with Traven dealing with a bomb threat rather than an army of goons. It proved to be a breakout hit and transitioned Reeves into an action star, while Sandra Bullock is also great as Annie, a passenger forced to drive the bus after the driver is indisposed.

10 'The Rock' (1996) - Die Hard on an Island

When a group of Marines go rogue and take over Alcatraz, they threaten to launch rockets at San Francisco. The U.S. government decides to send in chemical weapons specialist Dr. Stanley Goodspeed (Nicolas Cage) and John Mason (Sean Connery), the only man to escape Alcatraz. Together, they are tasked with infiltrating the base and neutralizing the nukes.

One of Michael Bay's best movies, The Rock is a showcase for his destructive talents as he crafts a highly-entertaining action movie. Cage and Connery work well together as the odd couple, and the way veteran Mason teaches nerdy Goodspeed to be a hero makes for an enjoyable watch.

