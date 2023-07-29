Pixar's latest movie is out, and it's all about two unlikely people stepping out of their element, so to speak. Elemental is a romantic-comedy opposite attracting, and it takes place in a vast and exuberant city filled with very different kinds of people. It's not unlike the many other creative, colorful, and detailed animated movies of the last few decades.

Whether it was because of the romantic plot, the beautiful animation, or the creative way the writers approached a story, these 10 films will scratch your itch after watching Elemental.

10 'Zootopia' (2016)

In this story, a bunny from a small town desperately wants to become a police officer in the thriving metropolis of Zootopia, a multicultural city filled with other anthropomorphic animals.

Much like the city in Elemental, Zootopia is a city that is divided among its people; only rather than different elements are there predators and prey. In addition to having to deal with the various expectations and prejudices of other animals, Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) must face her own prejudices when she's forced to partner with a tricky fox, Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), to solve a case.

9 'Flushed Away' (2006)

Another story about an out-of-towner finding themselves in a vast city and being out of their depth because of it; Roddy (Hugh Jackman) ends up in a city filled with other rats and sewer dwellers called Ratropolis.

To survive this and get back home, he must partner up with a street-smart local, Rita (Kate Winslet), who is dealing with her own problems. The creative architecture of this animated city is a sight to behold, showing a clear amount of thought having been put into it.

8 'The Book of Life' (2014)

Elemental is a story that's all about defying expectations, and the main character Manolo (Diego Luna) in this story certainly struggles with the ones his family places upon him. Not only must he struggle with pursuing his musical dreams, but he also attempts to use these gifts to woo the heart of the girl he's always loved, Maria (Zoe Saldana).

On his journey of self-discovery, Manolo also treks through the Land of the Remembered, a beautiful metropolis where those who are remembered by their families happily reside for eternity.

7 'Corpse Bride' (2005)

Speaking of lands of the dead, seemingly lovelorn Victor (Johnny Depp) finds himself in a similar situation when he accidentally marries a lovely but deceased woman named Emily (Helena Bonham Carter) and must find a way to get back to the land of the living to be with the woman that he truly loves before It's too late.

Corpse Bride is a tale of finding love in the unlikeliest of places, accepting yourself for who you are, and carving out your own path.

6 'The Princess and the Frog' (2009)

Yet another story about finding love in a seemingly hopeless place, The Princess and the Frog, centers around an aspiring restaurateur named Tiana (Anika Noni Rose). Tiana gets a wrench thrown in her plans because she was outbid for the building that was going to be her location.

On top of that, she has to try to turn herself back into a human after a magic spell turns her into a frog right alongside a spoiled but charming prince (Bruno Campos). Not only do the leads have excellent chemistry, but the movie beautifully realizes 1920s New Orleans, from the city to the surrounding wilderness.

5 'Inside Out' (2015)

This Pixar gem is about the major emotions of a young girl who all work together to help her function and survive in the world, especially after a move to a new place.

After a mishap, leader Joy (Amy Poehler) and Sadness (Phyllis Smith) are forced to work together to get back to headquarters before things in Riley's (Kaitlyn Dias) life get out of control. Like Elemental, two unlikely allies begin to see the value in what the other has to offer.

4 'Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas' (2003)

This underrated DreamWorks film about the adventures of legendary sailor Sinbad (Brad Pitt) has gone largely unremembered despite the charismatic voice acting and stunning animation, particularly where the monsters and mythical creatures were concerned.

In addition to the main characters going on a massive adventure in a beautiful, wild world, there is also a journey of self-discovery at play with the character of Marina (Catherine Zeta-Jones), who finds her true calling as an adventurer while falling in love with the unlikely suitor of Sinbad.

3 'Megamind' (2010)

Putting a spin on superhero stories is nothing new; neither is taking a supervillain and turning him into a hero. Yet, somehow, this film manages to stand out among the others that came before and after it all the same.

What starts as a typical genre deconstruction transforms into a genuine love story where the heartthrob is not the cape-wearing Superman type but the titular Megamind (Will Ferrell) himself. In the process, the protagonist learns that he can be whoever he chooses to be.

2 'Tangled' (2010)

Tangled was released at the turn of the decade, and Disney pulled all the stops in their approach to the film. The leads are bursting with personality and chemistry, and the locales featured in the movie capture the audience's imagination.

Whether it's Rapunzel's (Mandy Moore) tower itself, the tavern she and Flynn (Zachary Levi) visit, or the lantern show they witness when they finally reach their destination, everything about this movie is beautiful.

1 'Beauty and the Beast' (1991)

Arguably the epitome of the "opposites attract" love story, Beauty and the Beast is all about a young woman longing to escape her small-minded community and go out in search of something more, not unlike the protagonists of Elemental, even if it might mean leaving their families.

Not only is the film's main location of the castle, the town, and the forest surrounding it absolutely gorgeous, but the whole theme about ignoring what's on the outside in favor of looking at the potential underneath is the film's central message.

